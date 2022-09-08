ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wach.com

SC High School football game called early due to fight

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The Friday night football game between Ridgeview High School and Spring Valley High School was called early due to a fight. Officials say a fight broke out and the game was called. The crowd was then told to leave. Deputies are still investigating the...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Brawl during Spring Valley, Ridgeview football game clears stands

Richland Co., SC (WOLO) — Friday night football turns into fear during the Spring Valley High School football game Friday. According to crews we have at the game, as they were going in, hundreds of fans were running out and police were instructing those gathering to leave the area surrounding the field. According to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department and students ABC Columbia News spoke with at the game a fight broke out behind the press box during the 3rd quarter of the game against Ridgeview High School. Deputies say there were reports that someone yelled “gun” during the melee, but authorities say no firearms were discovered, no shots were fired and no injuries were reported.
COLUMBIA, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lexington, SC
Education
Lexington, SC
Sports
City
Lexington, SC
wpde.com

South Carolina woman brings home pizza and $50,000

(WPDE) — A South Carolina woman went out to pick up a pizza and came home $50,000 richer. The woman said after she picked up her pizza she stopped by the Rainbow Gas Station in Swansea for a couple of $2 lottery tickets. “I don’t play a lot,” she...
SWANSEA, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wildcat#The Boys#Https#Lexington High School
News19 WLTX

50-mile yard sale stretches through three Fairfield County towns

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. — The Big Grab is a 50 mile yard sale that stretches through Winnsboro, Ridgeway and Blythewood. It's back for a new year and will continue tomorrow. Vendors are selling different goods from clothes to shampoo to cow skulls and beyond. Tommy Sanders is in Ridgeway selling antiques for the first time at The Big Grab. He says it's a way for him to make money despite his recent retirement.
WINNSBORO, SC
wach.com

One dead after collision in Newberry County

NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The South Carolina Highway Patrol reports one person is dead after their vehicle struck some trees in Newberry County. According to officials, on Friday, September 10, around 5 p.m., a 1997 Ford pickup truck was travelling north on Old Whitmire Highway when the vehicle travelled off the right side of the road and struck some trees.
NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC
WLTX.com

Head-on crash on I-77 leaves 4 dead in South Carolina

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — Authorities are investigating an I-77 crash that left four people dead early Sunday morning in South Carolina. According to Master Trooper Gary Miller with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 3:10 a.m. on the southbound side near mile marker 69 - which is just north of the Richburg interstate rest area.
CHESTER COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Sports
WLTX.com

One dead in Newberry County crash on Old Whitmire Highway

NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. — Authorities are releasing preliminary information regarding a deadly crash that happened in Newberry County on Friday. According to Master Trooper Brandon Bolt, the crash happened on Old Whitmire Highway roughly four miles north of Newberry around 5 p.m. Bolt said the crash involved a 1997...
NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC
wach.com

68 without power after early morning transformer fire in Midlands

Update as of 2:15 p.m.: Power has been restored and there are currently 68 meters without power. Original coverage: An early morning transformer fire is leaving thousands without power in the Midlands Monday morning. According to, Fairfield Electric Cooperative Inc. over 8,000 customers are without power between Kershaw and Richland...
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

Coroner identifies pedestrian killed in accident on Two Notch Road

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford has identified the person who died following a Thursday night accident in northeast Richland County. South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) Master Trooper David Jones reported that the incident happened around 11:55 p.m. on US-1/Two Notch Road at the intersection of Nates Road -- just past the I-20 interchange.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

Aiken’s Makin’ will go on rain or shine, city leaders say

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s like another holiday in Aiken, except with Aiken’s Makin’, it’s double the fun with the festival picking up Friday and Saturday. Showers are trying to mess things up, but the city and vendors say they’ve waited all year for this moment.
AIKEN, SC
Newberry Observer

Community working to support Rankin family

NEWBERRY COUNTY — Members of the community have pulled together to support the Rankin family following a car accident involving Keith Rankin on Sunday, Aug. 14. Rankin is the owner of Livingston’s Service Center (located on Main Street in Newberry) and is married to Kayla Rankin. Together they have three children. According to Kayla Rankin, he is doing well, considering all that he has been through.
NEWBERRY, SC
coladaily.com

City of Columbia announces human transmission of West Nile Virus

The City of Columbia has been alerted of human transmission of West Nile Virus in the city. No further details have been provided about the case. The West Nile Virus was last detected in the area July 28 in a dead bird. According to officials, the city will continue to...
COLUMBIA, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy