New head coach Keith Patterson continues his perfect start with a 21-13 win over Prairie View A&M on Sat. night, the first time since 2013 that ACU heads into week three 2-0. In addition to the 2-0 record, this is the first time ever that ACU has opened the year with wins over Div. 1 opponents. The two wins in 2013 came in an 84-6 win over Concordia College, an NAIA program, and a 60-17 win over McMurry, a Div. III program.

ABILENE, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO