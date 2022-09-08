ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

9 things to do in NYC this weekend (Sept 8 - 11)

By Kimberly Dole
1010WINS
1010WINS
 3 days ago

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- Summer isn't over yet and the city has so much to offer this weekend! Let 1010 WINS help you plan your fun with great events for family and friends of all ages.

NYC Broadway Week 2022

Score 2-for-1 tickets for your favorite shows as NYC Broadway Week makes its the highly anticipated return.

When: Thursday, Sept. 8 - Sunday Sept. 11
Where: Varies
Cost : Varies

US Open Screening at Hudson Yards

Hudson Yards will air the US Open Tennis Championships on the big screen at the Public Square & Gardens. Screenings are free for all visitors and seating is open to the public on a first-come, first-serve basis.

When: Thursday, Sept. 8 - Sunday Sept. 11
Where: Hudson Yards - Public Square & Gardens
Cost: Free

Afropunk Festival - Brooklyn

Afropunk returns to Brooklyn for the first time since 2019 with headliners including The Roots and Burna Boy.

When: Saturday, Sept. 10 - Sunday, Sept. 11
Where: Commodore Barry Park - Brooklyn
Cost: Varies

Oktoberfest

Oktoberfest celebrations are officially underway in New York City. Enjoy some authentic German beer, food and fun for the whole family.

When: Thursday, Sept. 8 - Sunday, Sept. 11
Where: Pier 15, 78 South Street
Cost: Free

Jameson Distillery on Tour

Dublin’s Bow Street distillery heads to New York City’s Hudson Yards with a distillery experience or pop up installation replicating the very place Jameson was first distilled in 1780.

When: Friday, Sept. 9, Sunday Sept. 11
Where: The Shops & Restaurants at Hudson Yards
Cost: Free

Tribute in Light

Tribute in Light is a commemorative public art installation first presented six months after 9/11 and then every year thereafter, from dusk to dawn, on the night of September 11.

When : Sunday, Sept. 11
Where: World Trade Center
Cost: Free

ArtsDistrict Brooklyn

A new immersive arts venue has just opened in Greenpoint where you can find a massive installation with a unique fusion of creativity and innovation and discover a variety of stunning audiovisual experiences.

When: Thursday, Sept. 8 - Sunday, Sept. 11
Where: 25 Franklin St., Brooklyn
Cost: $30

DiscOasis in Central Park

Immerse yourself at glittering roller-disco paradise of music, art, dancing, and roller skating at Central Park’s iconic Wollman Rink.

When: Thursday, Sept. 8 - Sunday, Sept. 11
Where: Central Park - Wollman Rink
Cost: Varies

Jaguar Parade 2022

The open-air art exhibition of decorated jaguar statues with a purpose raises funds and awareness about the urgent need to conserve jaguars and their habitats. The statues will later be auctioned with 100% of net proceeds donated to jaguar conservation efforts.

When: Thursday, Sept. 8 - Sunday, Sept. 11
Where: Varies
Cost: Free

IN THIS ARTICLE
