Final ‘Andor’ Trailer, Jude Law in ‘Skeleton Crew’ & More From Star Wars at D23 Expo (VIDEOS)
The D23 expo has revealed more trailers and show updates than we can count. From the first clips from Percy Jackson and the Olympians and the official Secret Invasion trailer to a slew of Star Wars updates, Disney+ has all of its franchise bases covered. Here, we’ve compiled a roundup...
‘Percy Jackson and the Olympians’ Teaser: See Camp Half-Blood in First Clip of Disney+ Series (VIDEO)
“Look, I didn’t want to be a half-blood.” Disney+ revealed the first clips from Percy Jackson and the Olympians during the D23 expo. And the video, above, is already showing how loyal the series will be to the books by using lines directly from author Rick Riordan’s first Percy Jackson novel. Riordan helms the team creating the series, which does not yet have a release date, but the Percy Jackson and the Olympians teaser release is an exciting sign that it could be coming soon.
‘The Great North’ Team Previews More Laughs & New Songs for Season 3 (VIDEO)
The Great North will soon return for Season 3 at Fox and ahead of the show’s premiere, the stars and executive producers teased some details about what fans can expect. Sitting down with Emily Aslanian in the TV Insider and TV Guide Magazine studio, sponsored by Hollywood unBranded, at San Diego Comic-Con in July, voice stars Aparna Nancherla, Dulcé Sloan, and Paul Rust, along with writers and executive producers Lizzie Molyneux-Logelin and Wendy Molyneux spilled some fun Season 3 info.
‘9-1-1’ Season 6 Trailer Has Us Worried About Captain Bobby Nash (VIDEO)
9-1-1 is kicking off its sixth season with a major disaster — a blimp! — and with one of the 118’s own in some serious trouble. The new trailer for the Fox first responder drama offers a look at some of the calls the firefighters, paramedics, and police officers will be dealing with, as well as a look at Beverly Hills, 90210‘s Gabrielle Carteris as one of the blimp captains.
‘Titans’ Season 4: ‘Bosch’ Star Titus Welliver to Play Lex Luthor
Titus Welliver, known for his roles in hit series such as Deadwood, Lost, and Bosch, is set to portray Lex Luthor in the upcoming fourth season of HBO Max‘s superhero drama Titans. Showrunner Greg Walker shared details of Welliver’s casting in an interview with Entertainment Weekly, revealing that the...
‘Chicago Med’ Season 8 Premiere: Which Docs Survive the Fire? (PHOTOS)
Well, here’s the good news: We don’t have to wait until the Chicago Med Season 8 premiere on September 21 to find out if Dr. Will Halstead (Nick Gehlfuss) and Dr. Dylan Scott (Guy Lockard) survive that fire from last spring’s finale. The photos from “How Do You Begin to Count the Losses” answer that question.
‘The Mandalorian’ Season 3 Trailer: Grogu Learns Revealing Truth About ‘Dad’ Din Djarin (VIDEO)
The trailer for Disney+‘s The Mandalorian Season 3 has arrived. It premiered during the D23 expo on September 10, and it looks simply epic. And good news for Star Wars fans: The Mandalorian Season 3 comes out in February 2023. The cast attended the expo to share the exciting first clips from the highly anticipated third season.
‘Walker’ First Look: Jared Padalecki Hints at ‘Skeletons Lurking’ in Cordell’s Closet (PHOTO)
“A little stressful,” Walker star Jared Padalecki says with a laugh, describing the situation in which we last saw Texas Ranger Cordell Walker: hog-tied and unconscious in the back of a van. Thankfully, he is much more himself — stoic and perfectly stubbled — in the brand-spankin’ new key...
‘Weird’: See the Al Yankovic Biopic Cast vs. Their Real-Life Counterparts
If it was especially weird for you to see an improbably-buff “Weird Al” Yankovic hooking up with Madonna in the trailer for the upcoming Roku Channel film Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, you’re not alone. Apparently, many others wondered if the real-life Weird Al was once “touched...
Cornered: Get to Know ‘The Sandman’ Star Vanesu Samunyai
Now that Netflix’s adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s The Sandman is out and has been a hit (and has a bonus animated and live-action episode!), why not get to know the person behind Rose Walker, whose connection to Dream (Tom Sturridge) surprised them both, Vanesu Samunyai?. When the cast...
‘The Serpent Queen’: Liv Hill on Sharing Catherine de Medici with Samantha Morton
[Warning: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for The Serpent Queen series premiere, “Medici Bitch.”]. We’ve seen the Medici family in Netflix‘s eponymous drama and Catherine de Medici in The CW‘s Reign. Now Starz has made a bold new biographical series about Catherine’s life — from teen years to adulthood — in The Serpent Queen. Samantha Morton (Tales of The Walking Dead) leads as the adult Catherine in the series, which premiered Sunday, September 11, but her younger counterpart, 22-year-old Liv Hill, is the main event of the series premiere as the 14-year-old Italian royal.
Pictionary
Based on the Mattel’s party game, two teams of three players compete try to guess the correct word or phrase represented by the drawings of their fellow teammates. Following an earlier test run, a new version of the sketchy game show based on the board game returns to the daytime syndicated marketplace, with The Talk’s Jerry O’Connell as host. Celebrity captains lead two teams of three to guess words and phrases as players frantically draw clues. In the first week, team captains are Jaleel White and Melissa Peterman, with Peterman also dueling Carson Kressley.
‘NCIS’ & ‘NCIS: Hawai’i’ Bosses Preview Teams’ Pursuit of the Raven in Premiere Crossover
Two NCIS teams unite to catch the merciless Raven, a shadowy figure targeting the agents, in this explosive two-part opener that moves from D.C. (in Hour 1) to Hawaii. The baddie is likely responsible for framing boss Alden Parker (Gary Cole), who’s on the run with his secretive, perhaps dangerous ex-wife Vivian (Teri Polo). “Vivian isn’t going to be able to hide her shenanigans very long,” says NCIS exec producer Steven D. Binder.
‘Secret Invasion’ Trailer: Nick Fury & Maria Hill Return to Fight Skrulls in Disney+ Series (VIDEO)
The trailer for Marvel Studios’ Secret Invasion is here, and Nick Fury is back. Samuel L. Jackson and Cobie Smulders open up the trailer, above, revealed during the D23 expo on September 10. And it shows the upcoming conflict facing Fury, Hill, and more as they go up against the shape-shifting Skrulls from Captain Marvel who have been infiltrating Earth for years. The trailer also gives the first looks at Emilia Clarke, Olivia Colman, and Kingsley Ben-Adir‘s new characters, as well as showing returning MCU stars Ben Mendelsohn, Don Cheadle, and Martin Freeman.
‘Rap Sh!t’ Renewed for Season 2 at HBO Max
Rap Sh!t isn’t going anywhere. HBO Max has renewed the comedy from Issa Rae for a second season. The eight-episode first season debuted in July and is currently available to stream. “We’re so happy to play in the world of Rap Sh!t for another season with this incredibly talented...
Queens of Country, France and Tennis (‘Monarch,’ ‘Serpent Queen,’ Serena on CNN), Obamas on Canvas, New ‘American Gigolo’
Royalty of all sorts on display this weekend, with Fox’s country-music soap Monarch depicting a sibling rivalry for stardom, The Serpent Queen chronicling the ruthless rise of Catherine de Medici, and CNN celebrating the career of tennis icon Serena Williams. A documentary follows the National Portrait Gallery paintings of Barack and Michelle Obama (not to be confused with the White House portraits unveiled this week) on a national tour. Showtime updates American Gigolo with The Walking Dead’s Jon Benthal taking over for Richard Gere.
‘The Talk’: Jerry O’Connell & Akbar Gbajabiamila on How They’ve Become Better Hosts (VIDEO)
After a few years of comings and goings with its hosts, CBS‘ long-running daytime series The Talk finally locked one of its most solid and eclectic hosting panels last year, and that makes this Season 13 more exciting than ever. Sheryl Underwood, Amanda Kloots, Natalie Morales as well as Talk‘s first male hosts, Jerry O’Connell and Akbar Gbajabiamila, are all back this season.
‘Tales of TWD’ Recap: Jessie T. Usher’s Devon Has Mixed Up, Murderous Memories
[Warning: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for Tales of The Walking Dead Season 1 episode 5, “Davon.”]. The A-Train is back, ba—wait, wrong show. But isn’t it cool to see Jessie T. Usher join the Walking Dead universe?. In “Davon,” Usher plays a character far removed...
Martin Short, Steve Martin, Sofía Vergara & More Added to 2022 Emmys Lineup
The 74th Emmy Awards has added more big names to its star-studded presenter line-up ahead of tonight’s (Monday, September 12) ceremony, airing live on NBC and Peacock. Only Murders in the Building stars Martin Short and Steve Martin are among the celebrities who will present awards at the event, in addition to America’s Got Talent judge Sofía Vergara, recent Oscars host Regina Hall, Black Bird actor Taron Egerton, Grammy-winning singer Lizzo, Drag Race host RuPaul Charles, and many more.
LeVar Burton Speaks on ‘Jeopardy!’ Drama
Star Trek: The Next Generation alum LeVar Burton has addressed some of the controversy surrounding Jeopardy!, which he guest-hosted last year while the long-running game show was searching for a new permanent host. Speaking at a Q&A panel at Rose City Comic Con in Portland, Oregon, this past weekend, Burton...
