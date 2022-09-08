Read full article on original website
saturdaydownsouth.com
Paul Finebaum says he wasn't surprised Alabama failed to cover spread against Texas
Paul Finebaum wasn’t surprised that Texas covered the 20-point spread against then-No. 1 Alabama on Saturday. The Crimson Tide escaped Austin with a 20-19 win over the Longhorns. On Sunday, Finebaum joined ESPN’s Matt Barrie for a review of the Week 2 results. Finebaum recalled making the case for...
Alabama Star Names Loudest Stadium He's Ever Played In
Will Anderson has been involved in no shortage of big games played in boisterous environments during his time at Alabama. So when Anderson called the atmosphere at DKR Texas Memorial Stadium yesterday the "loudest and craziest" he's ever experienced, it certainly means something. Anderson paid the Texas crowd that ultimate...
tdalabamamag.com
4-Star OL Wilkin Formby is a secret weapon for Alabama on recruiting trail
Wilkin Formby is locked in with Alabama football, and he is enjoying every moment of being an Alabama commit. Formby is a product of Northridge High School in Tuscaloosa. He is considered one of the top offensive tackle prospects in the nation. The four-star chose to commit to Alabama over...
Nick Saban, Alabama football make history in ugly first-half vs. Texas
To everyone’s surprise, Nick Saban’s Alabama football program headed into the locker room in a halftime tie with the Texas Longhorns. The no. 1-ranked Crimson Tide did not look like themselves in front of a raucous crowd in Austin. In fact, Saban’s squad was so out of sorts that they made history with their ugly first-half performance. Adam Rittenberg of ESPN has the details.
What Nick Saban said after Alabama survives Texas upset bid
Nick Saban had a lot of praise for Bryce Young but his ire was directed at Alabama’s mental errors as they fought off an upset bid from Texas. No one expected Texas to give Alabama football a game on Saturday…until they did just that. The Longhorns stuck with...
Look: Postgame Video Of Nick Saban, Wife Terry Went Viral
Even Miss Terry was a bit stressed during Saturday's Alabama at Texas game. The Crimson Tide nearly fell on the road to the Longhorns, though Nick Saban's team was able to pull out the win late, emerging with a close victory. Following the game, Saban's longtime wife, Terry, joked that...
How to Watch No. 2 Alabama vs. Louisiana-Monroe
Everything you need to know about the Crimson Tide's matchup with the Warhawks, including kickoff time and TV channel.
Nick Saban Heated When His Players Made ‘Horns Down’ Gesture
The Crimson Tide coach was visibly upset with his players after a narrow victory in Austin.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Paul Finebaum eviscerates Alabama after win over Texas
Paul Finebaum watched as No. 1 Alabama struggled mightily at unranked Texas on Saturday in the Austin heat. The Crimson Tide needed a last-second field goal from Will Reichard to escape with a 20-19 victory against the Longhorns. Nick Saban’s squad isn’t expected to remain at No. 1 in the...
postsouth.com
In loss, Texas football just sent a powerful message to Alabama and the SEC | Toppmeyer
AUSTIN, Texas – Flag bearers stationed at the 5-yard line held banners showing the emblems of each Big 12 team while the national anthem played Saturday at DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium. Minutes later, more flags arrived on the scene, these showing Alabama's script ‘A.’. It served as a visual...
Nick Saban Predicts Where Texas Would Finish In SEC This Year
Nick Saban and his No. 1-ranked Crimson Tide barely escaped with a 20-19 win over Texas on Saturday. The Longhorns controlled large portions of the early-window game, but some fourth-quarter magic from Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young and some missed opportunities by Texas allowed Alabama to ultimately pull out a win.
Sarkisian Explains What Officials Told Him About Controversial Play
For a moment, it looked like the Longhorns would get a 12-10 lead after a possible sack and safety.
Nick Saban Furious With Player After Win Over Texas
Right after the final whistle was blown for the Alabama-Texas game, Nick Saban was caught yelling at one of his players. Saban, who was approaching Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian for a postgame handshake, audibly yelled "Don't do that s--t." It's unclear why Saban was made at one of his...
saturdaydownsouth.com
College football fans stunned at controversial roughing the passer in Alabama-Texas game
It continues to be a strange day in Austin for the referees. With just under 10 minutes to play in the third quarter and the game ties at 10, it appeared as if Bryce Young was sacked in the end zone for a safety that would have given the Longhorns a 12-10 lead.
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama drops to No. 2 in the AP Top 25 after narrow win over Texas
Alabama took a slide in the AP Top 25 poll which was released Sunday afternoon. The Crimson Tide had a narrow 20-19 victory on the road against unranked Texas and was able to escape thanks to a late field goal by kicker Will Reichard with 10 seconds remaining. Reclaiming the...
Alabama Star Makes His Thoughts On Texas Crowd Clear
It's not too often Alabama football travels outside SEC territory, especially in the non-conference portion of the schedule. That probably explains why the Crimson Tide narrowly escaped Austin with a win over Texas this Saturday afternoon. Crowd noise was absolutely a factor in Texas' attempted upset bid. And although the...
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama fans react to ’embarrassing’ first half against Texas
Alabama fans certainly didn’t expect the first half against Texas to be tied. The Crimson Tide, in its first road game of the season, has struggled on both sides of the football against the unranked Longhorns. What’s hampered Alabama throughout the first half has been the self-inflicted penalties. In...
Alabama Players Flash ‘Horns Down’ to Crowd After Win at Texas
A narrow escape didn’t stop the Alabama players from celebrating in the aftermath of the road win at Texas.
Alabama vs. Texas Notebook: Will Anderson Jr. Says Texas "Hardest Game I've Ever Played In"
Anderson also recorded his first sack of the season against the Longhorns.
Matthew McConaughey Tweets Reaction to Texas vs. Alabama Outcome
The Longhorns lost a close battle against the nation’s No. 1 team on Saturday.
