Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Sioux City Journal
The fifth quarter: Plenty of ugly in Hawkeye performance
IOWA CITY — Five things to think about following the Iowa football team's 10-7 loss to Iowa State on Saturday:. He's getting plenty of work as Iowa continues to struggle offensively, but Tory Taylor seems to find a way to consistently deliver for an inconsistent football team. Taylor averaged...
Sioux City Journal
Hawkeye offensive woes continue
IOWA CITY — Eight quarters of football. One touchdown. This isn’t what Spencer Petras envisioned. Like his teammates, like many of the 69,250 fans who sat in the rain at Kinnick Stadium waiting for a comeback that never came, Petras is a little frustrated by the inability of the Iowa football team to move the ball.
Sioux City Journal
Coss: Cy-Hawk win is momentous for Campbell, Iowa State
IOWA CITY — Iowa State had a series of tumultuous moments in the first half Saturday afternoon. It had a punt blocked deep in its own territory. Jirehl Brock lost a fumble near the goal line. Hunter Dekkers threw an interception into double coverage in the end zone. In...
Sioux City Journal
Cy-Hawk football: Iowa-Iowa State statistics
ISU – Jace Gilbert 22-yard FG. Drive – 14 plays, 76 yards, 5:06. Time remaining – 3:45. Score – Iowa 7-3 Fourth quarter. ISU – Xavier Hutchinson 8-yard pass from Hunter Dekkers (Gilbert kick). Drive – 21 plays, 99 yards, 11:49. Time remaining – 8:27. Score – Iowa State 10-7.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sioux City Journal
Just like old times, Cy-Hawk rivalry meaningful
IOWA CITY — In the 45 years since Iowa and Iowa State renewed a football rivalry that had been dormant for 43 seasons, some things haven’t changed. The passion today and the game-changing moments now are much the same as they were that September day in 1977 when the Cyclones showed up at Kinnick Stadium wearing jerseys that had "Beat Iowa" plastered across the front of them.
Sioux City Journal
Cy-Hawk Gameday: Iowa State at Iowa
RADIO: WOC (1420 AM), KJOC (1170 AM) The ‘X’ factor: While Iowa will likely be without receivers Nico Ragaini and Keagan Johnson again this week, one of the nation’s top receivers is at the core of the Iowa State passing game. Only one receiver in FBS football has more than the 155 catches Xavier Hutchinson has on his collegiate resume. His three touchdown catches in ISU’s 42-10 season-opening win were the most by a Cyclone since Quenton Bundrage had three TD receptions vs. Iowa in 2013.
Sioux City Journal
Bishop Heelan grad John Harty will be Cy-Hawk honorary captain
IOWA CITY, Iowa — Former University of Iowa defensive lineman John Harty will serve as honorary captain when Iowa hosts Iowa State in an Iowa Corn Cy-Hawk Series matchup on Saturday at Kinnick Stadium. Kickoff is set for 3:05 p.m. (CT) and the game will be televised on BTN.
Sioux City Journal
WATCH NOW: In homecoming game, Sioux City North football best Des Moines North; South Sioux picks up first win in blowout
SIOUX CITY — The North High School football team made its homecoming a memorable one. The Stars (2-1) defeated Des Moines North 45-22, bouncing back from a loss last week to East. Dayton Harrell got the scoring started on a short touchdown run with 7 minutes, 16 seconds left...
RELATED PEOPLE
Sioux City Journal
WATCH NOW: Sioux City North vs Des Moines North football highlights
Sioux City North plays Des Moines North in football action Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, at Elwood Olsen Stadium in Sioux City. Tim Hynds has been chief photographer at the Journal since 1997 and has reported on Iowa’s craft beer industry since 2007. He loves his family and a good Sticke Alt.
Comments / 0