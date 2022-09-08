ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World politicians react to Queen Elizabeth’s death

By Maria Loreto
 3 days ago

On September 8th, Buckingham Palace shared that Queen Elizabeth passed away. The palace released a statement that informed the world of the Queen’s ailing health, prompting ignitaries and celebrities from all over the world to share their reactions.

“The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon,” reads the palace’s statement. “The King and the Queen consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”

Prince Harry traveling to Balmoral to be with Queen

Queen Elizabeth dies ‘peacefully’ at age 96

British politicians were some of the first to react to the news, with newly elected Prime Minister Liz Truss sharing her concerns. Heads of state, like Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudea u, President Joe Biden , Ambassadors to the UK, Archbishops and more were quick to share statements.

A White House spokesperson shared that Biden was briefed on the matter. “His and the first lady’s thoughts are solidly and squarely with the queen today and her family,“ said the spokesperson according to Reuters .

In the case of her family, it’s been reported that the closest family members are by her side and were informed about their health with some anticipation. Per various reports, Harry was traveling earlier today to accompany the Queen at Balmoral.

Queen Elizabeth died at 96 years of age, marking the death of the monarch that has served the British crown the longest and that’s been the only Queen a large percentage of Britons have ever known.

Queen Elizabeth dies ‘peacefully’ at age 96

It is the end of an era. Queen Elizabeth , the longest-reigning British monarch, has passed away. Her Majesty died on Sept. 8. She was 96 years old. “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon,” Buckingham Palace said in a statement. “The King and The Queen Consort will...
CELEBRITIES
