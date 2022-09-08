9 things to do in NYC this weekend (Sept 8 - 11)

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- Summer isn't over yet and the city has so much to offer this weekend! Let 1010 WINS help you plan your fun with great events for family and friends of all ages.

NYC Broadway Week 2022

Score 2-for-1 tickets for your favorite shows as NYC Broadway Week makes its the highly anticipated return.

When: Thursday, Sept. 8 - Sunday Sept. 11

Where: Varies

Cost : Varies

US Open Screening at Hudson Yards

Hudson Yards will air the US Open Tennis Championships on the big screen at the Public Square & Gardens. Screenings are free for all visitors and seating is open to the public on a first-come, first-serve basis.

When: Thursday, Sept. 8 - Sunday Sept. 11

Where: Hudson Yards - Public Square & Gardens

Cost: Free

Afropunk Festival - Brooklyn

Afropunk returns to Brooklyn for the first time since 2019 with headliners including The Roots and Burna Boy.

When: Saturday, Sept. 10 - Sunday, Sept. 11

Where: Commodore Barry Park - Brooklyn

Cost: Varies

Oktoberfest

Oktoberfest celebrations are officially underway in New York City. Enjoy some authentic German beer, food and fun for the whole family.

When: Thursday, Sept. 8 - Sunday, Sept. 11

Where: Pier 15, 78 South Street

Cost: Free

Jameson Distillery on Tour

Dublin’s Bow Street distillery heads to New York City’s Hudson Yards with a distillery experience or pop up installation replicating the very place Jameson was first distilled in 1780.

When: Friday, Sept. 9, Sunday Sept. 11

Where: The Shops & Restaurants at Hudson Yards

Cost: Free

Tribute in Light

Tribute in Light is a commemorative public art installation first presented six months after 9/11 and then every year thereafter, from dusk to dawn, on the night of September 11.

When : Sunday, Sept. 11

Where: World Trade Center

Cost: Free

ArtsDistrict Brooklyn

A new immersive arts venue has just opened in Greenpoint where you can find a massive installation with a unique fusion of creativity and innovation and discover a variety of stunning audiovisual experiences.

When: Thursday, Sept. 8 - Sunday, Sept. 11

Where: 25 Franklin St., Brooklyn

Cost: $30

DiscOasis in Central Park

Immerse yourself at glittering roller-disco paradise of music, art, dancing, and roller skating at Central Park’s iconic Wollman Rink.

When: Thursday, Sept. 8 - Sunday, Sept. 11

Where: Central Park - Wollman Rink

Cost: Varies

Jaguar Parade 2022

The open-air art exhibition of decorated jaguar statues with a purpose raises funds and awareness about the urgent need to conserve jaguars and their habitats. The statues will later be auctioned with 100% of net proceeds donated to jaguar conservation efforts.

When: Thursday, Sept. 8 - Sunday, Sept. 11

Where: Varies

Cost: Free