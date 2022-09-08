Read full article on original website
Related
WECT
PCSO searching for missing juvenile
PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Pender County Sheriff’s Office is seeking public assistance in locating a missing juvenile. PCSO is looking for 17-year-old Rebecca Marie Bailey. She was last seen on Sept. 9 at around 7 p.m. near Electric Lane in Hampstead. According to their release, Bailey was...
WECT
Town of Burgaw to discuss options for Wilmington St.
BURGAW, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Burgaw Board of Commissioners announced that a discussion concerning “traffic calming options” for Wilmington St. will be held during their Sept. 13 meeting. The meeting will begin at 4:30 p.m. at the Historic Train Depot at 115 S. Dickerson St. The...
WECT
CCSO reports issue with main phone line, asks public to use alternative phone number
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office announced that their main phone number is not working as of this time. Per the announcement, CCSO’s phone provider is currently working to resolve the issue. While the main line is down, CCSO requests that their secondary line,...
Deputies: 26-year-old man missing from Robeson County
ROBESON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a 26-year-old man last seen in Lumberton. Alfredo Alvarez, 26, from Lumberton, was last seen in the area of Rennert and Shannon Roads in Lumberton, the sheriff’s office said Saturday in a Facebook post. The post did not specify when Alvarez was […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Scotland County Sheriff’s Office mourns after passing of K-9 Tank
LAURINBURG - The Scotland County Sheriff’s Office lost one of its members this week. K-9 Tank passed away, suddenly, on Thursday, at fiv
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Fastest growing town in Brunswick county celebrating 33 years of incorporation
Leland, NC (WWAY)–The Town of Leland celebrated its incorporation on Saturday with their 33rd Annual Founders Day. After the event being postponed due to weather earlier in the month, organizers were very excited to hold the celebration rain or shine. There were food trucks, live music with three different...
Deputies: Robeson County rehab center staff member sold drugs to those seeking treatment
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A Robeson County rehab center staff member allegedly sold drugs to those in the program seeking treatment, according to deputies. Donald Suggs, 51, who is a staff member at the facility, was arrested and charged with possession with intent to sell or deliver cocaine, maintaining a drug vehicle, felony conspiracy […]
columbuscountynews.com
The Good News for Sept. 9
• The Columbus County Emergency Services will host the first ever Public Safety Day from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. at the fairgrounds. The opening ceremony is set for 9 a.m. First responders throughout the area will be present and holding live demonstrations such as emergency extrication, hazmat scene response steps, and special operations activities. Members of the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office will be in attendance. Animal Protective services and the animal shelter will be holding an adopt-a-thon for folks looking for a new furry friend.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wpde.com
Death investigation underway in Scotland County
SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — NC Highway Patrol is investigating a death Thursday night in the area of Academy Road in Scotland County, according to officials. Right now, officials said it's not clear the circumstances surrounding the death. ABC15 is told more information could be released Friday.
WECT
Two arrested for outstanding warrants after vehicle stop in Bladen County
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office has arrested two people after discovering marijuana in a car during a vehicle stop on Wednesday, September 7. The BCSO wrote that their team conducted a probable cause search of the vehicle on NC 211 near Robeson County and discovered “a pound and a half of high grade majiruana, along with over 8,000 dollars in US currency.” The arrests happened without incident.
HCPD: 63-year-old woman missing from Loris area found safe
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 63-year-old woman safe, who had been missing since Friday afternoon, was found safe on Saturday, Horry County police said. Authorities had been looking for Carrie Jackson, 63, since about 3 p.m. Friday when she was last seen at her home on Stephanie Lane outside of Loris, police said in […]
Some 3rd graders forced to change classrooms at Horry County school
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A St. James Elementary School parent found a letter in her third-grader’s backpack that she never expected. “So I started reading it and it informed us and other parents in the third grade class that she was in, that the class was being dissolved,” said Mary Gardner, the parent of […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WECT
ILM ramp expansion project continues
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington International Airport has provided an update concerning their ramp expansion project. Per the ILM Facebook page, the $10 million project is currently progressing. Once completed, the airport will offer more airline parking and gate space. For more information, please visit the Wilmington International Airport website.
WECT
9/11 remembrance events scheduled for Southeastern North Carolina
Southport and Fort Fisher ferry routes to return to off-season schedule on September 13. The N.C. Department of Transportation has announced that the Southport and Fort Fisher ferry routes will switch to their off-season schedules starting this Tuesday, September 13. Leland considers agreement for company to design and build upgrades...
police1.com
N.C. police horse recovering after being hit by drunk driver for 2nd time
WILMINGTON, N.C. — A police horse is recovering after being struck by an alleged drunk driver for the second time in his 16-year career on the force. ABC News reported Elton, who is 19 years old, was working patrol when the incident occurred in Wilmington. “We were just patrolling...
wpde.com
'I wanted to die:' Conway woman shares road to sobriety for National Recovery Month
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — This month is National Recovery Month and the Myrtle Beach Police Dept. is providing resources to help people on their road to recovery. Kori Criddle will celebrate seven years of sobriety on Oct. 11, but the journey to get there was far from easy. She said it’s still a struggle sometimes, but she uses the strength gained from her own battle to help empower others.
heraldadvocate.com
Man arrested after punching woman holding a one-month-old
A Bennettsville man faces assault charges after punching a woman holding a one-month-old baby. According to Investigator Clay Anderson, the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office Uniformed Patrol Division responded on Wednesday to a residence on Berry Road in the county about a domestic disturbance involving an assault. Once on scene,...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
North Carolina Honey Festival all the buzz in Whiteville over weekend
WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) – After a two-year hiatus the North Carolina Honey Festival was all the buzz this weekend in Downtown Whiteville. The event was a collaboration between Legion & Lewis, and the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences at Whiteville. Attendees were welcomed to music, food, and of...
WMBF
Myrtle Beach police search for missing child, last seen near Ocean Boulevard hotel
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Police are searching for a child last seen around a Days Inn at 8th Avenue South and Ocean Boulevard. She was last seen wearing a black bathing suit top and pink bathing suit bottoms. She may also be wearing an oversized t-shirt. Anyone with information...
nrcolumbus.com
Columbus Christian Academy opens on new church campus
Columbus Christian Academy students reported to class Wednesday morning for a new year and with a change of scenery at Smyrna Baptist Church. The 4934 Peacock Rd. campus is the new home of the private PreK–12 school. Whiteville Missionary Alliance Church, at 623 Warrior Trail, previously housed CCA, but...
Comments / 0