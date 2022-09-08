Read full article on original website
WAND TV
Person killed in Vermilion County crash
VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - One person is dead after a crash Monday morning in Vermilion County. Troopers were called to Illinois Route 1 at 980 North Road around 10:40 a.m. for a two-vehicle crash. One of the vehicles was a commercial motor vehicle. One person has been confirmed dead....
WAND TV
Champaign remembers the lives lost on September 11th
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The Champaign County Fire Department held their annual 9/11 Memorial Ceremony this morning at West Side Park. The event was open to the public, and the Mayor of Champaign was in attendance as well. Fire Chief Gary Ludwig believes educating the new generation about 9/11 is...
WAND TV
Macon County first responders honored at Wiffle Ball Tournament
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - First responders in Macon County were honored at the 2nd annual Wiffle Ball Tournament at Sliderz Bar and Grill. 217 Wiffle Ball Classic board member, Geoff Owens said the game grew to be something bigger than just a game. “It’s a game that we played since...
WAND TV
Missing emu returned to 4D Farms in Danville
DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND)- 4D Farms in Danville says their last emu is safely home tonight. Owners say several of the animals escaped about eight weeks ago after trespassers broke a fence on the emu enclosure. Most have been returned safely, except one emu who was spotted across Danville, but couldn't...
WAND TV
Effingham house fire extinguished
EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WAND) - Effingham Fire Department responded to a structure fire around 11:03 a.m. Friday at 908 S 4th Street. Upon arrival, they saw smoke from the first-floor windows of the house. Crews were able to contain the fire to the first-floor kitchen area. But. the house has significant...
WAND TV
Decatur Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe to seek re-election in 2023
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe will run for re-election in 2023. Moore Wolfe has been elected mayor twice and served on the Decatur City Council since 2009. “I’ve been directly involved in economic development for the past 25 years,” said Mayor Moore Wolfe. “My experience running...
