‘Picturing the Obamas': Presidential Portrait Documentary to Debut on Smithsonian Channel
“Picturing the Obamas,” a documentary special about Barack and Michelle Obama and their likenesses in the National Portait Gallery, will premiere on the Smithsonian Channel in September. The two-part film will trace the journey of the former president and first lady’s official portraits, from when they were unveiled in...
Trump PAC Donates for Smithsonian Portraits, Collector and Philanthropist Donald Jonas Dies at 92, and More: Morning Links for July 27, 2022
To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines A GIFT THAT KEEPS ON GIVING. Former President Trump’s Save America PAC has donated $650,000 to the Smithsonian to cover almost all the cost of commissioning portraits of himself and former First Lady Melania Trump for the National Portrait Gallery, the Washington Post reports. Intriguingly, two artists have been tapped for the job, but their identities remain a secret. (Barack and Michelle Obama went with Kehinde Wiley and Amy Sherald, respectively.) Such portraits have typically been funded by private donations, according to the Post. The Obamas’ were paid for by hundreds of donors, including notables like John Legend and Chrissy Teigen. No date has been set for the unveiling of...
The Marriage Portrait by Maggie O’Farrell review – a dark Renaissance fable
Inspired by Robert Browning’s poem My Last Duchess, this follow-up to Hamnet mingles fact, portraiture and poetic fantasy for the simple tale of a girl forced into marriage
Obama Portraits Unveiled, Eco Artist Newton Harrison Dies at 89, and More: Morning Links for September 8, 2022
To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The HeadlinesTHE BIG REVEAL. The White House hosted a ceremony on Wednesday for the unveiling of the official portraits of former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama. For his, the former president tapped artist Robert McCurdy, who created a photorealistic painting. “Presidents so often get airbrushed, they even take on a mythical status,” the former president said, according to the Washington Post, as he explained his choice , adding that “presidents and first ladies are human beings like everyone else.” The former first lady’s was done by Sharon Sprung, who told the New York Times that Studio Museum in Harlem director Thelma...
How the Theft of Leonardo’s ‘Mona Lisa’ Made It the Most Famous Painting in the World
One museum heist, or perhaps the publicity surrounding it, is credited with making a priceless masterpiece of a painting that had been celebrated by aficionados but virtually unknown to the public: the Mona Lisa. One August morning in 1911, three thieves who had hidden inside a closet in the Louvre overnight secreted the small Leonardo da Vinci out of the Paris museum and onto a train at the Quai d’Orsay (ironically now the site of another beloved museum). The Mona Lisa was considered so ordinary—relatively speaking, of course—that it took more than a day for anyone to notice the empty...
stpetecatalyst.com
Stageworks finds the light in ‘The Color Purple’
Alice Walker’s 1982 novel The Color Purple, about a young Black woman growing up dirt-poor and abused in turn-of-the-century rural Georgia, is one of the most frequently banned books of the last 40 years. Never mind that Walker was awarded the Pulitzer Prize for Fiction, and the National Book...
Washington Examiner
TS Eliot's cruelest months
When Virginia Woolf called Thomas Stearns Eliot an “unhappy man wrapt up in fibres of self-torture, doubt, and conceit,” she may have suspected that he would ruin several women’s lives. Arguably, one of them was Vivien Haigh-Wood Eliot, the poet’s first wife, whom he abandoned and later...
Smithonian
Why Was a Synagogue Mural Hidden Behind a Wall in a Vermont Apartment?
For nearly 30 years, a historic mural painted by a Lithuanian immigrant in the early 20th century sat hidden behind a wall in a Vermont apartment complex. Now, after years of painstaking preservation work, the colorful triptych known as the “Lost Mural” is back in the spotlight once again. Community members in Burlington, Vermont, unveiled the restored mural in its new home at the Ohavi Zedek Synagogue earlier this summer.
Harper's Bazaar
Groundbreaking Fashion Photographer Melvin Sokolsky Has Died
Melvin Sokolsky, a photographer whose fantastical and occasionally surreal work brought an experimental energy to Harper’s Bazaar and fashion imagery in the 1960s, died on August 29 in Beverly Hills, California. He was 88 years old. Sokolsky’s death was announced on Instagram by David Fahey, the co-founder of his...
I Make Thousands Copying Famous Works of Art
This article originally appeared on VICE France. Most of us struggle to draw a tree that looks anything like the real thing. Artists like Andréa Dlouha are capable of reproducing not just reality – they replicate other people’s work with millimetre-stroke precision, too. In her Paris atelier, she has faithfully copied works by some of the most famous artists in history, including Picasso, Van Gogh and Renoir. She’s sometimes even commissioned to duplicate family portraits for the next generations.
Who Was the Man Behind Parisian Jewelry House Fred?
PARIS — If the origin stories of legendary jewelry houses are retold time and time again, their founders are often distant figures shrouded in the mists of a time before ubiquitous photography. Not so Fred Samuel, the founder of Parisian house Fred.More from WWDA Look at 'Fashioning America: Grit to Glamour' Exhibition to Bow in BentonvillePhotos of Loren Gray's Jewelry Line, &always31 Playful Jewelry Gifts for the Fashion-Minded Just ask around the city’s specialized ateliers and jewelry circles. To many, he is still “Monsieur Fred,” a warm presence who would extend a helping hand to young craftspeople and take a chance on...
The story behind the Merrylin Museum.
Today's location holds one of the strangest and unusual finds. The story goes that in 2006, this building was set to be demolished. While inspecting the buildings foundation, they came across a hidden door behind a brick wall that lead into a hidden room. What was found in that room shocked scientists. Once you hear and see the history behind this place, you will never be able to unsee it.
Author Patricia Nicol reveals a selection of the best books on: Kings
What a week that was. A new Prime Minister, then the death of a beloved Queen, and the graceful accession of her son. Now we are in a Carolean age; we will get used to God Save The King being the national anthem and soon enough new stamps and currency, but for now it feels strange.
Review: Reimagining the fate of a doomed Renaissance duchess
“The Marriage Portrait,” by Maggie O’Farrell (Knopf) Stories of high-born girls confined to castles, forced to marry young, and pressured to have sons or die trying are the stuff of dark fantasy these days on HBO. Novelist Maggie O’Farrell comes at that scenario in a different, more psychological...
