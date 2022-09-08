Read full article on original website
Roush Review: ‘Monarch’ Sings a Familiar Country Tune
Who knows a country music diva better than their stylist? Sure enough, it’s the hairdresser (Kevin Cahoon) who nails the potential of Fox’s soapy Monarch when he quips, “People like a little Game of Thrones with their country music.” If only. Hoping to do for the...
Nicola Walker Explains Why ‘Annika’ Breaks the Fourth Wall
The cases aren’t cold, but the climate sure is in Annika. Nicola Walker’s latest Masterpiece Mystery! casts the Unforgotten alum as Annika Strandhed, new chief of Glasgow, Scotland’s Marine Homicide Unit. Smart and skilled, she can pilot a boat and break the fourth wall to share. “You...
Cornered: Get to Know ‘The Sandman’ Star Vanesu Samunyai
Now that Netflix’s adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s The Sandman is out and has been a hit (and has a bonus animated and live-action episode!), why not get to know the person behind Rose Walker, whose connection to Dream (Tom Sturridge) surprised them both, Vanesu Samunyai?. When the cast...
‘Walker’ First Look: Jared Padalecki Hints at ‘Skeletons Lurking’ in Cordell’s Closet (PHOTO)
“A little stressful,” Walker star Jared Padalecki says with a laugh, describing the situation in which we last saw Texas Ranger Cordell Walker: hog-tied and unconscious in the back of a van. Thankfully, he is much more himself — stoic and perfectly stubbled — in the brand-spankin’ new key...
‘Sister Wives’: Christine Leaves Kody Brown in Dramatic Season 17 Premiere (VIDEO)
[Warning: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for the Sister Wives Season 17 premiere, “It’s Over.”]. Fans knew Kody Brown and Christine Brown had split when Sister Wives Season 17 premiered on Sunday, September 11. But the episode gave them the dramatic conversation that led to their split, answering months worth of questions.
‘Devil in Ohio’: What to Watch After the Netflix Thriller
If you've already finished 'Devil in Ohio,' and are looking for your next Netflix series to binge, we've got you covered.
Final NBC Scene Of Long-Running ‘Days Of Our Lives’ Cut Short By King’s Speech
Longtime New York viewers of Days of Our Lives got the ultimate Friday cliffhanger today, when the final scene of the final broadcast episode of NBC’s long-running soap was cut short for live coverage of King Charles III’s speech. The soap moves to the Peacock streaming service on Monday. A rep for the show said the episode will run in full in all remaining markets today, and the full episode will be available tomorrow on Peacock. On today’s episode, Camila Banus’ Gabi was visiting a mausoleum to tell her departed love interest about a new relationship. “But, you know, even though…” were the last...
‘Chicago Med’ Season 8 Premiere: Which Docs Survive the Fire? (PHOTOS)
Well, here’s the good news: We don’t have to wait until the Chicago Med Season 8 premiere on September 21 to find out if Dr. Will Halstead (Nick Gehlfuss) and Dr. Dylan Scott (Guy Lockard) survive that fire from last spring’s finale. The photos from “How Do You Begin to Count the Losses” answer that question.
TV Insider’s Top 25 of the Week (September 12-18): Emmys, ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ & More
Bookmark this page, because TV Insider is providing you with a handy weekly list. With so much on TV — including new and standout episodes in primetime, streaming premieres, movies, and specials — we’re hoping to make it a bit easier for you to keep track of everything you don’t want to miss. Every Monday, on our Shows page, we keep track of the 25 shows that excite us for the week ahead. Read on for what to watch the week of September 12-18.
‘The Mandalorian’ Season 3 Trailer: Grogu Learns Revealing Truth About ‘Dad’ Din Djarin (VIDEO)
The trailer for Disney+‘s The Mandalorian Season 3 has arrived. It premiered during the D23 expo on September 10, and it looks simply epic. And good news for Star Wars fans: The Mandalorian Season 3 comes out in February 2023. The cast attended the expo to share the exciting first clips from the highly anticipated third season.
‘She-Hulk’ Midseason Trailer Teases Charlie Cox’s Return as Matt Murdock (VIDEO)
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is well underway and Marvel is giving their fans a peek at what’s to come in the second half of the series with a new midseason teaser trailer featuring a few familiar faces. Perhaps the most exciting character to pop up in the nearly two-minute-long...
‘Hocus Pocus 2’ Trailer: See Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker & Kathy Najimy Run Amok (VIDEO)
Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy are back as the Sanderson sisters in a sequel to the beloved Hocus Pocus movie coming just in time for this Halloween season and streaming on Disney+. The streamer released the official Hocus Pocus 2 trailer during the D23 expo on Friday, September 9.
Stream It Or Skip It: ‘The Zone: Survival Mission’ on Hulu, A Pandemic-Inspired Variety Show Full Of Messy Challenges
In The Zone: Survival Mission, three South Korean celebrities have agreed to participate in simulations of disasters that might afflict humanity in the future. Entering the mission control pavilion are comedian and television host Yoo Jae-suk, actor Lee Kwang-soo, and actor and former Girls’ Generation member Kwon Yu-ri, better known as “Yuri.” They’ve agreed to work as a team to survive each simulation, but aren’t fully prepared for how messy and outrageous these environments will get. Are you ready for some pandemic-inspired escapist entertainment? THE ZONE: SURVIVAL MISSION: STREAM IT OR SKIP IT? Opening Shot: A cityscape spreads out before us. “The...
‘The Great North’ Team Previews More Laughs & New Songs for Season 3 (VIDEO)
The Great North will soon return for Season 3 at Fox and ahead of the show’s premiere, the stars and executive producers teased some details about what fans can expect. Sitting down with Emily Aslanian in the TV Insider and TV Guide Magazine studio, sponsored by Hollywood unBranded, at San Diego Comic-Con in July, voice stars Aparna Nancherla, Dulcé Sloan, and Paul Rust, along with writers and executive producers Lizzie Molyneux-Logelin and Wendy Molyneux spilled some fun Season 3 info.
‘Percy Jackson and the Olympians’ Teaser: See Camp Half-Blood in First Clip of Disney+ Series (VIDEO)
“Look, I didn’t want to be a half-blood.” Disney+ revealed the first clips from Percy Jackson and the Olympians during the D23 expo. And the video, above, is already showing how loyal the series will be to the books by using lines directly from author Rick Riordan’s first Percy Jackson novel. Riordan helms the team creating the series, which does not yet have a release date, but the Percy Jackson and the Olympians teaser release is an exciting sign that it could be coming soon.
‘Titans’ Season 4: ‘Bosch’ Star Titus Welliver to Play Lex Luthor
Titus Welliver, known for his roles in hit series such as Deadwood, Lost, and Bosch, is set to portray Lex Luthor in the upcoming fourth season of HBO Max‘s superhero drama Titans. Showrunner Greg Walker shared details of Welliver’s casting in an interview with Entertainment Weekly, revealing that the...
‘9-1-1’ Season 6 Trailer Has Us Worried About Captain Bobby Nash (VIDEO)
9-1-1 is kicking off its sixth season with a major disaster — a blimp! — and with one of the 118’s own in some serious trouble. The new trailer for the Fox first responder drama offers a look at some of the calls the firefighters, paramedics, and police officers will be dealing with, as well as a look at Beverly Hills, 90210‘s Gabrielle Carteris as one of the blimp captains.
‘The Talk’: Jerry O’Connell & Akbar Gbajabiamila on How They’ve Become Better Hosts (VIDEO)
After a few years of comings and goings with its hosts, CBS‘ long-running daytime series The Talk finally locked one of its most solid and eclectic hosting panels last year, and that makes this Season 13 more exciting than ever. Sheryl Underwood, Amanda Kloots, Natalie Morales as well as Talk‘s first male hosts, Jerry O’Connell and Akbar Gbajabiamila, are all back this season.
‘National Treasure: Edge of History,’ ‘Willow’ & More Disney+ Trailers From D23 Expo (VIDEOS)
Disney+‘s slew of new and returning shows got exciting updates during the D23 Expo this weekend in Anaheim, California. We’ve rounded up long list of updates, including the official trailers for National Treasure: Edge of History, Lucasfilm’s Willow series, and more. Also revealed during the presentations were...
‘The Santa Clauses’ Teaser: Tim Allen’s Retiring Santa Interviews Unlikely Replacement (VIDEO)
It’s the most wonderful time of the year! Meaning that holiday trailers are starting to drop. The first teaser trailer for Tim Allen‘s The Santa Clauses trailer premiered at the D23 expo this weekend, and the clips from the upcoming Disney+ series shows the beloved Scott Calvin announcing he plans to retire.
