Seattle Woman Identified After Disappearing Over 30 Years Ago

By Zuri Anderson
 3 days ago
29-year-old Linda Moore was reported missing by her family in October 1990. Photo: Seattle Police Department

Authorities have identified human remains discovered in Snohomish County as 29-year-old Linda Moore , who disappeared in October 1990, according to the Seattle Police Department .

Officials say they used dental records to identify the remains as belonging to Moore. She was reported missing by her North Seattle family, and 32 years later, her remains were found in a remote wilderness area in March. No other details were released regarding the case.

SPD is looking for any information about Moore's death and disappearance. If you know anything, contact Detectives Norton and LaClaire in the Homicide Unit at 206-684-5550 or call the Tip Line at 206-233-5000.

Last month, a Seattle man went missing during a visit to his friend's house. A woman found his dog wandering alone on an abandoned road, and authorities have called the situation "suspicious." Then, there was the case of a missing Seattle hiker, whose body was recently found near Snoqualmie Pass .

There's an ongoing, high-profile case involving a missing 34-year-old jogger in Memphis, Tennessee. Officials recently found a body and identified it as Eliza Fletcher , who disappeared earlier this month. They also took arrested the man suspected in her kidnapping and murder.

Christina Morey Waldo
2d ago

I hope and pray that they find out what happened to this poor woman. I remember when this case first came out. Much love to her family and friends and to her up in the heavens and I hope that she can finally RIP.

