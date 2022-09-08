Read full article on original website
estesparknews.com
9/11 Memorial Stair Climb Estes Park, CO
The first Estes Park 9/11 Memorial 5K and Stair Climb was held today at the Estes Park Visitor Center and Parking Garage and Lake Estes Trail. Participants gathered together to remember and honor those lost on 9/11 by a 5 K walk around Lake Estes followed by a stair climb up and down the parking garage stairways.
estesparknews.com
ScotFest Parade 2022
The 46th Annual Longs Peak Scottish-Irish Festival Parade in downtown Estes Park on a 42ºF cloudy, misty and foggy morning Sept. 10, 2022. Perfect highland weather! (31:47 unedited)
Colorado Daily
Boulder Shelter leasing Mary Sandoe House in south Boulder
Boulder Shelter for the Homeless is leasing the former Mary Sandoe House while considering a number of purposes for the south Boulder property. While nothing is set in stone, the Boulder Shelter’s Interim Executive Director Spencer Downing said the space could potentially be used to provide housing for senior-age women or as office space for case managers who work in housing services.
County Road 21 Fire 100% contained in Larimer County
The County Road 21 Fire in Larimer County was 100% contained on Saturday, Larimer County Sheriff's Office tweeted. The fire, likely sparked by lightning, burned over 200 acres. RELATED: Evacuations lifted in County Road 21 Fire in Larimer CountyCounty Road 21 Fire calms down, shows little growthEveryone displaced by a fire in Larimer County near Ted's Place were allowed back home on Friday when the fire was at 50% containment. The Larimer County Sheriff's Office announced the lifting of all evacuations, mandatory and voluntary, that afternoon. Mandatory evacuations were downgraded to voluntary status at that time, and all voluntary evacuation recommendations have been dropped. County Road 23 was also reopened to northbound traffic.
Lack of oxygen leads to fish die-off at Mann-Nyholt Lake in Brighton
BRIGHTON, Colo. — A recent algae bloom combined with high water temperatures is killing fish at Mann-Nyholt Lake. In a tweet Friday, Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) said they were notified about several dead fish at the lake located in Adams County. According to CPW District Wildlife Manager Jerrie...
Abandoned Aurora homes to be replaced with $500K townhomes
A group of homes that some neighbors call an eyesore are being demolished in Aurora. More than 50 new townhomes will be built where they once stood.
9News
600+ new homes in Aurora Highlands area
The Aurora Highlands community is getting ready to welcome 50,000 people to its area. It's a master-planned community off of E-470 just south of the airport.
estesparknews.com
Elk Close Encounters
ELK ARE WILD ANIMALS! We didn't expect to see a bull clash with traffic today. A big bull just wanted to keep his harem within his control and he felt threatened by traffic on the highway into Estes Park, Colorado. Patience and respect is helpful. (1:50)
High schoolers raise money to buy their teacher a new car
Three high school students are hoping to help their math teacher get a new vehicle.
Firefighters working at 200-acre fire in Larimer County
Firefighters are responding to a fire about five miles northeast of Ted's Place and evacuations are underway, according to the local authorities.
Million-dollar food giveaway could cost Denver $2.1 million
(Denver, Colo.) Distributing a million dollars’ worth of food would cost Denver more than $2.1 million, according to an item on Monday’s City Council agenda. Denver plans to use interest income from American Rescue Plan Act money to hand out a million dollars’ worth of food in the form of gift cards and food baskets to needy families. Additional overhead costs include data analysis, $507,300; payments to non-profit partners, $500,000; and public outreach, $150,000.
Multi-family structure explosion triggers evacuations in Aurora; 3 hospitalized
Early Saturday morning at roughly 10 a.m., an explosion happened in Aurora injuring three people and leaving roughly 400 residents without shelter.
Denver nonprofit warns students, parents about dangers of high-potency THC
Now that school is back in session, a local nonprofit is preparing to launch a campaign warning parents and kids about the dangers of high-potency THC.
weather5280.com
State of the Atmosphere: Sunday, September 11th, 2022
What a cool down we felt the past couple of days! Denver hit 51° Saturday, the coolest day since May 21st. And, Sunday morning was a chilly one with some first-freeze locations. Warmer temperatures are expected to return quickly, however. As far as a general summary for the week...
Aurora addresses community car thefts with residents
As car thefts continue to be a problem in the City of Aurora, Mayor Mike Coffman and Aurora Police Department spoke to residents on Saturday about efforts to combat crime in the city."They literally stole my car twice from the same place," Wonda Perez said."They asked me if i knew where my car was my answer was apparently not where I left it if you're asking me," James Walker said.Both Aurora residents have had their cars stolen, they explained to CBS News Colorado.Cracking down on those thefts and other crime is the city's top priority, Mayor Coffman has asserted.APD says...
Westword
Every Restaurant Opening and Closing This Week, September 3-9
September got off to a fast start with a half-dozen new spots in the metro area this week. The most anticipated was Pirate Alley Boucherie, which got its start in 2019 as a lunchtime pop-up inside Julep, the now-closed eatery from chef Kyle Foster and his wife, Katy, who also owns Stir Cooking School.
3 injured, 300 displaced after explosion at Colorado apartment complex
AURORA, Colo. — Three people were injured and at least 300 residents were displaced on Saturday after an explosion rocked a Colorado apartment complex, authorities said. Aurora Fire Rescue responded to reports of smoke at the Parkside Collective Apartments at about 9:57 a.m. MDT, KMGH-TV reported. Firefighters were searching for hazards when an explosion ripped out an exterior wall, according to The Denver Post.
21-day Closure of a Major Northern Colorado Intersection Coming
Growth in a Northern Colorado town doesn't come without its fair share of pain. Starting on Monday, September 12, one overpass in Johnstown will be closed for 21 days. The entire intersection of Highway 60 at Interstate 25 will be revamped into a Double Diverging Interchange. For the construction of this new interchange in Johnstown, a closure of the overpass, along with the on and off ramps will be needed.
Rita Gutierrez-Garcia: celebration of life held in Longmont
Friends and family of Rita Gutierrez-Garcia gathered on Friday for a celebration of life at New Creation Church in Longmont. The remains of Gutierrez-Garcia were recovered in April. The mother of three was 34 years old when she was last seen near downtown Longmont around 2:30 a.m. on March 18, 2018, at a bar celebrating Saint Patrick's Day.Juan Figueroa Jr. was identified early in the investigation as a possible suspect in Rita's disappearance. In June of last year, Figueroa Jr. was indicted by a grand jury for the first-degree murder and kidnapping of Gutierrez-Garcia, even though her body had not yet been found. According to the grand jury indictment, Figueroa told a cellmate that he had strangled Gutierrez-Garcia and buried her in a place that he never plans to reveal to anyone. Figueroa pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and kidnapping and a judge sentenced him to 48 years in prison for murder and 12 years for kidnapping. Figueroa was arrested just 10 days after Rita disappeared for the 2017 sexual assault and attempted murder of another woman. Figueroa is currently serving a 93-years-to-life sentence in prison in Buena Vista for his conviction in that sexual assault case.
Family’s home riddled with bullets
They have lived in their new apartment on University Drive for the past month and a half. Over the Labor Day Weekend, things took a turn for the worse.
