Los Angeles, CA

People

Larsa Pippen Spotted with Michael Jordan's Son Marcus for Lunch Date in Miami

Pippen said last month that dating has been difficult after splitting with former NBA star Scottie Pippen: "It's kind of hard. I thought it was going to be easier, to be honest with you." Larsa Pippen was spotted dining out with Michael Jordan's son Marcus over the weekend. The Real Housewives of Miami star, 48, who is the ex-wife of Michael's former Chicago Bulls teammate Scottie Pippen, sat next to Marcus, 31, while dining Sunday afternoon at Zuma, a Japanese restaurant in Miami, according to TMZ. Larsa and...
MIAMI, FL
NBA Analysis Network

Miami Heat Land Russell Westbrook In Bold Trade Scenario

Nobody likes to quit. It’s perceived as weak. That holds especially true in an especially competitive environment. If you weren’t aware, the NBA is an especially competitive environment. NBA franchises are proud organizations. For that reason, they’d all like to be in the running for the NBA championship...
NBA
BlueDevilCountry

Lakers hire former four-year Duke shooting guard

Duke basketball alum Daniel Ewing is well-traveled in the hoops world. Altogether, his expansive list of past experiences should translate into a successful next step as a scout for the Los Angeles Lakers. The 39-year-old confirmed his new job via a tweet on Friday, calling it "officially ...
DURHAM, NC

