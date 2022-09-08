Read full article on original website
The Young and the Restless flirts with danger but shows no signs of following throughCheryl E PrestonGenoa City, WI
When things don't go his way Victor may start up an age-old feud s on The Young and the RestlessCheryl E PrestonGenoa City, WI
Kyle and Summer's Genoa City wedding may be too much too little too late on The Young and the RestlessCheryl E PrestonGenoa City, WI
Northern Illinois Food Bank’s New North Suburban Center (NSC) Hosted Ribbon Cutting and Grand Opening EventKatie HeratyLake Forest, IL
The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Talia decides to pressure Diane and Nikki and Phyllis declare victory too soonCheryl E PrestonGenoa City, WI
kenosha.com
Mammoth pumpkins invade Downtown Kenosha!
Johnson began covering sports in Kenosha in 2004 as a staff writer for the Kenosha News and eventually became a news and sports editor there, serving in that role and covering the community until May 2022. Johnson grew up in Kenosha, graduating from Bradford High School in 2000 and then the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 2004. He still happily resides in town with his wife, Bridget, and son, Brady.
kenosha.com
Happy 50th Birthday, Brighton Dale!
BRIGHTON — Kenosha County’s Brighton Dale Links golf course is celebrating its 50th year in 2022 with a special outing next month, County Executive Samantha Kerkman announced Friday. The outing will be held Wednesday, Oct. 5, beginning with a noon shotgun start. Players may create their own foursome...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
WATCH NOW: Public Craft Brewing Co. to celebrate 10th anniversary in Downtown Kenosha on Sept. 17 | Local News
Some 12 years ago, Matt Geary didn’t even know you could brew your own beer. It wasn’t until his senior year at Carthage, when a faculty member invited senior students to a home brew party that Geary learned about a hobby that would come to dominate the next decade of his life.
themadent.com
When Your Backyard is Their Backyard Too
Over the last week, I have met with business and community stakeholders regarding the potential placement of a Juvenile Correctional Facility on the far northwest side of Milwaukee. By now many of you know the basics of the story, but I will quickly recap for those who are out of the loop.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Record-breaking rainfall soaks southeast Wisconsin
MILWAUKEE - The heavy rain overnight brought record-breaking levels of rainfall in southeast Wisconsin. With 4.78" of rainfall as of 1 a.m. Monday, Milwaukee has set a daily rainfall record for Sept. 11 – beating the old record of 2.96" set in 2000. Racine County got between 6-8" inches of rain overnight.
CBS 58
Racine & Me: Swan's Watermelon Festival & More! 🍉
RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Cari Greving with Real Racine joined CBS 58 virtually for Racine and Me to discuss four upcoming events. First up, Swan's Watermelon Festival! The event takes place on September 10th and 11th 10:00-6:00 pm. There will also be a new watermelon painting contest on Saturday, September 10th.
kenosha.com
Kenosha High School Football Week 4: Indian Trail, St. Joseph cruise in city rival showdowns
shepherdexpress.com
Those Old Milwaukee Bronzeville Streets Were Second to None
Whenever I return to Milwaukee for a visit, I am struck by changes in the character of the town where I was born, raised and educated. And most of my memories are pleasant, because good memories have a way of sticking together like the pages of a dog-eared old book.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Major changes coming to Froedtert South’s Downtown Kenosha Hospital | Local News
Major changes are coming for Froedtert Kenosha Hospital. Froedtert South, 6308 Eighth Ave., is moving forward with plans to convert the site’s emergency department into a 24/7 urgent care clinic. The hospital’s inpatient services and emergency department services will be transitioned to Froedtert Pleasant Prairie Hospital, 9555 76th St.,...
CBS 58
Racine & Me: Wine Walk & Party on the Pavement
RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- There's something to wine about in downtown Racine. Kelly Kruse, the Executive Director of Racine Downtown Corporation joined CBS 58 virtually to discuss two upcoming events. The Wine Walks are coming up on October 8 and 15, 2022 from 1pm-6pm. People can enjoy the change...
CBS 58
Racine & Me: Meet the Fairy Godmother of Glass
RACINE, WI (CBS 58) -- Racine is seeing its own Renaissance. For example, an old building on Wisconsin Avenue used to be a lithography company, and now the old gem has a new sparkle to it. Inside, you'll find beautiful and delicate works of art. The stunning visuals of glassblowing...
CBS 58
Large fight at Tosa East high school football game
WAUWATOSA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- We have new information about a large disturbance at the Wauwatosa East - Milwaukee Lutheran high school football game at Hart Park last night, on Sept. 9. Tosa police tell us officers responded to the park for a report of a fight at the game.
On Milwaukee
7 festivals keeping summer going in September
The great Milwaukee summer is HERE! Don't miss all of our great coverage on local festivals and happenings. Click here for your full summer line-up! Your guide to having a great summer is brought to you by Potawatomi Hotel & Casino and Peoples State Bank. September 22 may mark the...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Racine girl shot near Horlick Field as football game let out
RACINE, Wis. - A 16-year-old girl was shot and wounded in Racine Friday night, Sept. 9 as a high school football game was letting out at Horlick Field. One area resident's surveillance camera captured the sound, and another's Ring camera captured video of police at the scene. "I was just...
CBS 58
8-year-old Milwaukee girl gifted dream bedroom makeover by Northwestern Mutual and Special Spaces
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- One very special local kid was gifted a dream bedroom makeover. Eight-year-old Autumn of Milwaukee is battling Acute Leukemia Lymphoma. Today, on Sept. 8, her family was greeted by dozens of volunteers with Northwestern Mutual Foundation and Special Spaces for the big unveiling. This girl now...
kenosha.com
Amy Greil named Kenosha Community Foundation Executive Director
Founded in 1926 as a tax-exempt public charity, we are a collection of endowed and donor-advised charitable funds established by individuals, families, organizations, and businesses. Due to the exponential growth of the assets of the Kenosha Community Foundation, we see that there is continued resonance and relevance of our mission...
ABC7 Chicago
Couple's engagement photo featuring Culvers and Kwik Trip sweaters goes viral on social media
KENOSHA, Wis. -- An engagement photo shoot in Wisconsin is taking social media by storm. That photo shoot has 11,000 likes and thousands of shares on Facebook, WDJT reported. "We met on Tinder like every other person our age these days," said Andrew Meier. Meier and his fiancé, Annemarie Ryan,...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
MPS groundbreaking at Washington High School
MILWAUKEE - Washington High School is slated to begin work on the replacement of the existing track and athletic field. Slated improvements are made possible by federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds, fundraising efforts of Common Ground, the MPS Foundation and numerous grants. Project highlights include:. Installation...
wwisradio.com
Three Milwaukee Missing Girls Found Safe
(Milwaukee, WI) — Milwaukee police say three critically missing girls have been recovered safely. Eleven-year-old Jakareia Maclin, 14-year-old Tammyia Washington, and 13-year-old Zaria Cleveland were last seen last Friday at 10:00 p-m. W-D-J-T/T-V reports there had been some speculation the three sisters might have been taken to Chicago where they had relatives. Authorities haven’t said where the girls were found Thursday.
voiceofalexandria.com
Historic Racine County home suddenly demolished
WIND POINT — The Prairie School has taken down a home on property it owns that a school official said was “a public safety concern,” even though it was part of a private conservation easement. Some area residents are upset about the demolition of a historic home...
