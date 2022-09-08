Read full article on original website
Dak Prescott (hand) needs surgery, will reportedly miss several weeks
Dak Prescott, who left Sunday night's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers late in the fourth quarter after being hit on his throwing hand, reportedly needs surgery and is expected to miss several weeks. (Jon Machota on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Cooper Rush is the presumed starting QB while Prescott is...
Will J.K. Dobbins Play Week 1? (2022 Fantasy Football)
J.K. Dobbins (knee) reportedly unlikely to play against Jets. According to Dianna Russini, J.K. Dobbins, who is listed as questionable for Week 1 with a knee injury, is expected to be a game-time decision and “it’s unlikely he plays but he’s going to try.”. Fantasy Impact. Fantasy...
T.J. Watt (pec) ruled out for the remainder of Sunday’s game
Watt immediately left the field with the training staff and went straight to the locker room. Watt appeared to be in considerable pain as he was exiting the field and was ruled out fairly quickly, so the injury has a potential to impact his availability moving forward. Fantasy managers will want to see if the Steelers are able to provide an update after the game.
Will Drake London Play in Week 1? (2022 Fantasy Football)
When the Marcus Mariota era begins in New Orleans in Week 1, we know he will be throwing to Kyle Pitts, but will rookie WR Drake London be available? As the 41st wideout that was taken off the board during drafts, fantasy managers want to know whether or not he will play and, if he does, is he worth a roster spot? Here is what we know.
Chris Godwin expected to play Week 1 vs. Cowboys but may be on snap count
Chris Godwin is expected to make his return from a torn ACL and play in Tampa Bay's Week 1 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday Night Football, but he may be "eased back" and be on a snap count, according to multiple reports. (Ian Rapoport on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:
Will Chris Godwin Play in Week 1? (2022 Fantasy Football)
Chris Godwin has been one of Tom Brady’s go-to targets over the last two seasons in Tampa Bay. In Week 15 of last season, the Buccaneers were hit with the unfortunate news that Godwin had torn his ACL, leaving him out for the remainder of the year. That was in December of last year, and the wideout has made great progress in his recovery, so much so that he is labeled as a “game-time decision” for their Week 1 matchup with the Cowboys on Sunday Night Football. Will Godwin play in Week 1? Here’s what we know.
J.K. Dobbins reportedly out for Week 1 vs. Jets
J.K. Dobbins will be inactive for Sunday's game against the Jets in New Jersey, according to a report from ESPN's Dianna Russini. (Dianna Russini on Twitter) Dobbins has been pushing to play, but the team is reportedly holding him back. The 23-year-old running back tore his ACL more than a year ago, but the Ravens are being cautious as he continues to work his way back to 100%. With Dobbins and fellow RB Gus Edwards both out, Mike Davis and the recently signed Kenyan Drake are expected to share the workload in the Baltimore backfield.
Rondale Moore (hamstring) declared out Week 1
The Cardinals' pass game is already short-handed with DeAndre Hopkins suspended for the first six games of the season and Zach Ertz listed as questionable. Moore was expected to take on a much larger role in this offense following the departure of Christian Kirk in free agency, but that will have to wait. In the meantime, expect Marquise Brown to receive a heavy dose of targets with A.J. Green following behind him. Greg Dortch and Andy Isabella, both of whom Cardinals Head Coach Kliff Kingsbury praised during training camp, will also now get a chance for additional snaps. Of the two, Dortch is probably a more logical replacement for Moore.
Duane Brown (shoulder) placed on IR
Brown is dealing with a shoulder injury he sustained earlier this preseason, and it's serious enough that he will miss at least a few weeks because of it. He has been a very durable player over the course of his career, and he will look to return soon and play through it rather than get surgery done on it. This obviously is bad news for Zach Wilson and the Jets' RB's, and we'll see if the team has a viable backup option in line to fill in during the veteran's absence.
Drake London racks up 74 yards in professional debut
London produced an impressive professional debut, leading the team in targets, receptions, and yardage. He hadn't practiced much in August and was a limited participant in this week's practices, but looked healthy today. It is almost a guarantee that Kyle Pitts will bounce back nicely after a quiet 19-yard outing, which could potentially result in a production decrease for London. Nevertheless, he'll be on the WR3 map against the Rams, considering the Falcons will likely need to throw the ball a lot.
Najee Harris injury ‘not a big deal’
Per Mike Giardi of NFL Network, Najee Harris’ injury is “not considered a big deal.” (Mike Giardi on Twitter) While this does not clear up his status for Week 2 or moving forward, is does provide an indication that the Steelers are not overly worried about it. Harris tallied 23 rushing yards on 10 attempts and three receiving yards and one touchdown on two receptions Sunday. We will know more once the team releases their first injury report for Week 2.
Is Allen Lazard Playing in Week 1? (2022 Fantasy Football)
The Green Bay Packers head to Minneapolis to take on their division rival Minnesota Vikings with their completely revamped wide receiving corps. Allen Lazard, however, may not be an available target for reigning MVP Aaron Rodgers. The fourth-year wideout missed last week’s practices with an ankle injury sustained the week before and is now considered doubtful heading into Week 1. Here’s what we know.
Justin Jefferson scores twice, dominates in Week 1 win
From the opening drive, it was apparent that head coach Kevin O'Connell's offense would run through the third-year wide receiver. Jefferson caught several passes where he appeared wide open, and Kirk Cousins delivered the ball perfectly on point. He was targeted 11 times on the day, and fantasy managers can trust this type of involvement will continue until an opposing team proves they can stop him. He is an elite WR1 until further notice.
Mac Jones: X-rays negative on injured back
Mac Jones’ X-rays were negative on his injured back. He is scheduled to be further evaluated when the team returns to Foxborough, per Tom Pelissero. (Tom Pelissero on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. This is at least some positive news for New England after their offense struggled to get anything going...
Michael Thomas listed as questionable for Week 1
According to ESPN's Field Yates, the New Orleans Saints have listed WR Michael Thomas as questionable ahead of Week 1. (Field Yates on Twitter) Despite this designation, Thomas practiced on Friday and will likely play on Sunday, according to Nick Underhill of neworleans.football. Thomas had limited time with QB Jameis Winston last season, the Saints have upgraded at WR with Chris Olave and Jarvis Landry and Thomas may draw the assignment from CB A.J. Terrell, so proceed with caution in Week 1. However, if he returns to form from a few seasons back, he will be a steal at his average draft position.
C.J. Cron unloads on 504-foot moonshot Friday
Cron got a hold of the longest-hit homer of the season and the second-longest in MLB history at 504 feet. The spectacle of the long ball was impressive, along with the fact that this was his third in his last six games played. Fantasy owners are hoping that this success carries over to his ability to hit for average, as he is hitting just .228 in his last 15 games played.
Bryce Harper homers on Saturday against Nationals
Harper has been slumping of late, so much so that he got a day off on Friday to clear his head. But there's never any reason to worry about the reigning MVP when he's healthy, even if he was striking out at a ridiculously high rate over the last week. Harper's .309/.385/.566 slash line is elite, and he should have plenty left in the tank over these final few weeks as he looks to solidify a playoff spot for Philadelphia.
Cam Akers needs 'increased level of urgency' per Sean McVay
Sean McVay told reporters that Cam Akers needs "an increased level of urgency." (Sarah Barshop on Twitter) "There were some instances where there were some positive things and some things that he can do better, but we want to see just an increased level of urgency and accountability snap in and snap out from him,” McVay said. It was disappointing for many Akers fantasy managers to say the least seeing Darrell Henderson utilized as the workhorse. It does sound like there is a chance the roles still change though. "It's more of a reflection of the confidence that I know what he can be and I'm confident that he'll be that guy that we've all seen at the right moments as this season continues to progress," McVay said. "And that's our job to help get it out of him." The Rams backfield will be one to monitor in Week 2 against the Falcons.
Fantasy Football Primer: Chiefs vs. Cardinals (Week 1)
Every week, I’ll be writing a comprehensive primer on every NFL matchup and all of the relevant players, matchups, pace and playcalling notes, and injuries. It covers everything you need to know when setting your lineups. But since that article is massive and requires a full pot of coffee, we’re also going to offer these more focused matchup overviews. If you’re looking for the complete primer, here’s a link to it:
Fantasy Football Hot Takes: Tom Brady, D’Andre Swift, Tyreek Hill (2022)
Fantasy football content is too vanilla. At least that’s what I tell myself, as I delve deep into analytics and the new-age projection models and hold them up to the bright light of game tape. Every single summer ends in a cacophony of noise from analysts, mostly in an effort to posture their opinion above those of their peers. Then, the NFL season starts and all hell breaks loose. Nobody is remotely close and we never really cared enough about the takes to look back and talk about it.
