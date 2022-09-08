ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abbeville, LA

Abbeville Meridional

Janet Hebert LeBlanc

Janet Hebert LeBlanc passed away on Sunday, September 4, 2022 at her residence, surrounded by her family. She was 90 at her passing. Janet was born on April 9, 1932 in Delcambre, LA to the late Joseph and Aline Saunier Hebert and was one of five children. She was a...
DELCAMBRE, LA
Abbeville Meridional

Carolyn Sue Broussard Guerrero

KERRVILLE, Texas — Carolyn Sue Broussard Guerrero “Brucie” was born on April 11, 1948, in Abbeville, LA and went to Heaven on August 28, 2022, in Kerrville. She married Dennis M. Guerrero on Jan. 17, 1981. Carolyn attended Mt. Carmel Elementary School and High School in Abbeville....
ABBEVILLE, LA
kadn.com

Opelousas resident tired of blighted properties

Opelousas, La (KADN)- Abandoned Properties are on the rise in several areas and residents want to see something done so their neighborhood can be a cleaner place to live. One Opelousas resident is using her voice in hopes of seeing a change in her community. "To see our neighborhood go...
OPELOUSAS, LA
NewsBreak
Obituaries
KLFY.com

New Fall event at Moncus Park: Trick-or-treating and more

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Moncus Park will host a fall-themed event in October that will feature trick-or-treating, local food vendors, and more. As fall approaches, Moncus Park will host Autumn in the Oaks, on October 29. The fall-themed event will be filled with fun for the whole family. In...
LAFAYETTE, LA
stmarynow.com

Theft, bank fraud charges among Thursday arrests

Theft and bank fraud were among the crimes alleged in arrests by local authorities on Friday. Two of the suspects, Jeffry Gross and Lisa Fontenot, were booked into parish and Morgan City custody after being charged by Berwick police in an alleged check fraud case earlier in the week. St....
MORGAN CITY, LA
theadvocate.com

Wreckin' Rams throw second QB into the mix during rout of Sulphur

SCOTT — Acadiana showed some familiar schemes in its dominant 49-0 win over Sulphur Friday. The Wreckin’ Rams ran out of their traditional veer and it was extremely effective as most Rams fans have grown used to. Acadiana ate up the clock in the first half en route...
LAFAYETTE, LA
KPLC TV

18-wheeler catches fire on I-10 W at Roanoke

Jeff Davis Parish, LA (KPLC) - I-10 West remains down to one lane at the Roanoke exit after a vehicle fire this morning. Fire officials have arrived and are working to extinguish the flames, according to State Trooper Derek Senegal. Video sent from viewer T.J. Deshotel shows heavy smoke coming...
ROANOKE, LA

