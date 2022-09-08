ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Granite City, IL

Comments / 0

Related
KMOV

Police: Gun-wielding man shot, killed by undercover officers in North St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was shot and killed after exposing a gun to officers in north St. Louis City late Sunday night, according to police. St. Louis police said that two undercover officers with the violent crime detail were watching a Shell gas station parking lot at North Florissant Avenue and St. Louis Avenue at around 11:36 p.m. They saw a man with a gun and began approaching him before the man started running away. Shortly after, officers started chasing the man on foot.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
advantagenews.com

No suspected ties to theft ring in fatal Alton crash

The 15-year-old that died early Saturday driving what is believed to have been a stolen Kia vehicle in an Alton crash will not be publicly identified. The crash in the 3200 block of Belle Streets killed the driver who was sole occupant of the vehicle that was found in the wood line at around 3:45am.
ALTON, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Granite City, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Granite City, IL
Crime & Safety
spotonillinois.com

Sunday injury crash in Waterloo

The Waterloo police and fire departments and Monroe County EMS responded Sunday afternoon to a two-vehicle crash on Route 3 and Route 156. Initial reports were at least one occupant [...]... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. Tags:. 03:57. How many Belleville junior tennis players are making a racket...
WATERLOO, IL
spotonillinois.com

One dead, another in custody after shooting in Granite City

One person is dead and another has been taken into police custody following a shooting Thursday afternoon in Granite City, police say. Major Nick Novacich of the Granite City Police ... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. Tags:. 14:03. 13:07. 13:07. 12:19. Salukis soccer continues streak of success; is...
GRANITE CITY, IL
KMOV

Man sentenced to 20 years for shooting intimate partner

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Four months after pleading guilty to shooting an intimate partner, a 25-year-old man has been sentenced to prison for 20 years. Javonte Mickle, 25, was convicted on charges of Domestic Assault of the 1st Degree and Armed Criminal Action (ADA). This ruling, which took place on Thursday, September 8th, follows Mickle’s confession to the crime.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime
Metro East Star Online Newspaper

Granite City Police Department Works Fatal Shooting

GRANITE CITY - On 09/08/22, at around 12:50 P.M., the Granite City Police Department responded to the 2700 block of East 25th Street for a report of at least one gunshot. When officers arrived on-scene one subject was immediately taken into custody. The officers then located the victim and began rendering aid. Treatment of the victim was later taken over by the Granite City Fire Department’s Paramedics however the victim succumbed to their wounds and did not survive.
GRANITE CITY, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Police Beat for Saturday, September 10th, 2022

Centralia Police have arrested a 19-year-old Centralia man for reckless conduct, aggravated fleeing and eluding police, and reckless driving. Tahj Billberry of Hickory Ridge Court was taken to the Marion County Jail. A 20-year-old Higginsville, Missouri man has been returned to the Marion County Jail on an outstanding felony failure...
SALEM, IL
FOX 2

One shot and killed in Granite City, Illinois

ST. LOUIS – One person was shot and killed Thursday afternoon in Granite City, Illinois. The shooting happened at about 1 p.m. on East 25th Street. Police took one person into custody, but they have not released any other information. FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.
GRANITE CITY, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KOMU

Man charged after stealing $12K in Pokémon cards from St. Louis County store

ST. LOUIS, Missouri (KMOV) — An Oklahoma man has been charged with stealing $12,000 in Pokémon cards Saturday morning. According to the Crestwood Police Department on October 10, 2021, a Yeti Gaming store in the 8900 block of Watson Road was stolen from. Windows and display cases were shattered and about $12,000 in Pokémon cards and merchandise were taken. Repairs for the store were over $2,000.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
advantagenews.com

Juvenile dies in Alton crash

A 15-year-old driving what is believed to have been a stolen vehicle died in an overnight crash. The call came in to emergency personnel at about 3:45am Saturday. The following is a statement from Alton Police Deputy Chief Jarrett Ford:. The Alton Police Department received several 911 calls regarding a...
ALTON, IL
KMOV

Woman shot multiple times, killed in Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A woman is dead after a shooting in the Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood Thursday, police said. Felecia Conners, 40, of Florissant, was shot in the chest multiple times in the alley of 2800 block of Grand. Anyone with information is urged to call the Homicide Division directly at...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Man charged for allegedly stealing $12K in Pokémon cards

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - An Oklahoma man has been charged with stealing $12,000 in Pokémon cards Saturday morning. According to the Crestwood Police Department on October 10, 2021, a Yeti Gaming store in the 8900 block of Watson Road was stolen from. Windows and display cases were shattered and about $12,000 in Pokémon cards and merchandise were taken. Repairs for the store were over $2,000.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

1 dead in wrong-way crash on I-44 in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis police are investigating a fatal crash Sunday morning in St. Louis. The crash occurred shortly before 3 a.m. Sunday, at the intersection of I-44 and Walnut Street near the Gateway Arch grounds, according to St. Louis Metro police. Three vehicles were involved in the...
SAINT LOUIS, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy