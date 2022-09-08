ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Jacksonville Daily Record

Dogtopia to Beach Boulevard

The city is reviewing a permit application for Dogtopia to build-out an almost 7,000-square-foot dog day care at 11300 Beach Blvd., west of Interstate 295, at an estimated cost of $150,000. It is the space of the vacant former MerleBurl Market vintage and consignment shop. Dogtopia has two area locations...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
residentnews.net

FDOT rolls out study for I-95 improvements from I-10 to Beaver Street

The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) hosted a pair of public meetings last month to present a study featuring proposed improvements to I-95 from I-10 to Beaver Street. The Project Development and Environment (PD&E) study presented “options to improve safety, capacity, and traffic operations on I-95” including adding two 12-foot...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Gate Petroleum plans two locations near Butler Boulevard

Gate Petroleum Co. bought land in Southside Quarter for a car wash and submitted plans for another location on property it owns in Glen Kernan Park. Jacksonville-based Gate paid almost $1.9 million for about 2.2 acres at northeast Gate Parkway and Burnt Mill Road in Southside Quarter. Through BFC Property...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Corner Lot Tower signs Shutts & Bowen as anchor tenant

Corner Lot announced Sept. 12 it signed the Shutts & Bowen law firm to lease space as the signature tenant in what is now Corner Lot Tower at 1000 Riverside Avenue. Jacksonville-based Corner Lot paid $11 million in June for the former Summit Tower. Architect Taylor Hardwick designed the nine-story building, which was built in 1963.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
City
Jacksonville, FL
Jacksonville, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
News4Jax.com

Crews called to Woodstock house fire

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Crews responded Sunday evening to a house fire in the Woodstock neighborhood, the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department said. JFRD reported the residential structure fire on West First Street just east of Melson Avenue around 7 p.m. The extent of any damage and the cause of...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Housing market shifting toward affordability, Northeast Florida Realtors say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Northeast Florida Association of Realtors says the housing market is shifting toward affordability. Rates skyrocketed over the last few years. High rent, inflation, insurance companies leaving the state and a property insurance crisis have all contributed to this. Mark Rosener, the 2022 president of NEFAR,...
FLORIDA STATE
Person
Jea
Jacksonville Daily Record

City review board initially approves Pratt Funeral Home project

Plans to restore a historic LaVilla area funeral home, believed to be Florida’s first, and convert it to long-term and Airbnb-style apartments and retail is a step closer to reality. The Downtown Development Review Board voted 8-0 on Sept. 8 to grant conceptual design approval for Silver Street Management...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

David’s Bridal opening third area store

David’s Bridal is adding a third Northeast Florida store. The city issued a permit Sept. 9 for JMJ Builders LLC to build-out space for David’s Bridal in River City Marketplace in North Jacksonville at a cost of $545,000. David’s Bridal has two area locations in Regency Park and...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Six projects reshaping Downtown Jacksonville

From One Riverside to JAX River View Plaza and Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan’s Four Seasons hotel, more than $3 billion of investment is in the pipeline for the urban core. Downtown Investment Authority Director of Downtown Real Estate and Development Steve Kelley offers an update on where those...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
floridasportsman.com

Grill, Fire Pit......camp burn.....??????

These are HEAVY......250 pounds or more each. They are at the farm in Palatka where I can load them for you with the tractor. Saved them to use as raised grill, fire stand or whatever.......but got sidetracked. You can see how thick they are. $100 each.
PALATKA, FL
News Break
Politics
Jacksonville Daily Record

Development Today

Beyond Van Gogh Jacksonville, 119 W. Beaver St., contractor is Opus Group Inc., 23,284 square feet, tenant build-out for temporary exhibit, $500,000. Pinnacle Apartments, 8760 Pinnacle Park Blvd., contractor is Summit Contracting Group Inc., 529,282 square feet, 372-unit apartments with grill stations, pavilions and trash compactor, $70.85 million. Government. Jacksonville...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Whit’s Frozen Custard to Kernan Square

The city is reviewing a tenant build-out permit application for Whit’s Frozen Custard at 12620 Beach Blvd., No. 20, in Kernan Square at an estimated cost of $115,300. It is a 1,364-square-foot space. Building Dynamics Inc. of Jacksonville Beach is the contractor. Doherty Sommers Architects Engineers Inc. of Jacksonville...
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, FL

