Los Angeles Lakers Land Nikola Vucevic In Major Trade Scenario
In any given season, every NBA team starts off with its own set of expectations. The success or failure of their season will be measured by how close they come to meeting them. Of course, for some teams, failure is the expectation. One of the league’s worst-kept secrets is that...
Oklahoma City Thunder Land Anthony Davis In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
The Oklahoma City Thunder have made it a clear focus to add NBA Draft assets. At the same time, there’s a fine line between hoarding and collecting. There’s nothing wrong with having plenty of something you love, as long as you actually love it. Perhaps you’re not hoarding if you’d be willing to part with the items for the right price.
Stephen A. Smith Says Patrick Beverley And Russell Westbrook Can End The Clippers' Dominance Over The Lakers: "I Think Russ Got A Chance To Resurrect Himself."
The Los Angeles Lakers have always been the superior team in L.A. when we compare them to the Los Angeles Clippers. While the Clippers have been in the league for quite some time now, they are yet to make an appearance in the NBA Finals. On the other hand, the...
Klay Thompson’s older brother gets new job with Warriors
Trayce Thompson is not the only one of Klay Thompson’s brothers who is making a name for himself. The Golden State Warriors announced in a release on Friday that they have hired Mychel Thompson, older brother of the five-time All-Star swingman Klay, as their new video coordinator. Mychel, the...
Lakers: Could Lakers Benefit From Flipping Anthony Davis To Warriors?
Should L.A. ponder moving on from the oft-hurt big man?
Larsa Pippen Spotted with Michael Jordan's Son Marcus for Lunch Date in Miami
Pippen said last month that dating has been difficult after splitting with former NBA star Scottie Pippen: "It's kind of hard. I thought it was going to be easier, to be honest with you." Larsa Pippen was spotted dining out with Michael Jordan's son Marcus over the weekend. The Real Housewives of Miami star, 48, who is the ex-wife of Michael's former Chicago Bulls teammate Scottie Pippen, sat next to Marcus, 31, while dining Sunday afternoon at Zuma, a Japanese restaurant in Miami, according to TMZ. Larsa and...
Watch: Allen Iverson Says LeBron James Is ‘The One’ When Talking About GOAT Debate
Basketball fans can only count on the NBA season from October through June. However, one of the conversations that the hoops community can look forward to around the calendar is the debate on who is the greatest basketball player of all time. Popularly known as the GOAT debate, the argument...
Lakers News: Cavaliers Would Be Open To Reunion With LeBron James
The rising Eastern Conference club could look to bring back the kid from Akron one last time.
Miami Heat Land Russell Westbrook In Bold Trade Scenario
Nobody likes to quit. It’s perceived as weak. That holds especially true in an especially competitive environment. If you weren’t aware, the NBA is an especially competitive environment. NBA franchises are proud organizations. For that reason, they’d all like to be in the running for the NBA championship...
Lakers News: League Expert Makes His Picks For L.A.'s Starting Five
One of the brightest minds in the biz made some interesting choices.
Lakers Add Lots Of Shooting In Mavericks Trade Scenario
Any given NBA superstar can be optimized by the roster their team puts around them. There are no secrets there – the book has been written on all of the league’s best players. Suppose a superstar is an incredible offensive talent, but they struggle on defense. They need...
NBA Scout Sees Los Angeles Lakers As Great Cam Reddish Trade Fit
The New York Knicks weren’t able to finish a trade with the Utah Jazz for NBA All-Star Donovan Mitchell, which was disheartening for some given how long negotiations were held. But, they have to continue moving forward and keep working on some trades to consolidate the roster. Right now...
Lakers hire former four-year Duke shooting guard
Duke basketball alum Daniel Ewing is well-traveled in the hoops world. Altogether, his expansive list of past experiences should translate into a successful next step as a scout for the Los Angeles Lakers. The 39-year-old confirmed his new job via a tweet on Friday, calling it "officially ...
It was a Pleasant win for Gardena Serra over Warren
Rodrick Pleasant, high school football's fastest player, came up with two key interceptions to help Garden Serra beat Warren on Friday night.
