Rap song threat sparks concern from David Thibodaux STEM parents
Some parents of students at David Thibodaux STEM Magnet Academy in Lafayette called our newsroom
Grandparents walk runway at SWLCA event
The Southwest Louisiana Charter Academy hosted the “SWLCA Grand Fashion Show” during their 2022 Grandparents’ Day Event. “We always like to do something unorthodox, something that will get the parents excited and the grandparents excited,” said Dr. Ranyel Trent SWLCA School Counselor. In the past, SWLCA hosted bingo and breakfast for visiting grandparents.
ZZ Top Performing In Lake Charles, Louisiana Next Month
Rock 'N Roll Hall of Famers ZZ Top will perform in Lake Charles in October. ZZ Top was formed in 1969 in Houston, TX. The original line-up consisted of Billy Gibbons, bassist/organist Lanier Greig, and drummer Dan Mitchell. The name for the band was Gibbons' idea. They were all fans of Blues music and he noticed that most Blues artists used initials for their name. He wanted to combine B.B. King and Z. Z. Hill into the band name ZZ King. However, he thought that was too close to their names, and he figured that "king" means being at the top, so ZZ Top was born.
From house dances to the Grammys, this music has its roots in Louisiana
Lena Charles grew up in Opelousas hearing the rhythmic tunes of zydeco, a genre of music that became a big part of her life from a very young age. The unique mixture of rhythm and blues, soul, Cajun, and Creole music, born in the living rooms and back roads of St. Landry Parish has been around for more than half a century.
SWLA Arrest Report - Sept. 10, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Sept. 10, 2022. Marques Jajuan Bragg, 42, Sulphur: Direct contempt of court. Brent Lee Roberts, 31, Sulphur: Drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana; possession of a Schedule II drug. Mieka Leah Rogalski, 24, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule II drug;...
Cameron Parish resists plan to switch schools to ‘select’ category
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Cameron Parish School Board has appealed a state decision to recategorize its high schools, which the superintendent said would put athletics at a severe disadvantage. The Louisiana High School Athletic Association (LHSAA) categorizes schools as select or non-select based on how many of its...
The Little Mermaid has arrived in Lake Charles
KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana.
Catholic Charities hosts giveaway in Lake Charles
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - If people are in need of help, Catholic Charities is ready to take action. Through many acts of service they provide solutions for anyone struggling financially, rebuilding a new life, and needing help with disaster recovery. On Wednesday, Sept. 7, Catholic Charity hosted a give...
VIDEO: Louisiana woman still missing 6 months later
The Village 337 is putting the spotlight back on missing Scott woman, Ella Goodie. The 33-year-old was last seen on March 9 of this year.
Shooting near J.H. Middle School in Abbeville under investigation
Abbeville Police are investigating a shooting that happened Thursday near J. H. Williams Middle School
Food trucks on the rise in Lake Charles
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - More food trucks are popping up around the Lake Area, and there may be some plans for a new food truck court. It’s an idea that’s just in the research and development stage, but for new food truck owners it comes as a sign of community support.
Louisiana trio each get 20 years in prison after body found during November 2020 fire
Three men, including a Lake Charles man, will each serve 20 years with hard labor after their involvement in a November 2020 vehicle fire in which authorities found a body, according to the State Fire Marshal's Office.
'One of a kind': Lafayette residents with ties to England pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II
Lafayette City Council Member Liz Webb Hebert was on the phone Thursday with her mom when the news broke: Queen Elizabeth II had died at the age of 96. Hebert and her 70-year-old mother, Ann Carter Webb, poured a cup of tea in honor of Britain's longest-reigning monarch. "She was...
Man convicted by split jury in 2010 stabbing death of pizza delivery driver to be tried again Monday
On Monday, Aaron Richards will once again face trial in the 2010 stabbing death of Pizza Hut delivery driver Timothy Falgout, after his original 10-2 jury verdict was vacated following the U.S. Supreme Court finding nonunanimous jury verdicts unconstitutional. Richards, 46, faces a count of first-degree murder in the death...
Inside of house destroyed by Lafayette house fire
Lafayette firefighters responded to a house fire early Sunday morning.
VPSO Issues Warning to Vernon Parish Residents
Vernon Parish, La - On September 6, 2022 at approximately 12:46 a.m. the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office was contacted by Fort Polk Officials regarding an airplane traveling from Alexandria to Deridder. Officials indicated that the airplane was hit with a spot light and a green laser. Officials provided coordinates to the area of the incident. The incident occurred in the Providence area of the parish. Officials also indicated that Houston air traffic controllers reported two prior incidents within the past week, in the same area, involving lasers being pointed at aircraft. At the time of the incidents the aircraft were traveling at an altitude of 28,000 and 30,000 feet when they were hit with the laser. In the event of a future incident, officials have prepared in advance to utilize advanced technology, to mark the exact incident location so that law enforcement personnel can respond to the location. Federal law prohibits anyone from pointing lasers at air crafts and anyone convicted of engaging in such criminal activity can be sentenced to 5 years in prison. The Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office will continue to work closely with Fort Polk Officials and air traffic controllers in an effort to identify the person or persons responsible for these incidents so that they can be arrested and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. Anyone with information relating to these incidents should contact the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office at 337-238-1311.
Man uses a stool as weapon in Rayne home invasion
According to the Rayne Police Department (RPD), a man has been arrested after allegedly breaking into a home and using a stool to attack multiple people.
Mother of 4-year-old at center of Rapides corporal punishment case files civil suit
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The mother of a 4-year-old, who is at the center of a criminal case involving the use of corporal punishment at Phoenix Magnet Elementary School, has filed a civil lawsuit in the Rapides Parish courthouse. Last Friday, Harli Matt, who is identified as the child’s mother,...
Lafayette Police Working Another Shooting in the Hub City
Police are asking for information about the city's latest shooting.
