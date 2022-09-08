Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Motorist Alert: Clay County begins road work for drainage repair, expect traffic delaysZoey FieldsClay County, FL
The son of a famous pirate (maybe) haunts the old jail on Amelia IslandEvie M.Fernandina Beach, FL
Trial of former Clay County sheriff begins MondayJulie MorganClay County, FL
2 arrested along Blanding Boulevard for drug possession, deputies sayZoey FieldsJacksonville, FL
4 Florida Cities Mentioned in Southern Living's 2022 Prettiest Towns in the SouthL. CaneFlorida State
Jacksonville Daily Record
Dogtopia to Beach Boulevard
The city is reviewing a permit application for Dogtopia to build-out an almost 7,000-square-foot dog day care at 11300 Beach Blvd., west of Interstate 295, at an estimated cost of $150,000. It is the space of the vacant former MerleBurl Market vintage and consignment shop. Dogtopia has two area locations...
residentnews.net
FDOT rolls out study for I-95 improvements from I-10 to Beaver Street
The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) hosted a pair of public meetings last month to present a study featuring proposed improvements to I-95 from I-10 to Beaver Street. The Project Development and Environment (PD&E) study presented “options to improve safety, capacity, and traffic operations on I-95” including adding two 12-foot...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Gate Petroleum plans two locations near Butler Boulevard
Gate Petroleum Co. bought land in Southside Quarter for a car wash and submitted plans for another location on property it owns in Glen Kernan Park. Jacksonville-based Gate paid almost $1.9 million for about 2.2 acres at northeast Gate Parkway and Burnt Mill Road in Southside Quarter. Through BFC Property...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Corner Lot Tower signs Shutts & Bowen as anchor tenant
Corner Lot announced Sept. 12 it signed the Shutts & Bowen law firm to lease space as the signature tenant in what is now Corner Lot Tower at 1000 Riverside Avenue. Jacksonville-based Corner Lot paid $11 million in June for the former Summit Tower. Architect Taylor Hardwick designed the nine-story building, which was built in 1963.
Neighbors have concerns about trash, debris on the Buckman Bridge
ORANGE PARK, Fla. — We had our First Coast News crew on the Buckman Bridge Friday checking out reports of trash on the sides of the road. First Coast News reached out to the Florida Department of Transportation about the debris, and they said the contractor for this project typically performs litter removal in a four to six-week cycle.
Jacksonville homeowner says new construction to blame for flooding issues
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The rain that fell on the First Coast Thursday and Friday has caused terrible flooding on one specific street on the Westside of Jacksonville. But this street isn't near a creek or river that could even overflow. The area in front of Albert Nolan's home looks...
News4Jax.com
Crews called to Woodstock house fire
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Crews responded Sunday evening to a house fire in the Woodstock neighborhood, the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department said. JFRD reported the residential structure fire on West First Street just east of Melson Avenue around 7 p.m. The extent of any damage and the cause of...
News4Jax.com
Housing market shifting toward affordability, Northeast Florida Realtors say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Northeast Florida Association of Realtors says the housing market is shifting toward affordability. Rates skyrocketed over the last few years. High rent, inflation, insurance companies leaving the state and a property insurance crisis have all contributed to this. Mark Rosener, the 2022 president of NEFAR,...
Jacksonville Daily Record
City review board initially approves Pratt Funeral Home project
Plans to restore a historic LaVilla area funeral home, believed to be Florida’s first, and convert it to long-term and Airbnb-style apartments and retail is a step closer to reality. The Downtown Development Review Board voted 8-0 on Sept. 8 to grant conceptual design approval for Silver Street Management...
JSO projects increased revenues by taking over monitoring services, but could cost taxpayers
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — JSO expects to take in $1.4 million dollars more in revenue by fully taking over ankle monitoring systems in Duval County, but there are concerns the proposal could actually cost taxpayers. Josh Cockrell is co-owner of Reliable Monitoring Solutions. The company has been one of the...
FDOT issues lane closures and detours for Jacksonville drivers
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Florida Department of Transportation has issued traffic alerts for road improvements and repairs around Jacksonville. Detours for two separate planned closures are being advised to drivers. I-95 Southbound from Eighth to Fifth Street. Beginning on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, one Interstate 95 southbound lane from...
Jacksonville Daily Record
David’s Bridal opening third area store
David’s Bridal is adding a third Northeast Florida store. The city issued a permit Sept. 9 for JMJ Builders LLC to build-out space for David’s Bridal in River City Marketplace in North Jacksonville at a cost of $545,000. David’s Bridal has two area locations in Regency Park and...
Yulee homeowner told insurance policy may not be renewed because house isn't completed
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It's been week since First Coast News spoke with a woman in Nassau County who had complaints about the time it has taken to build her home. She now tells us her homeowners insurance policy may be terminated. "I'm very tired of it, honestly, t's too...
News4Jax.com
Jury selection slated to begin Monday in trial of former Clay County Sheriff Darryl Daniels
Jury selection in the trial of former Clay County Sheriff Darryl Daniels is slated to begin Monday. Daniels is charged with tampering with evidence, attempted destruction of evidence and five counts of providing false information to law enforcement. The tampering with evidence charges relate to deleting Google account and cellphone...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Six projects reshaping Downtown Jacksonville
From One Riverside to JAX River View Plaza and Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan’s Four Seasons hotel, more than $3 billion of investment is in the pipeline for the urban core. Downtown Investment Authority Director of Downtown Real Estate and Development Steve Kelley offers an update on where those...
floridasportsman.com
Grill, Fire Pit......camp burn.....??????
These are HEAVY......250 pounds or more each. They are at the farm in Palatka where I can load them for you with the tractor. Saved them to use as raised grill, fire stand or whatever.......but got sidetracked. You can see how thick they are. $100 each.
Jacksonville Daily Record
Development Today
Beyond Van Gogh Jacksonville, 119 W. Beaver St., contractor is Opus Group Inc., 23,284 square feet, tenant build-out for temporary exhibit, $500,000. Pinnacle Apartments, 8760 Pinnacle Park Blvd., contractor is Summit Contracting Group Inc., 529,282 square feet, 372-unit apartments with grill stations, pavilions and trash compactor, $70.85 million. Government. Jacksonville...
5 years since Hurricane Irma: Major storm brought flooding, tornadoes to the Jacksonville area
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Friday marks five years since Hurricane Irma began impacting the state of Florida. First Alert Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh warned Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia to get to their safe spaces by 8 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2017. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<
Jacksonville Daily Record
Whit’s Frozen Custard to Kernan Square
The city is reviewing a tenant build-out permit application for Whit’s Frozen Custard at 12620 Beach Blvd., No. 20, in Kernan Square at an estimated cost of $115,300. It is a 1,364-square-foot space. Building Dynamics Inc. of Jacksonville Beach is the contractor. Doherty Sommers Architects Engineers Inc. of Jacksonville...
First Coast News
JSO: Shootout on the Westside, one dead
A shootout on Jacksonville's Westside has been reported Sunday night. One man was dropped at the hospital and later died.
