Read full article on original website
Related
Abbeville Meridional
Carolyn Sue Broussard Guerrero
KERRVILLE, Texas — Carolyn Sue Broussard Guerrero “Brucie” was born on April 11, 1948, in Abbeville, LA and went to Heaven on August 28, 2022, in Kerrville. She married Dennis M. Guerrero on Jan. 17, 1981. Carolyn attended Mt. Carmel Elementary School and High School in Abbeville....
Abbeville Meridional
Mary “Ruth” Sellers Stelly
MEAUX — A Mass of Christian Burial was held on Wednesday, September 7, 2022, at 2:00 PM in Saint Mary Magdalen Catholic Church in Abbeville for Mary "Ruth" Sellers Stelly, age 83, who passed away on Sunday, September 4, 2022 at her residence in Meaux. Father Glenn Meaux officiated...
Comments / 0