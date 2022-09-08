To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines A GIFT THAT KEEPS ON GIVING. Former President Trump’s Save America PAC has donated $650,000 to the Smithsonian to cover almost all the cost of commissioning portraits of himself and former First Lady Melania Trump for the National Portrait Gallery, the Washington Post reports. Intriguingly, two artists have been tapped for the job, but their identities remain a secret. (Barack and Michelle Obama went with Kehinde Wiley and Amy Sherald, respectively.) Such portraits have typically been funded by private donations, according to the Post. The Obamas’ were paid for by hundreds of donors, including notables like John Legend and Chrissy Teigen. No date has been set for the unveiling of...

POTUS ・ 20 DAYS AGO