Waco, TX

WacoTrib.com

Baylor notebook: Bears hurt by Doyle's ejection

PROVO, Utah — Baylor never wants to be without defensive leader Dillon Doyle. But midway through the fourth quarter of BYU’s 26-20 overtime win Saturday night, Baylor’s middle linebacker was ejected from the game for targeting on a high blow against BYU’s Lopini Katoa when he reached up to catch a pass from Jaren Hall.
WACO, TX
ourdailybears.com

Baylor Drops to 17 in AP Poll after BYU Loss

After spending 2 weeks in the top 10 of the AP Poll, Baylor has fallen to number 17 following their 26-20 loss to BYU in Provo. BYU jumped 9 spots in the poll and is now ranked as the #12 team in the country. Week 2 proved to be a...
WACO, TX
kslsports.com

Baylor Alum, Jazz Guard Attends BYU Game To Watch Bears, Cougars

PROVO – A Baylor alum and current Utah Jazz guard showed up in Provo with one of his teammates to watch his former school play against the BYU Cougars. The No. 21 Cougars hosted the No. 9 Bears at LaVell Edwards Stadium on Saturday, September 10. Second-year Jazzman and...
PROVO, UT
Tyler, TX
kslsports.com

BYU Shows Baylor Hospitality With Playing Of School Song In Bell Tower

PROVO, Utah – BYU/Baylor has the potential to be a special series when the two schools are both in the Big 12 Conference. Baylor has been an original member of the Big 12 from its inception in 1996, while BYU is set to join the Power 5 league in 2023. Last year, when BYU traveled to Waco to face the Bears for the first time since 1984, Baylor rolled out the Big 12 carpet for BYU.
PROVO, UT
WacoTrib.com

Mike Copeland: Broken G BBQ opens at The Backyard; vacant health complex bought

Now sitting vacant, the 116-bed Healthcare Resort of Waco may be about to get a new chapter. The facility opened in 2015 to offer assisted living accommodations and skilled nursing care to seniors. A dispute between the tenant and landlord caused it to close just three years later, in 2018, though it is located on seemingly prime development land. Its address on Crosslake Parkway in Legends Crossing is near Saltgrass Steak House, Chuy’s and P.F. Chang’s restaurants, plus hotels and retail.
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

No. 2 Mart marches on against Italy

MART, TX (FOX 44) — The Panthers steamrolled Italy, 68-7 to improve to 3-0 on the season. Mart moves on to play Centerville on Friday, September 16th at 7:30 p.m. Meanwhile, Italy takes on Roosevelt on the road on Thursday, September 15th at 7 p.m.
MART, TX
wacoan.com

Touring the Cottonland Castle

When someone asks you to describe landmarks in Waco, the first thing that comes to mind is probably the ALICO building or maybe Baylor or even the Silos. But when you ask me, I think of the little castle nestled away on Austin Avenue that I’ve admired since childhood when my days were filled with princess movies and fairy tale dresses.
WACO, TX
actlocallywaco.org

It’s not sexy, but there are some basics to city life

The people are beautiful and colorfully dressed. The landscape is a luscious green of vegetation. But as I rode recently along the highways and roads of rural northern Ghana in West Africa, I asked myself, What makes this place different from home?. The answer that came to my mind surprised...
WACO, TX
KWTX

Heart o' Texas Miniature Aircraft Club 9.7.22

We sit down and talk to Joey Picca, a meteorologist that served as a consultant for the series "America the Beautiful” streaming on Disney+. Picca talks about his experience leading a plane up to storms that produced tornadoes and how weather plays an important role in the project.
WacoTrib.com

Waco landfill could get second life as solar farm, methane generator

After the last dump trucks and excavators have left Waco Regional Landfill three years from now, it could find a new career as a solar energy farm, combined with a generator that makes electricity from methane gas. Two city-funded studies will determine whether the 237-acre site on Hannah Hill Road...
WACO, TX
Texas Tech University
LoneStar 92

Man Charged with Shooting of Child, 9, in Killeen, Texas

UPDATE: Killeen police say a suspect is in custody after a 9-year-old girl was shot during a domestic dispute earlier this week. Records show 45-year-old Michael Mainet Alice was booked into the Bell County Jail at 10:28 PM Thursday, September 8, and he remained in custody Friday afternoon. He was charged with two counts of second degree felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and one third degree felony charge of tampering with or fabricating evidence to impair an investigation. His bond was set at $300,000.
KILLEEN, TX
WacoTrib.com

Waco asks feds for $15M to replace two-lane Speegleville Road bridge

When it was built in 1964, a two-lane bridge was enough to carry rural traffic from Speegleville Road over the Middle Bosque River. Fifty-eight years later, that same bridge continues to serve a fast-growing edge of Waco, to the chagrin of Waco, McLennan County and the Texas Department of Transportation.
WACO, TX

