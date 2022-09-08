ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus County, NC

WECT

PCSO searching for missing juvenile

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Pender County Sheriff’s Office is seeking public assistance in locating a missing juvenile. PCSO is looking for 17-year-old Rebecca Marie Bailey. She was last seen on Sept. 9 at around 7 p.m. near Electric Lane in Hampstead. According to their release, Bailey was...
PENDER COUNTY, NC
WECT

Town of Burgaw to discuss options for Wilmington St.

BURGAW, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Burgaw Board of Commissioners announced that a discussion concerning “traffic calming options” for Wilmington St. will be held during their Sept. 13 meeting. The meeting will begin at 4:30 p.m. at the Historic Train Depot at 115 S. Dickerson St. The...
BURGAW, NC
WBTW News13

Deputies: 26-year-old man missing from Robeson County

ROBESON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a 26-year-old man last seen in Lumberton. Alfredo Alvarez, 26, from Lumberton, was last seen in the area of Rennert and Shannon Roads in Lumberton, the sheriff’s office said Saturday in a Facebook post. The post did not specify when Alvarez was […]
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
Columbus County, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Columbus, NC
City
Wilmington, NC
County
Columbus County, NC
columbuscountynews.com

The Good News for Sept. 9

• The Columbus County Emergency Services will host the first ever Public Safety Day from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. at the fairgrounds. The opening ceremony is set for 9 a.m. First responders throughout the area will be present and holding live demonstrations such as emergency extrication, hazmat scene response steps, and special operations activities. Members of the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office will be in attendance. Animal Protective services and the animal shelter will be holding an adopt-a-thon for folks looking for a new furry friend.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
wpde.com

Death investigation underway in Scotland County

SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — NC Highway Patrol is investigating a death Thursday night in the area of Academy Road in Scotland County, according to officials. Right now, officials said it's not clear the circumstances surrounding the death. ABC15 is told more information could be released Friday.
SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC
WECT

Two arrested for outstanding warrants after vehicle stop in Bladen County

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office has arrested two people after discovering marijuana in a car during a vehicle stop on Wednesday, September 7. The BCSO wrote that their team conducted a probable cause search of the vehicle on NC 211 near Robeson County and discovered “a pound and a half of high grade majiruana, along with over 8,000 dollars in US currency.” The arrests happened without incident.
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
WBTW News13

HCPD: 63-year-old woman missing from Loris area found safe

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 63-year-old woman safe, who had been missing since Friday afternoon, was found safe on Saturday, Horry County police said. Authorities had been looking for Carrie Jackson, 63, since about 3 p.m. Friday when she was last seen at her home on Stephanie Lane outside of Loris, police said in […]
LORIS, SC
Public Safety
Law Enforcement
WECT

ILM ramp expansion project continues

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington International Airport has provided an update concerning their ramp expansion project. Per the ILM Facebook page, the $10 million project is currently progressing. Once completed, the airport will offer more airline parking and gate space. For more information, please visit the Wilmington International Airport website.
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

9/11 remembrance events scheduled for Southeastern North Carolina

Southport and Fort Fisher ferry routes to return to off-season schedule on September 13. The N.C. Department of Transportation has announced that the Southport and Fort Fisher ferry routes will switch to their off-season schedules starting this Tuesday, September 13. Leland considers agreement for company to design and build upgrades...
SOUTHPORT, NC
wpde.com

'I wanted to die:' Conway woman shares road to sobriety for National Recovery Month

CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — This month is National Recovery Month and the Myrtle Beach Police Dept. is providing resources to help people on their road to recovery. Kori Criddle will celebrate seven years of sobriety on Oct. 11, but the journey to get there was far from easy. She said it’s still a struggle sometimes, but she uses the strength gained from her own battle to help empower others.
CONWAY, SC
heraldadvocate.com

Man arrested after punching woman holding a one-month-old

A Bennettsville man faces assault charges after punching a woman holding a one-month-old baby. According to Investigator Clay Anderson, the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office Uniformed Patrol Division responded on Wednesday to a residence on Berry Road in the county about a domestic disturbance involving an assault. Once on scene,...
BENNETTSVILLE, SC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

North Carolina Honey Festival all the buzz in Whiteville over weekend

WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) – After a two-year hiatus the North Carolina Honey Festival was all the buzz this weekend in Downtown Whiteville. The event was a collaboration between Legion & Lewis, and the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences at Whiteville. Attendees were welcomed to music, food, and of...
WHITEVILLE, NC
nrcolumbus.com

Columbus Christian Academy opens on new church campus

Columbus Christian Academy students reported to class Wednesday morning for a new year and with a change of scenery at Smyrna Baptist Church. The 4934 Peacock Rd. campus is the new home of the private PreK–12 school. Whiteville Missionary Alliance Church, at 623 Warrior Trail, previously housed CCA, but...
WHITEVILLE, NC

