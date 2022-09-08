ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why did Queen Elizabeth II always wear bright, colorful outfits?

By Shirley Gómez
 3 days ago

Queen Elizabeth II , the longest-reigning British monarch, passed away on September 8, 2022, at 96 years old . Although her death has caused a significant impact on those who admired her devotion, grace, and dignity, the eldest child of the Duke and Duchess of York, who later became King George VI and Queen Elizabeth , will be forever remembered for her love for corgies, elaborated hats, and bright, colorful outfits.

Although royals can’t wear bold colors on their nails, the late monarch included neon and other vivid tones in her wardrobe. For decades, she rocked eye-catching shades, including fuchsia, lemon green, yellow and royal blue.

Although royals can’t wear bold colors on their nails, the late monarch included neon and other vivid tones in her wardrobe

Was there a strategy behind Queen Elizabeth II’s bright wardrobe?

Although it might feel that her choices are fashion statements, her bright-colored numbers are to make sure her followers can see her through the crowds.

“She needs to stand out for people to be able to say ‘I saw the Queen,’” Sophie, Countess of Wessex, said in the documentary The Queen at 90. “Don’t forget that when she turns up somewhere, the crowds are two, three, four, 10, 15 deep, and someone wants to be able to say they saw a bit of the queen’s hat as she went past.”

“The Queen has always been aware that she needs to stand out from the crowd, and it is for this reason that millinery has always played an important role in her wardrobe,” Caroline de Guitaut, the curator at the Royal Collection Trust, told the New York Times.

Queen Elizabeth II was also known for her famous quote, “I have to be seen to be believed,” a remark she applied in her iconic looks.

The beloved late royal also knew how to accessorize. She cared deeply about her community and also her image. According to royal biographer Sally Bedell Smith, she had almost anything a regular woman carried. A mirror, lipstick, mint, and her reading glasses —perhaps a few treats for her cherished dogs.

