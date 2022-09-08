Queen Rania pens tribute to Queen Elizabeth: ‘With a heavy heart we bid farewell’

Queen Rania of Jordan referred to Queen Elizabeth as “an icon of selfless dedication and unwavering commitment” in a message following the British monarch’s passing. The Jordanian royal tweeted, “With a heavy heart we bid farewell to an icon of selfless dedication and unwavering commitment, a queen who embodied the traits of a faithful and devoted sovereign.”

RELATED:

“The reign of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II will forever be remembered. May her soul rest in eternal peace,” King Abdullah II’s wife added.

Getty Images Queen Rania shared a message following Queen Elizabeth’s passing

Like Rania, Queen Maxima , King Willem-Alexander and Princess Beatrix of the Netherlands also paid tribute to the late Queen. In a statement shared by the Dutch Royal House, the Dutch royals said, “We remember Queen Elizabeth II with deep respect and great affection. Steadfast and wise, she dedicated her long life to serving the British people.”

They continued, “We feel a strong bond with the United Kingdom and its royal family, and we share their sorrow at this time. We are very grateful for our countries‘ close friendship, to which Queen Elizabeth made such an unforgettable contribution.”

Queen Elizabeth passed away peacefully at Balmoral on Sept. 8 . Charles became King upon his mother’s death. His Majesty called his “beloved” mother’s passing “a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family.”