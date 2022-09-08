ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

The Spun

Ohio State Fans Aren't Happy With Ryan Day Right Now

Ohio State is well on its way to a win over Arkansas State this Saturday. The fan base in Columbus, however, isn't pleaded with Ryan Day at the moment. Buckeyes fans are confused as to why star quarterback C.J. Stroud is still in the game. Stroud has been excellent this...
ClutchPoints

Ohio State WR Marvin Harrison Jr.’s insane feat that even Chris Olave, Garrett Wilson never achieved

Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. had quite a performance in his team’s home win against Arkansas State. Harrison was C.J. Stroud’s go-to target in the contest, as the versatile wideout simply made the most out of his receptions. Overall, he logged seven receptions for 184 receiving yards and three receiving touchdowns on the […] The post Ohio State WR Marvin Harrison Jr.’s insane feat that even Chris Olave, Garrett Wilson never achieved appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

Ohio State football gets tough Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Julian Fleming updates ahead of Week 2 game

The Ohio State football offense sustained a tough blow ahead of their Week 2 contest against Arkansas State. Wide receivers Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Julian Fleming have been ruled out due to injuries, per Dave Biddle of 247 Sports. Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Julian Fleming OUT for Ohio State today: https://t.co/6RGI5KseQ4 — Dave Biddle (@davebiddle) September 10, 2022 […] The post Ohio State football gets tough Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Julian Fleming updates ahead of Week 2 game appeared first on ClutchPoints.
saturdaytradition.com

Drew Allar, Penn State QB, speaks on his performance against Ohio

Penn State improved to 2-0 on Saturday as they had a masterful performance defeating Ohio 46-10. The rout was on, and many players got to play for the Nittany Lions. Backup quarterback and freshman Drew Allar had a nice day for the Lions. Allar was 6-for-8 passing for 88 yards...
saturdaytradition.com

Rapid Reaction: Penn State turns its 5-star freshmen loose in home-opening rout of Ohio

The long, regional nightmare is over. Champagne corks should be popping across Happy Valley and throughout Nittany Nation. After a 17-game drought, Penn State found a ball-carrier capable of producing a 100-yard individual rushing effort. Freshman 5-star recruit Nicholas Singleton broke free for a 70-yard first-quarter touchdown jaunt in the Nittany Lions’ home-opening 46-10 victory over Ohio on Saturday afternoon. He added a couple more long jaunts and finished with 179 yards on 10 carries.
abc57.com

ND defense looks ahead after Ohio State loss

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - Keeping the number two team in the nation to just 21 points last week on the road, the Irish defense certainly made a name for themselves in Columbus. This season, under new leadership, Notre Dame is depending on their experience and in-game communication to be...
WHIZ

Longtime Coach Passes Away

A 1953 graduate of Caldwell High School, a graduate of Ohio University and a long time coach at Muskingum University has passed away. Albert Ray Christopher of Zanesville passed away Saturday at Genesis Hospital. Christopher started his coaching career at Wyoming High School in Ohio where he was assistant football...
NBC4 Columbus

Winter in Ohio: When the first snow usually arrives

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Fall officially arrives on Sept. 22 at 9:03 p.m. EDT. This is the time of year we start thinking about the upcoming fall foliage season, and planning trips to the pumpkin patch or apple farm. Surprisingly, the trajectory from early fall to our first snowfall often comes faster on the calendar […]
outsidemagazine

Ohio Is Getting the Country’s First Urban Via Ferrata

Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. Five miles northwest of downtown Columbus, Ohio, a once unremarkable limestone cliff is about to make an innovative mark on the world of outdoor recreation. The wall, part of...
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get a Steak in the Columbus Area

If you're craving a mouthwatering steak in Greater Columbus, you should check out these local restaurants. If you're looking for a steakhouse with a classy old-school vibe, you can't go wrong with this local favorite, which has been serving delicious steaks since 1955. Try the New York strip, ribeye, or bacon-wrapped filet mignon. They also have fantastic prime rib and oysters Rockefeller. As you eat your food, you can listen to live music in the evenings.
WKYC

Ohio winner! Powerball ticket worth $2 million sold in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Somebody is waking up $2 million richer after winning one of the top prizes in the Powerball drawing on Saturday, Sept. 10. Ohio Lottery officials say the winning ticket was sold at a Duchess Shoppe on West Broad Street in Columbus. The winning ticket had 5/5...
