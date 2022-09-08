ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kate Middleton and Prince William Reunited With Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to Honor Queen Elizabeth

In a rare show of unity, Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle joined together at Windsor Castle following the death of Queen Elizabeth. Dressed in all black, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex held hands while walking alongside the newly-titled Prince and Princess of Wales on September 10. In footage shared by the royal family's YouTube channel, the brothers and their wives can be seen admiring the flowers left outside Windsor Castle in honor of Will and Harry's late grandmother.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Shared Emotional Moments With the Public Outside Windsor Castle

On September 10, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle joined Prince William and Kate Middleton for a walk outside Windsor Castle to take in the floral tributes left on the grounds in honor of Queen Elizabeth. According to People, the Prince and Princess of Wales invited the Sussexes to join their walk and the group appearance was a surprise to everyone—including palace security.
King Charles III Made a Touching Statement After the Death of Queen Elizabeth II

While famously straitlaced in public, Queen Elizabeth was always said to have a particularly warm relationship with her children and grandchildren, and her son King Charles III's touching statement after her death on September 8, 2022, certainly reflects that. There's no easy way to say goodbye to a beloved mother, so I can only imagine what it's like to have to publicly mourn your mum the queen.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Kids Are Now Prince and Princess

Among the many bombs Prince Harry and Meghan Markle dropped during their interview with Oprah Winfrey was the issue of as-yet-unborn Archie's official title (and possible skin tone). It was ultimately decided that Harry and Meghan's children would not be granted HRH (His/Her Royal Highness) titles, or the security those titles would have included. And then Queen Elizabeth II passed away, and now it looks like Archie and Lilibet will automatically be upgraded to Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet anyway.
How England Will Officially Mourn Queen Elizabeth

“London Bridge is down” is the phrase that has likely been echoing in government communications across the UK and the Commonwealth for the past few hours. In collaboration with the palace, the government drew up a contingency plan called Operation London Bridge decades ago and has periodically reassessed it. Though it includes planning for scenarios unlike what has unfolded today, the operation provides a guide for what the world can expect over the next few weeks as the news of Queen Elizabeth II’s death continues to sink in.
Oprah Winfrey says Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have an ‘opportunity for peacemaking’ with royal family

Oprah Winfrey weighed in on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s relationship with the royal family as they reunite to mourn the loss of Queen Elizabeth II.While speaking to Extra in an interview published on Monday, Winfrey said she hopes the Duke and Duchess of Sussex can use the opportunity to make peace with their family members.“Well, this is what I think,” the talk show host said. “I think in all families – you know, my father passed recently, this summer, and when all families come together for a common ceremony, the ritual of, you know, burying your dead, there’s...
Marsha Hunt, Blacklisted Actress Known for Activism, Dies at 104

Marsha Hunt, an actress most known for her roles in films like “Pride and Prejudice” and “Raw Deal,” died from natural causes at the age of 104 on September 7. She died in her Sherman Oaks home in Los Angeles that she had lived in since 1946. Hunt starred in more than 60 films for Paramount, MGM, Republic and other studios and appeared in more than 30 stage productions. Her caregivers, her nephew, actor-director Allan Hunt and Elizabeth Lauritsen, her devoted friend and executive manager were with her in her home. Filmmaker and documentarian Roger C. Memos announced Hunt’s death, having...
A Look Back at Queen Elizabeth’s Signature Rainbow Wardrobe

It is believed that Queen Elizabeth would wear bright colors to stand out for the public wishing to see her in a crowd. So as we mourn the loss of Her Majesty, let’s take a look back at her most positively vibrant fashion moments over her seven decades as Britain’s longest-reigning monarch—from scarlet to indigo, with every shade in between.
Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis Have a New Last Name

Following Queen Elizabeth II’s death on Thursday, September 8, a number of changes big and small have taken effect within the British monarchy. Among those changes, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William and Kate Middleton, received new titles, becoming the Prince and Princess of Wales in addition to the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall. The couple’s children, therefore, receive new titles as well.
