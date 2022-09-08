ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Melissa Villaseñor shares why she’s leaving Saturday Night Live

By Maria Loreto
HOLAUSA
HOLAUSA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1K8M36_0hnaAaxd00

Melissa Villaseñor confirmed she’d be leaving ‘Saturday Night Live’ on Twitter. She was a part of the show for six years and was known for her spot on impersonations.

Rumors began circulating about her exit last week, when it was announced that fellow cast members Alex Moffat and Aristotle Athari were leaving. When these were confirmed, she took to Twitter to share the message herself.

RELATED:

‘SNL’ star Kenan Thompson set to host the 2022 Emmy Awards

Kim Kardashian says ex Pete Davidson is ‘a cutie’

Villaseñor confirmed the rumors on her Twitter, where she explained the reason behind her decision and commiserated with her fans. “Oh my sweetie fans, my Melissa monsters, i know “thas sah” me leaving the show, but! i felt this was my soul telling me its time to spread my wings. lots more for me to dig in and discover. what an honor to experience my kid dream, what an honor. forever grateful,” she wrote. When asked if she’d been let go, Villaseñor wrote that she made the decision to leave on her own.

“People ask me “whats next whats next?!” i’m like “chill man i am gonna be proud for a while, travel, enjoy life, do more volunteer work, spend time with my family, from there art blooms,” she concluded.

As SNL gears up to come back for a new season, it’s reckoning with some significant shake-ups in terms of cast, with Villaseñor joining beloved cast SNL members like Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant , Pete Davidson , and Kyle Mooney in stepping away.

Villaseñor joined SNL in 2016 and was known for her numerous impressions, including Bjork , Jennifer Lopez , Owen Wilson, Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez , and more. She was the first Latina cast member of the show and was known for incorporating her heritage as a part of her skits and the characters she created, breaking new ground for the famed comedy show.

Apart from her work in comedy, Villaseñor is also an actress, having appearances in “ Barry ,” “ Hubie Halloween ,” and more. She’s also an artist, musician, and podcast host.

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

‘Saturday Night Live’ Sets Season 48 Premiere

Saturday Night Live has set its return for its 48th season. The long-running NBC comedy show will premiere on October 1. It will be followed by shows on October 8 and October 15 as it kicks off with a trio of consecutive shows. No hosts or musical guests were announced. Today’s announcement comes as the show is facing a “year of change” going in to season 48. Deadline revealed back in May that Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant and Kyle Mooney were leaving the show at the end of season 47 along with Pete Davidson. It later emerged that Alex Moffat, Melissa Villaseñor and Aristotle Athari...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bjork
Person
Aidy Bryant
Person
Kyle Mooney
Person
Owen Wilson
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Pete Davidson
Person
Jennifer Lopez
Person
Kate Mckinnon
Person
Kenan Thompson
Person
Alex Moffat
Cinemablend

Months After Joking About Will Smith’s Oscars Ban, Trevor Noah Has Serious Thoughts On Backlash The Actor Received For The Slap

After Will Smith slapped Chris Rock on stage at the Oscars several months ago, the Internet was ablaze with commentators sharing their thoughts on the matter. A significant number of celebrities weighed in on the subject as well. Many people chastised Smith for his actions, while some others came to his defense. One of the many stars to speak out in the aftermath was comedian and political pundit Trevor Noah, who approached the situation with a bit of humor. But now, months later, the TV personality has some serious thoughts about the backlash that Smith (who’s apologized as of late) has received.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Heidi Klum bares it all in sheer star shirt on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’

Heidi Klum proved she’s a star in a sheer silver star blouse.  The “America’s Got Talent” judge rocked the ab-baring sheer shirt with gray slacks and a matching blazer during an appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” on Thursday. Klum, 49, showed off the see-through shirt with well-placed stars on her Instagram Stories, posting videos on her way to film the late-night show. Klum paired the silver studded jacket with a gray glittery smokey eye courtesy of her longtime makeup artist Linda Hay and long ash blonde bangs thanks to celebrity hairstylist Lorenzo Martin, which she showed off in a close-up in the...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Entertain#Linus Celebrities#Snl
Cinemablend

After Joining The Real Housewives, Will Smith’s Ex Opens Up About Her Own Reaction To The Slap On Oscars Night

It’s been months since the 2022 Academy Awards, but the event is still being talked about thanks to the already infamous incident involving Will Smith and Chris Rock. The internet exploded when the King Richard actor walked on stage and slapped the comic, especially since it was right before he won the Oscar for his work on that film. After joining the Real Housewives, Will Smith’s ex Sheree Zampino opens up about her reaction to the Slap on Oscars night.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Jamie Foxx’s Donald Trump Impression Makes Snoop Dogg Laugh In Hilarious Video

Jamie Foxx, 54, had all the jokes on the latest episode of the Rap Radar podcast, as he did a perfect impression of Donald Trump, 76! The actor killed the room when he nailed Trump’s voice and even made Snoop Dogg, 50, laugh during the hilarious interview on August 25. And his impression was so accurate that podcast hosts Elliott Wilson and Brian ‘B.Dot’ Miller were also dying from laughter!
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Sherri Shepherd's excited to be herself on new talk show

Sherri Shepherd is no stranger to hosting gigs on daytime TV, but when Oprah Winfrey offered to give her advice, the actor, comedienne and best-selling author took 15 pages of notes. Shepherd spent more than seven years at the table on ABC’s Daytime Emmy-winning show “The View” and filled in on Wendy Williams' talk show for several months when Williams had health issues last year. But she dreamed of having her own show. That dream is now a reality. She’ll combine her acquired skills from a long career — from acting to standup comedy to interviewing — when “Sherri”...
CELEBRITIES
HOLAUSA

HOLAUSA

New York City, NY
65K+
Followers
13K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest on royalty, celebrities, entertainment, fashion, beauty, lifestyle and more

 https://us.hola.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy