Saint Louis, MO

St. Louis American

Future Leaders

Today, Sept. 10, 2022, Leaders of Tomorrow-St. Louis is hosting a kickoff to recruit new students into the leadership program. The meeting operates from 5 p.m.- 7 p.m. (doors open at 4:30) at Venture Cafe, located at 4240 Duncan Ave, St. Louis, MO, 63110. NBMBAA's Leaders of Tomorrow Program, a...
HSSU President Dr. LaTonia Collins Smith named 2022 Stellar Performer

Dr. LaTonia Collins Smith was serving as Harris-Stowe State University provost and vice president for Academic Affairs when the HBCU’s president abruptly departed in May 2021. The university’s Board of Regents knew it had an answer to the sudden change readily available, one who had thrived in the field...
FOCUS St. Louis, United Way to address community challenges

FOCUS St. Louis and the United Way of Greater St. Louis will host the first of three community forums addressing area challenges from noon to 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, at The Sheldon Ballroom, 3648 Washington Blvd in Grand Center. “Our region faces many challenges, from the ability...
