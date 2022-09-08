ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Melissa Fumero and Olga Merediz to star in ‘Blockbuster’ series

By Maria Loreto
HOLAUSA
HOLAUSA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jAFTx_0hna9N6g00

Netflix is adapting a series set in a Blockbuster video store, something that’s a bit paradoxical. The show, called “ Blockbuster ,” is packed with a variety of talent, including Latinas Melissa Fumero and Olga Merediz .

RELATED:

‘In the Heights’ star Stephanie Beatriz is excited for everyone to see the movie, especially Marc Anthony’s role

‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ star Melissa Fumero reveals ghost encounter, sweet new project and more

Netflix provided a first look of the series, including photos and a synopsis. “Timmy Yoon (Randall Park) Is an analog dreamer living in a 5G world. And after learning he is operating the last Blockbuster Video in America, Timmy and his staff employees -- including his long time crush, Eliza (Melissa Fumero) -- fight to stay relevant. The only way to succeed is to remind their community that they provide something big corporations can’t: human connection.”

Melissa Fumero is one of the show’s leads and is mostly known for her work in “ Brooklyn Nine-Nine ,” where she played the role of Amy Santiago over the course of eight seasons. Other Latinos in the cast include Olga Merediz, who has an extensive career and was recently featured in “In The Heights” and “Encanto,” and Tyler Alvarez , who’s young and has been featured in films and TV shows like “ Crush ,” “ Never Have I Ever ,” and “ Orange Is the New Black .”

“Blockbuster” was created by Vanessa Ramos and was inspired by the real story of the last functioning Blockbuster store in America, located in Bend, Oregon.

In its heyday, Blockbuster was the largest video rental store in the world, having many locations in the US and in different countries. In 2010, the company filed for bankruptcy, likely due to the influence of the internet and the rise of streaming, which rendered video rental stores obsolete.

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

ABC’s ‘Beauty and the Beast’ Special Casts Josh Groban, Rita Moreno and Joshua Henry (EXCLUSIVE)

Josh Groban, Joshua Henry and Rita Moreno will star in ABC’s “Beauty and the Beast 30th Anniversary Special,” Variety can exclusively reveal. Groban, who recorded the original song “Evermore” for the 2017 “Beauty and the Beast” film, will play Beast. Henry, who recently starred on Broadway’s “Into the Woods,” will play Gaston. Moreno will serve as the show’s narrator, guiding viewers along the classically enchanting tale. As previously announced, Grammy winner H.E.R. will play Belle in the live-action/animated hybrid. The casting news was announced Friday at the D23 Expo’s “Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration” panel, moderated by Variety’s senior artisans...
MOVIES
Collider

'Better Call Saul' Star Michael Mando Joins Ridley Scott's 'Sinking Spring' Series

Apple TV+ has announced that Better Call Saul star Michael Mando has joined the cast for the upcoming Apple Original series Sinking Spring from The Batman co-writer Peter Craig and Oscar-nominated and Emmy Award-winning filmmaker Ridley Scott. Mando will star opposite Emmy and Tony Award-nominee Brian Tyree Henry in the new eight-episode drama.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
Variety

‘Meet Cute’ Trailer: Pete Davidson and Kaley Cuoco Star in Time Travel Rom-Com

Peacock has released the official trailer for the forthcoming rom-com “Meet Cute.” Starring Pete Davidson and Kaley Cuoco, the Peacock original film premieres exclusively on the streamer Sept. 21. “Meet Cute” follows the story of Sheila (Cuoco) and Gary (Davidson), who seemingly fall in love at first sight. In reality, Sheila has a time machine that she uses to make the pair fall for each other over and over again. When she isn’t satisfied with their “perfect night,” Sheila travels to Gary’s past to transform him into her ideal man. The romantic comedy is directed by Alex Lehmann (“Paddleton,” “Blue Jay”)...
MOVIES
Variety

Taylor Sheridan CIA Drama Series ‘Lioness’ Adds Three to Cast (EXCLUSIVE)

Taylor Sheridan’s upcoming CIA drama series “Lioness” at Paramount+ has added three new actors to its cast, Variety has learned exclusively. James Jordan, LaMonica Garrett, and Dave Annable have all joined the show. All three have previously worked with Sheridan — Jordan and Annable on the hit Paramount Network series “Yellowstone” and Garrett in the “Yellowstone” prequel series “1883.” Jordan also appeared in “1883” as well as Sheridan’s Paramount+ series “Mayor of Kingstown” and in his features “Wind River” and “Those Who Wish Me Dead.” The three join previously announced cast members Zoe Saldaña and Laysla De Oliveira. The series...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephanie Beatriz
Person
Marc Anthony
Person
Randall Park
Person
Melissa Fumero
Person
Tyler Alvarez
Person
Olga Merediz
digitalspy.com

First look at Eddie Murphy's return as Axel Foley in Netflix's Beverly Hills Cop 4

Eddie Murphy's Axel Foley is reporting for duty once again, as a first-look photo of the actor on the set of Netflix's fourth Beverly Hills Cop instalment has been released. Newly titled Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley, the sequel will follow the titular detective nearly 40 years after the original 1984 film, in which the wise-cracking police officer found himself embroiled in the criminal world of Beverly Hills.
MOVIES
CNET

Emmys 2022: All the Nominated TV Shows, With 'Succession' Topping Them All

Attention, TV lovers everywhere -- the 2022 Emmys are just days away. So it's time to comb the list of nominations for your favorites. HBO's Succession leads the pack, earning 25 Emmy nominations, including for best drama. Cast members Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, Nicholas Braun, Kieran Culkin, Matthew Macfadyen, J. Smith-Cameron and Sarah Snook are all nominated in acting categories.
TV SHOWS
Deadline

‘Bob♥Abishola’: Gina Yashere & Matt Ross Upped To Co-Showrunners On CBS Comedy Series

EXCLUSIVE: Bob♥Abishola co-creator/co-executive Gina Yashere and co-executive producer Matt Ross have been promoted to executive producers and co-showrunners alongside co-creators Al Higgins, who has been running the hit Warner Bros TV comedy, and Chuck Lorre, who serves as showrunner on all of his series. This marks the latest promotion for Yashere, who co-created Bob♥Abishola with Lorre, Higgins and Eddie Gorodetsky. After a scene-stealing guest-starring turn in the pilot as Kemi, Abishola’s (Folake Olowofoyeku) best friend, she was upped to a series regular and has been a cast member ever since, in addition to her duties as a writer-producer. Ross also has...
TV SERIES
tvinsider.com

What ‘The Good Fight’s Christine Baranski Has Learned by Playing Diane Lockhart (VIDEO)

TV series come and go but not many have such a history as the stellar legal drama The Good Fight, which kicks off its sixth and final season on Thursday. Given the solidness of the show during its run (which began on CBS All Access and now ends on the newly branded Paramount+), the show is a gem for hardcore TV viewers who also watched the series from which it spun-off, The Good Wife, given we see the return of Wife‘s Eli Gold (Alan Cumming) and Elsbeth Tascioni (Carrie Preston) as well as get a verbal-only update on that show’s core characters Alicia Florrick (Juliana Margulies) and her corrupt ex-husband Peter Florrick (Chris Noth).
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Entertain#Linus Celebrities#Film Star
Vibe

Vince Staples To Star In Netflix Comedy Series About His Life

Vince Staples is set to star in his very own Netflix series. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the show is aptly titled The Vince Staples Show, will be loosely based on Staples’ life, and will be set in his native Long Beach. The comedy will be executive produced by Kenya Barris. Barris will again team up with Ian Edelman and Maurice Williams from Kid Cudi’s Entergalactic, who will also serve as co-showrunners. Corey Smyth and Calmatic are set to direct the show’s first two episodes. The rapper spoke about the project, expressing how long the show has been in the works. More from VIBE.comTaylour...
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
ComicBook

The Batman Spinoff Featuring Colin Farrell's Penguin Filming Start Reportedly Revealed

Warner Bros. Discovery has scrapped many HBO Max shows as well as the Batgirl movie, but there are still some DC projects coming to the streaming site. The Batman was released earlier this year and featured Colin Farrell as Oswald "Oz" Cobblepot AKA The Penguin. When the movie hit theatres, it already had a spin-off in development for HBO Max which is set to follow Farrell's character. Last month, it was confirmed that the series was safe, and it looks like the show is going into production next year.
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

‘Maggie’ Canceled By Hulu After One Season

There will no second season for Hulu comedy Maggie. The streaming service has canceled the series starring Rebecca Rittenhouse after one season, Deadline has confirmed. Based on Tim Curcio’s short film, Maggie followed Rittenhouse’s titular character, a psychic navigating the dating world. Her gift allows her to see into the future of her friends, parents, clients and random people on the street. But when she begins to see glimpses of her own destiny after meeting an unexpected stranger, her romantic life suddenly gets a lot more complicated. Can you let yourself fall in love when you think you know how it...
TV SERIES
HOLAUSA

Latina Shakira Barrera joins the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Shakira Barrera is joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The Nicaraguan-American actress is joining “Ironheart,” a six episode series that will premiere in Disney+. RELATED: Melissa Fumero and Olga Merediz to star in ‘Blockbuster’ series The New York Latino Film Festival is back this month ...
MOVIES
HOLAUSA

HOLAUSA

New York City, NY
65K+
Followers
13K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest on royalty, celebrities, entertainment, fashion, beauty, lifestyle and more

 https://us.hola.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy