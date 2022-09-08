MEAUX — A Mass of Christian Burial was held on Wednesday, September 7, 2022, at 2:00 PM in Saint Mary Magdalen Catholic Church in Abbeville for Mary "Ruth" Sellers Stelly, age 83, who passed away on Sunday, September 4, 2022 at her residence in Meaux. Father Glenn Meaux officiated...

