Kinder, LA

Lake Charles American Press

Grandparents walk runway at SWLCA event

The Southwest Louisiana Charter Academy hosted the “SWLCA Grand Fashion Show” during their 2022 Grandparents’ Day Event. “We always like to do something unorthodox, something that will get the parents excited and the grandparents excited,” said Dr. Ranyel Trent SWLCA School Counselor. In the past, SWLCA hosted bingo and breakfast for visiting grandparents.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
92.9 THE LAKE

ZZ Top Performing In Lake Charles, Louisiana Next Month

Rock 'N Roll Hall of Famers ZZ Top will perform in Lake Charles in October. ZZ Top was formed in 1969 in Houston, TX. The original line-up consisted of Billy Gibbons, bassist/organist Lanier Greig, and drummer Dan Mitchell. The name for the band was Gibbons' idea. They were all fans of Blues music and he noticed that most Blues artists used initials for their name. He wanted to combine B.B. King and Z. Z. Hill into the band name ZZ King. However, he thought that was too close to their names, and he figured that "king" means being at the top, so ZZ Top was born.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

From house dances to the Grammys, this music has its roots in Louisiana

Lena Charles grew up in Opelousas hearing the rhythmic tunes of zydeco, a genre of music that became a big part of her life from a very young age. The unique mixture of rhythm and blues, soul, Cajun, and Creole music, born in the living rooms and back roads of St. Landry Parish has been around for more than half a century.
OPELOUSAS, LA
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - Sept. 10, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Sept. 10, 2022. Marques Jajuan Bragg, 42, Sulphur: Direct contempt of court. Brent Lee Roberts, 31, Sulphur: Drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana; possession of a Schedule II drug. Mieka Leah Rogalski, 24, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule II drug;...
SULPHUR, LA
KPLC TV

Cameron Parish resists plan to switch schools to ‘select’ category

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Cameron Parish School Board has appealed a state decision to recategorize its high schools, which the superintendent said would put athletics at a severe disadvantage. The Louisiana High School Athletic Association (LHSAA) categorizes schools as select or non-select based on how many of its...
CAMERON PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

The Little Mermaid has arrived in Lake Charles

KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Catholic Charities hosts giveaway in Lake Charles

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - If people are in need of help, Catholic Charities is ready to take action. Through many acts of service they provide solutions for anyone struggling financially, rebuilding a new life, and needing help with disaster recovery. On Wednesday, Sept. 7, Catholic Charity hosted a give...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Food trucks on the rise in Lake Charles

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - More food trucks are popping up around the Lake Area, and there may be some plans for a new food truck court. It’s an idea that’s just in the research and development stage, but for new food truck owners it comes as a sign of community support.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
westcentralsbest.com

VPSO Issues Warning to Vernon Parish Residents

Vernon Parish, La - On September 6, 2022 at approximately 12:46 a.m. the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office was contacted by Fort Polk Officials regarding an airplane traveling from Alexandria to Deridder. Officials indicated that the airplane was hit with a spot light and a green laser. Officials provided coordinates to the area of the incident. The incident occurred in the Providence area of the parish. Officials also indicated that Houston air traffic controllers reported two prior incidents within the past week, in the same area, involving lasers being pointed at aircraft. At the time of the incidents the aircraft were traveling at an altitude of 28,000 and 30,000 feet when they were hit with the laser. In the event of a future incident, officials have prepared in advance to utilize advanced technology, to mark the exact incident location so that law enforcement personnel can respond to the location. Federal law prohibits anyone from pointing lasers at air crafts and anyone convicted of engaging in such criminal activity can be sentenced to 5 years in prison. The Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office will continue to work closely with Fort Polk Officials and air traffic controllers in an effort to identify the person or persons responsible for these incidents so that they can be arrested and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. Anyone with information relating to these incidents should contact the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office at 337-238-1311.
VERNON PARISH, LA
Obituaries

