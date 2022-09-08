Read full article on original website
Janet Hebert LeBlanc
Janet Hebert LeBlanc passed away on Sunday, September 4, 2022 at her residence, surrounded by her family. She was 90 at her passing. Janet was born on April 9, 1932 in Delcambre, LA to the late Joseph and Aline Saunier Hebert and was one of five children. She was a...
Carolyn Sue Broussard Guerrero
KERRVILLE, Texas — Carolyn Sue Broussard Guerrero “Brucie” was born on April 11, 1948, in Abbeville, LA and went to Heaven on August 28, 2022, in Kerrville. She married Dennis M. Guerrero on Jan. 17, 1981. Carolyn attended Mt. Carmel Elementary School and High School in Abbeville....
Rap song threat sparks concern from David Thibodaux STEM parents
Some parents of students at David Thibodaux STEM Magnet Academy in Lafayette called our newsroom
Unidentified Flying Object Meet-Up, Forum Planned in Lafayette for September 22
If you are a UFO enthusiast, you will find yourself in like company at this gathering of those who believe.
Inside of house destroyed by Lafayette house fire
Lafayette firefighters responded to a house fire early Sunday morning.
Seventh Fat Pat’s location to open in Breaux Bridge
Known for their hamburgers, family-friendly experience, and TVs mounted everywhere, Fat Pat's Bar and Grill is now expanding across Acadiana.
Opelousas resident tired of blighted properties
Opelousas, La (KADN)- Abandoned Properties are on the rise in several areas and residents want to see something done so their neighborhood can be a cleaner place to live. One Opelousas resident is using her voice in hopes of seeing a change in her community. "To see our neighborhood go...
Shooting near J.H. Middle School in Abbeville under investigation
Abbeville Police are investigating a shooting that happened Thursday near J. H. Williams Middle School
Eunice woman reminisces about her encounter with Queen Elizabeth II
As the world mourns the death of Queen Elizabeth II, an Acadiana woman is recounting an experience she had with her royal highness while living in Tampa, Florida.
VIDEO: Louisiana woman still missing 6 months later
The Village 337 is putting the spotlight back on missing Scott woman, Ella Goodie. The 33-year-old was last seen on March 9 of this year.
Entergy Reporting Power Outages
Entergy Louisiana is reporting up to 700 customers are affected by power outages in Vermilion Parish.
New Fall event at Moncus Park: Trick-or-treating and more
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Moncus Park will host a fall-themed event in October that will feature trick-or-treating, local food vendors, and more. As fall approaches, Moncus Park will host Autumn in the Oaks, on October 29. The fall-themed event will be filled with fun for the whole family. In...
Theft, bank fraud charges among Thursday arrests
Theft and bank fraud were among the crimes alleged in arrests by local authorities on Friday. Two of the suspects, Jeffry Gross and Lisa Fontenot, were booked into parish and Morgan City custody after being charged by Berwick police in an alleged check fraud case earlier in the week. St....
Wreckin' Rams throw second QB into the mix during rout of Sulphur
SCOTT — Acadiana showed some familiar schemes in its dominant 49-0 win over Sulphur Friday. The Wreckin’ Rams ran out of their traditional veer and it was extremely effective as most Rams fans have grown used to. Acadiana ate up the clock in the first half en route...
Former Home Savings Bank In Downtown Lafayette To Become New Headquarters For One Acadiana
One Acadiana, Lafayette’s Chamber of Commerce and the region’s economic development organization are relocating their headquarters from 804 E St. Mary Blvd into Downtown Lafayette inside of the former Home Savings Bank at 523 Jefferson Street. The former bank building underwent a facade renovation during the height of...
Man uses a stool as weapon in Rayne home invasion
According to the Rayne Police Department (RPD), a man has been arrested after allegedly breaking into a home and using a stool to attack multiple people.
Crowley Police investigate a stabbing at grocery store
The Crowley Police are on the scene of a stabbing at a Super 1 grocery store.
18-wheeler catches fire on I-10 W at Roanoke
Jeff Davis Parish, LA (KPLC) - I-10 West remains down to one lane at the Roanoke exit after a vehicle fire this morning. Fire officials have arrived and are working to extinguish the flames, according to State Trooper Derek Senegal. Video sent from viewer T.J. Deshotel shows heavy smoke coming...
