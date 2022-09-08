Read full article on original website
WacoTrib.com
Baylor notebook: Bears hurt by Doyle's ejection
PROVO, Utah — Baylor never wants to be without defensive leader Dillon Doyle. But midway through the fourth quarter of BYU’s 26-20 overtime win Saturday night, Baylor’s middle linebacker was ejected from the game for targeting on a high blow against BYU’s Lopini Katoa when he reached up to catch a pass from Jaren Hall.
ourdailybears.com
Baylor Drops to 17 in AP Poll after BYU Loss
After spending 2 weeks in the top 10 of the AP Poll, Baylor has fallen to number 17 following their 26-20 loss to BYU in Provo. BYU jumped 9 spots in the poll and is now ranked as the #12 team in the country. Week 2 proved to be a...
kslsports.com
Baylor Alum, Jazz Guard Attends BYU Game To Watch Bears, Cougars
PROVO – A Baylor alum and current Utah Jazz guard showed up in Provo with one of his teammates to watch his former school play against the BYU Cougars. The No. 21 Cougars hosted the No. 9 Bears at LaVell Edwards Stadium on Saturday, September 10. Second-year Jazzman and...
Top Twitter reactions to BYU’s big win over Baylor
How Twitter reacted after the BYU Cougars beat the Baylor Bears at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo, Utah.
kslsports.com
BYU Shows Baylor Hospitality With Playing Of School Song In Bell Tower
PROVO, Utah – BYU/Baylor has the potential to be a special series when the two schools are both in the Big 12 Conference. Baylor has been an original member of the Big 12 from its inception in 1996, while BYU is set to join the Power 5 league in 2023. Last year, when BYU traveled to Waco to face the Bears for the first time since 1984, Baylor rolled out the Big 12 carpet for BYU.
WacoTrib.com
Centex roundup: Connally Cadets still flying high with 45-40 win over Cameron Yoe
CAMERON — The Connally Cadets’ thrill-a-minute season continued with a dramatic 45-40 victory over Cameron Yoe on Friday night at Yoe Field. A week after Connally pulled out a 35-34 victory over rival La Vega, the Cadets rallied from a near second-half collapse to overtake the Yoemen in the final minute.
65-Year-Old Ervin Daniels Died In A Hit-And-Run Accident In Waco (Waco, TX)
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers, a hit-and-run accident was reported on Friday in Freeston County. The officials stated that a Central Texas Man identified as [..]
WacoTrib.com
Mike Copeland: Broken G BBQ opens at The Backyard; vacant health complex bought
Now sitting vacant, the 116-bed Healthcare Resort of Waco may be about to get a new chapter. The facility opened in 2015 to offer assisted living accommodations and skilled nursing care to seniors. A dispute between the tenant and landlord caused it to close just three years later, in 2018, though it is located on seemingly prime development land. Its address on Crosslake Parkway in Legends Crossing is near Saltgrass Steak House, Chuy’s and P.F. Chang’s restaurants, plus hotels and retail.
fox44news.com
No. 2 Mart marches on against Italy
MART, TX (FOX 44) — The Panthers steamrolled Italy, 68-7 to improve to 3-0 on the season. Mart moves on to play Centerville on Friday, September 16th at 7:30 p.m. Meanwhile, Italy takes on Roosevelt on the road on Thursday, September 15th at 7 p.m.
wacoan.com
Touring the Cottonland Castle
When someone asks you to describe landmarks in Waco, the first thing that comes to mind is probably the ALICO building or maybe Baylor or even the Silos. But when you ask me, I think of the little castle nestled away on Austin Avenue that I’ve admired since childhood when my days were filled with princess movies and fairy tale dresses.
WacoTrib.com
Waco neighbors: Obituaries for September 12
Read through the obituaries published today in Waco Tribune-Herald. (7) updates to this series since Updated 27 min ago.
actlocallywaco.org
It’s not sexy, but there are some basics to city life
The people are beautiful and colorfully dressed. The landscape is a luscious green of vegetation. But as I rode recently along the highways and roads of rural northern Ghana in West Africa, I asked myself, What makes this place different from home?. The answer that came to my mind surprised...
KWTX
Heart o' Texas Miniature Aircraft Club 9.7.22
We sit down and talk to Joey Picca, a meteorologist that served as a consultant for the series "America the Beautiful” streaming on Disney+. Picca talks about his experience leading a plane up to storms that produced tornadoes and how weather plays an important role in the project.
WacoTrib.com
Waco landfill could get second life as solar farm, methane generator
After the last dump trucks and excavators have left Waco Regional Landfill three years from now, it could find a new career as a solar energy farm, combined with a generator that makes electricity from methane gas. Two city-funded studies will determine whether the 237-acre site on Hannah Hill Road...
3 People Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Robertson County (Robertson County, TX)
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a multi-vehicle crash occurred in Robertson County on Wednesday night. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Texas Drivers.
Man in Temple, Texas Facing Charges After Creating Fake Profiles with Ex’s Information
Online harassment is something that more and more law enforcement officers are becoming aware of in the digital age we live in. It's important to remember that the person on the other end of that internet connection is just that - a person. One man in Temple, Texas - Raymond Vasquez Velasquez - is currently facing charges thanks to his inhuman actions online.
WacoTrib.com
What you missed this week in notable Waco crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Waco Tribune-Herald. (11) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
Autopsy confirms remains found to be murdered Waco woman
Remains found by authorities were confirmed to be Elizabeth Ann Romero, a Waco woman who disappeared in April.
Man Charged with Shooting of Child, 9, in Killeen, Texas
UPDATE: Killeen police say a suspect is in custody after a 9-year-old girl was shot during a domestic dispute earlier this week. Records show 45-year-old Michael Mainet Alice was booked into the Bell County Jail at 10:28 PM Thursday, September 8, and he remained in custody Friday afternoon. He was charged with two counts of second degree felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and one third degree felony charge of tampering with or fabricating evidence to impair an investigation. His bond was set at $300,000.
WacoTrib.com
Waco asks feds for $15M to replace two-lane Speegleville Road bridge
When it was built in 1964, a two-lane bridge was enough to carry rural traffic from Speegleville Road over the Middle Bosque River. Fifty-eight years later, that same bridge continues to serve a fast-growing edge of Waco, to the chagrin of Waco, McLennan County and the Texas Department of Transportation.
