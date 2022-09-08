Read full article on original website
Kate Middleton and Prince William Reunited With Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to Honor Queen Elizabeth
In a rare show of unity, Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle joined together at Windsor Castle following the death of Queen Elizabeth. Dressed in all black, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex held hands while walking alongside the newly-titled Prince and Princess of Wales on September 10. In footage shared by the royal family's YouTube channel, the brothers and their wives can be seen admiring the flowers left outside Windsor Castle in honor of Will and Harry's late grandmother.
Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral: How the royal family will say goodbye to their matriarch
The death of Queen Elizabeth II has set into motion a period of mourning which will culminate with a state funeral on September 19. Here's a day-by-day guide for what is expected to happen between now until then.
Meghan Markle Reportedly Wasn’t Invited to Join Prince Harry at Balmoral Castle
Prior to Queen Elizabeth II's death on September 8, it was reported that Prince Harry made his way to Balmoral Castle to visit his grandmother without Meghan Markle. Unfortunately, his plane landed after the queen had already passed away at 96 years old. According to a new report by Entertainment...
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Shared Emotional Moments With the Public Outside Windsor Castle
On September 10, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle joined Prince William and Kate Middleton for a walk outside Windsor Castle to take in the floral tributes left on the grounds in honor of Queen Elizabeth. According to People, the Prince and Princess of Wales invited the Sussexes to join their walk and the group appearance was a surprise to everyone—including palace security.
Photos show the Queen at her final royal engagement 2 days before her death
The Queen broke tradition by appointing Liz Truss as the UK's prime minister from Balmoral Castle rather than at Buckingham Palace.
Prince William Wants to ‘Keep Things as Normal as Possible’ for His Children After Queen Elizabeth's Death
Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton are working hard to make sure that the recent death of their children's great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth doesn't upset their daily life too much. The newly-appointed Prince of Wales spent forty minutes walking around outside Windsor Castle on Saturday, September 10 meeting with various...
Who Will Take the Throne After Queen Elizabeth II? Here’s the Royal Line of Succession
Having ascended to the British throne in 1952, Queen Elizabeth II is the world's longest-reigning monarch. Following the royal line of succession, she was crowned after the death of her father, King George VI, on February 6, 1952. Queen Elizabeth II married Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, in 1947—five...
Why Kate Middleton Isn’t Traveling to Balmoral Castle to Visit the Queen
While the rest of the royal family rushes to Balmoral Castle in Scotland to visit with Queen Elizabeth, who is under medical supervision after doctors expressed “concerns for her health,” Kate Middleton remains in her and Prince William’s new home in Windsor—but not without good reason.
King Charles III Made a Touching Statement After the Death of Queen Elizabeth II
While famously straitlaced in public, Queen Elizabeth was always said to have a particularly warm relationship with her children and grandchildren, and her son King Charles III's touching statement after her death on September 8, 2022, certainly reflects that. There's no easy way to say goodbye to a beloved mother, so I can only imagine what it's like to have to publicly mourn your mum the queen.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Kids Are Now Prince and Princess
Among the many bombs Prince Harry and Meghan Markle dropped during their interview with Oprah Winfrey was the issue of as-yet-unborn Archie's official title (and possible skin tone). It was ultimately decided that Harry and Meghan's children would not be granted HRH (His/Her Royal Highness) titles, or the security those titles would have included. And then Queen Elizabeth II passed away, and now it looks like Archie and Lilibet will automatically be upgraded to Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet anyway.
How England Will Officially Mourn Queen Elizabeth
“London Bridge is down” is the phrase that has likely been echoing in government communications across the UK and the Commonwealth for the past few hours. In collaboration with the palace, the government drew up a contingency plan called Operation London Bridge decades ago and has periodically reassessed it. Though it includes planning for scenarios unlike what has unfolded today, the operation provides a guide for what the world can expect over the next few weeks as the news of Queen Elizabeth II’s death continues to sink in.
Amal Clooney’s Mustard Yellow Minidress Is Totally ’70s
Stella McCartney was behind the striking sunshine yellow dress that Amal Clooney wore to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s wedding in 2018—one of the barrister’s most famous looks to date. Now the British designer has supplied Clooney with yet another head-turning yellow look. Clooney has proved her...
Oprah Winfrey says Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have an ‘opportunity for peacemaking’ with royal family
Oprah Winfrey weighed in on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s relationship with the royal family as they reunite to mourn the loss of Queen Elizabeth II.While speaking to Extra in an interview published on Monday, Winfrey said she hopes the Duke and Duchess of Sussex can use the opportunity to make peace with their family members.“Well, this is what I think,” the talk show host said. “I think in all families – you know, my father passed recently, this summer, and when all families come together for a common ceremony, the ritual of, you know, burying your dead, there’s...
Prince Harry Is Traveling Alone to Visit Queen Elizabeth at Balmoral
UPDATE—12:00 p.m. ET: The BBC reports that Meghan Markle will not accompany her husband, Prince Harry, to Balmoral Castle to visit Queen Elizabeth amid news of her declining health. ORIGINAL STORY—September 8, 2022; 9:30 a.m.: It’s been reported that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are now on their way...
Marsha Hunt, Blacklisted Actress Known for Activism, Dies at 104
Marsha Hunt, an actress most known for her roles in films like “Pride and Prejudice” and “Raw Deal,” died from natural causes at the age of 104 on September 7. She died in her Sherman Oaks home in Los Angeles that she had lived in since 1946. Hunt starred in more than 60 films for Paramount, MGM, Republic and other studios and appeared in more than 30 stage productions. Her caregivers, her nephew, actor-director Allan Hunt and Elizabeth Lauritsen, her devoted friend and executive manager were with her in her home. Filmmaker and documentarian Roger C. Memos announced Hunt’s death, having...
Meghan Markle Is the Picture of Understated Polish in High-Waist Trousers
After delivering the keynote speech at the One Young World summit in tailored red separates by sustainable brand Another Tomorrow, Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, returned to her signature sleek neutrals to join Prince Harry at the Invictus Games in Dusseldorf, Germany. Markle’s penchant for discreet, stealth wealth labels...
A Look Back at Queen Elizabeth’s Signature Rainbow Wardrobe
It is believed that Queen Elizabeth would wear bright colors to stand out for the public wishing to see her in a crowd. So as we mourn the loss of Her Majesty, let’s take a look back at her most positively vibrant fashion moments over her seven decades as Britain’s longest-reigning monarch—from scarlet to indigo, with every shade in between.
Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis Have a New Last Name
Following Queen Elizabeth II’s death on Thursday, September 8, a number of changes big and small have taken effect within the British monarchy. Among those changes, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William and Kate Middleton, received new titles, becoming the Prince and Princess of Wales in addition to the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall. The couple’s children, therefore, receive new titles as well.
Amal Clooney Wore an Angelic Beaded Slip Dress While Stepping Out With George
Remember when Amal Clooney showed up at the Golden Globes in white gloves and made everyone else look like an underdressed child? I think about that a lot. Anyway, seven years later and the Lebanese-British human rights lawyer is as elegant and sophisticated as ever, making a rare appearance in London with her husband, the guy from ER.
Prince Harry on Queen Elizabeth’s Death: ‘You and Grandpa Are Reunited Now’
Whatever his relationship with The Firm, at the end of the day, Prince Harry truly loved his grandmother. Reading his official statement on Queen Elizabeth II’s death, published to his and Meghan Markle’s Archewell website on September 12, makes it clear that their relationship remained close right until the very end.
