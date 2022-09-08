RADIO: WOC (1420 AM), KJOC (1170 AM) The ‘X’ factor: While Iowa will likely be without receivers Nico Ragaini and Keagan Johnson again this week, one of the nation’s top receivers is at the core of the Iowa State passing game. Only one receiver in FBS football has more than the 155 catches Xavier Hutchinson has on his collegiate resume. His three touchdown catches in ISU’s 42-10 season-opening win were the most by a Cyclone since Quenton Bundrage had three TD receptions vs. Iowa in 2013.

AMES, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO