Ohio State football: Marvin Harrison, Emeka Egbuka looking like the new duo to watch for Buckeyes
Ohio State fans might have a feeling of deja vu. After enjoying big seasons from a wide receiver tandem of Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson, the Buckeyes are producing another pair of standout receivers who could well be All-Big Ten (if not All-America) performers. While Jaxon Smith-Njigba was the anticipated...
Football: Harrison already making history in third start
Ohio State second-year wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (18) scores a touchdown during the Ohio State-Arkansas State game Saturday. Ohio State won 45-12. Credit: Christian Harsa | Managing Editor for Digital Content.
Eleven Warriors
Ryan Day Says Ohio State Has "A Lot of Things To Improve" After Arkansas State Win, Says "The Potential's There" For Marvin Harrison Jr.
Make it back-to-back home wins for the Buckeyes to start the season. It was never really in doubt on Saturday as Ohio State throttled Arkansas State, 45-12, in Columbus. The Buckeyes might not have covered the 43.5-point, but it was a dominant effort on both sides of the ball for the scarlet and gray.
Nebraska fires Scott Frost, who went 0-4 against Ohio State football in his disappointing tenure
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Big Ten Conference’s prior scheduling model paired Ohio State football and Nebraska in a matchup of historic powers who could provide competitive balance between the East and West Divisions. That cross-divisional rivalry never really materialized. The Cornhuskers turned to a favorite son, former quarterback...
Ohio State Fans Aren't Happy With Ryan Day Right Now
Ohio State is well on its way to a win over Arkansas State this Saturday. The fan base in Columbus, however, isn't pleaded with Ryan Day at the moment. Buckeyes fans are confused as to why star quarterback C.J. Stroud is still in the game. Stroud has been excellent this...
saturdaytradition.com
Ryan Day updates outlook for Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Julian Fleming following Week 2 absences
The No. 3 Ohio State had a 45-12 dominating home win versus Arkansas State and the Buckeyes did it without wide receivers Julian Fleming and Jaxon Smith-Njigba. After the game, head coach Ryan Day wants to be sure they are 100% before starting for Ohio State, according to 11W’s Griffin Storm.
Ohio State WR Marvin Harrison Jr.’s insane feat that even Chris Olave, Garrett Wilson never achieved
Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. had quite a performance in his team’s home win against Arkansas State. Harrison was C.J. Stroud’s go-to target in the contest, as the versatile wideout simply made the most out of his receptions. Overall, he logged seven receptions for 184 receiving yards and three receiving touchdowns on the […] The post Ohio State WR Marvin Harrison Jr.’s insane feat that even Chris Olave, Garrett Wilson never achieved appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Former Ohio State football quarterback Quinn Ewers leaves Alabama-Texas game with injury
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- In just his second start as a college football player Quinn Ewers left the Alabama-Texas game with an injury with 31 seconds left in the first quarter after taking a sack. Ewers started the game completing 9 of 12 passes for 134 yards, with one drive ending...
Ohio State football gets tough Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Julian Fleming updates ahead of Week 2 game
The Ohio State football offense sustained a tough blow ahead of their Week 2 contest against Arkansas State. Wide receivers Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Julian Fleming have been ruled out due to injuries, per Dave Biddle of 247 Sports. Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Julian Fleming OUT for Ohio State today: https://t.co/6RGI5KseQ4 — Dave Biddle (@davebiddle) September 10, 2022 […] The post Ohio State football gets tough Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Julian Fleming updates ahead of Week 2 game appeared first on ClutchPoints.
saturdaytradition.com
Drew Allar, Penn State QB, speaks on his performance against Ohio
Penn State improved to 2-0 on Saturday as they had a masterful performance defeating Ohio 46-10. The rout was on, and many players got to play for the Nittany Lions. Backup quarterback and freshman Drew Allar had a nice day for the Lions. Allar was 6-for-8 passing for 88 yards...
saturdaytradition.com
Rapid Reaction: Penn State turns its 5-star freshmen loose in home-opening rout of Ohio
The long, regional nightmare is over. Champagne corks should be popping across Happy Valley and throughout Nittany Nation. After a 17-game drought, Penn State found a ball-carrier capable of producing a 100-yard individual rushing effort. Freshman 5-star recruit Nicholas Singleton broke free for a 70-yard first-quarter touchdown jaunt in the Nittany Lions’ home-opening 46-10 victory over Ohio on Saturday afternoon. He added a couple more long jaunts and finished with 179 yards on 10 carries.
abc57.com
ND defense looks ahead after Ohio State loss
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - Keeping the number two team in the nation to just 21 points last week on the road, the Irish defense certainly made a name for themselves in Columbus. This season, under new leadership, Notre Dame is depending on their experience and in-game communication to be...
WBNS 10TV Columbus
Halftime Show: Ohio State Marching Band leads the crowd in 'Stadium Karaoke'
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Make sure your voices are warmed up and you're ready to belt out the hits as the Ohio State University Marching Band leads you through some of the most popular karaoke songs. The Best Damn Band In The Land played a mix of hits from the...
WHIZ
Longtime Coach Passes Away
A 1953 graduate of Caldwell High School, a graduate of Ohio University and a long time coach at Muskingum University has passed away. Albert Ray Christopher of Zanesville passed away Saturday at Genesis Hospital. Christopher started his coaching career at Wyoming High School in Ohio where he was assistant football...
How Intel's Columbus plant could be a huge win for Cincinnati
As Intel builds a $20B semiconductor plant near Columbus, Cincinnati is gearing up to bid for federal designation as a technology hub. One expert says Cincy has 'interesting potential.'
Winter in Ohio: When the first snow usually arrives
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Fall officially arrives on Sept. 22 at 9:03 p.m. EDT. This is the time of year we start thinking about the upcoming fall foliage season, and planning trips to the pumpkin patch or apple farm. Surprisingly, the trajectory from early fall to our first snowfall often comes faster on the calendar […]
Ohio Is Getting the Country’s First Urban Via Ferrata
Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. Five miles northwest of downtown Columbus, Ohio, a once unremarkable limestone cliff is about to make an innovative mark on the world of outdoor recreation. The wall, part of...
4 Places To Get a Steak in the Columbus Area
If you're craving a mouthwatering steak in Greater Columbus, you should check out these local restaurants. If you're looking for a steakhouse with a classy old-school vibe, you can't go wrong with this local favorite, which has been serving delicious steaks since 1955. Try the New York strip, ribeye, or bacon-wrapped filet mignon. They also have fantastic prime rib and oysters Rockefeller. As you eat your food, you can listen to live music in the evenings.
cwcolumbus.com
16-year-old shot in the head in fast food parking lot near OSU's campus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A 16-year-old boy was shot in the head Saturday morning while asleep in his car near Ohio State University's campus. Around 2:20 a.m. Saturday morning Columbus Police officers responded to a reported shooting in a parking lot near the 2500 block of North High Street.
Ohio winner! Powerball ticket worth $2 million sold in Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Somebody is waking up $2 million richer after winning one of the top prizes in the Powerball drawing on Saturday, Sept. 10. Ohio Lottery officials say the winning ticket was sold at a Duchess Shoppe on West Broad Street in Columbus. The winning ticket had 5/5...
