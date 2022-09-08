ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Estes Park, CO

estesparknews.com

9/11 Memorial Stair Climb Estes Park, CO

The first Estes Park 9/11 Memorial 5K and Stair Climb was held today at the Estes Park Visitor Center and Parking Garage and Lake Estes Trail. Participants gathered together to remember and honor those lost on 9/11 by a 5 K walk around Lake Estes followed by a stair climb up and down the parking garage stairways.
ESTES PARK, CO
estesparknews.com

ScotFest Parade 2022

The 46th Annual Longs Peak Scottish-Irish Festival Parade in downtown Estes Park on a 42ºF cloudy, misty and foggy morning Sept. 10, 2022. Perfect highland weather! (31:47 unedited)
ESTES PARK, CO
Colorado Daily

Boulder Shelter leasing Mary Sandoe House in south Boulder

Boulder Shelter for the Homeless is leasing the former Mary Sandoe House while considering a number of purposes for the south Boulder property. While nothing is set in stone, the Boulder Shelter’s Interim Executive Director Spencer Downing said the space could potentially be used to provide housing for senior-age women or as office space for case managers who work in housing services.
BOULDER, CO
CBS Denver

County Road 21 Fire 100% contained in Larimer County

The County Road 21 Fire in Larimer County was 100% contained on Saturday, Larimer County Sheriff's Office tweeted. The fire, likely sparked by lightning, burned over 200 acres.  RELATED: Evacuations lifted in County Road 21 Fire in Larimer CountyCounty Road 21 Fire calms down, shows little growthEveryone displaced by a fire in Larimer County near Ted's Place were allowed back home on Friday when the fire was at 50% containment. The Larimer County Sheriff's Office announced the lifting of all evacuations, mandatory and voluntary, that afternoon. Mandatory evacuations were downgraded to voluntary status at that time, and all voluntary evacuation recommendations have been dropped. County Road 23 was also reopened to northbound traffic. 
LARIMER COUNTY, CO
Local
Colorado Society
City
Boulder, CO
Estes Park, CO
Society
City
Estes Park, CO
estesparknews.com

Elk Close Encounters

ELK ARE WILD ANIMALS! We didn't expect to see a bull clash with traffic today. A big bull just wanted to keep his harem within his control and he felt threatened by traffic on the highway into Estes Park, Colorado. Patience and respect is helpful. (1:50)
ESTES PARK, CO
David Heitz

Million-dollar food giveaway could cost Denver $2.1 million

(Denver, Colo.) Distributing a million dollars’ worth of food would cost Denver more than $2.1 million, according to an item on Monday’s City Council agenda. Denver plans to use interest income from American Rescue Plan Act money to hand out a million dollars’ worth of food in the form of gift cards and food baskets to needy families. Additional overhead costs include data analysis, $507,300; payments to non-profit partners, $500,000; and public outreach, $150,000.
DENVER, CO
weather5280.com

State of the Atmosphere: Sunday, September 11th, 2022

What a cool down we felt the past couple of days! Denver hit 51° Saturday, the coolest day since May 21st. And, Sunday morning was a chilly one with some first-freeze locations. Warmer temperatures are expected to return quickly, however. As far as a general summary for the week...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Aurora addresses community car thefts with residents

As car thefts continue to be a problem in the City of Aurora, Mayor Mike Coffman and Aurora Police Department spoke to residents on Saturday about efforts to combat crime in the city."They literally stole my car twice from the same place," Wonda Perez said."They asked me if i knew where my car was my answer was apparently not where I left it if you're asking me," James Walker said.Both Aurora residents have had their cars stolen, they explained to CBS News Colorado.Cracking down on those thefts and other crime is the city's top priority, Mayor Coffman has asserted.APD says...
AURORA, CO
Westword

Every Restaurant Opening and Closing This Week, September 3-9

September got off to a fast start with a half-dozen new spots in the metro area this week. The most anticipated was Pirate Alley Boucherie, which got its start in 2019 as a lunchtime pop-up inside Julep, the now-closed eatery from chef Kyle Foster and his wife, Katy, who also owns Stir Cooking School.
DENVER, CO
WSB Radio

3 injured, 300 displaced after explosion at Colorado apartment complex

AURORA, Colo. — Three people were injured and at least 300 residents were displaced on Saturday after an explosion rocked a Colorado apartment complex, authorities said. Aurora Fire Rescue responded to reports of smoke at the Parkside Collective Apartments at about 9:57 a.m. MDT, KMGH-TV reported. Firefighters were searching for hazards when an explosion ripped out an exterior wall, according to The Denver Post.
AURORA, CO
94.3 The X

21-day Closure of a Major Northern Colorado Intersection Coming

Growth in a Northern Colorado town doesn't come without its fair share of pain. Starting on Monday, September 12, one overpass in Johnstown will be closed for 21 days. The entire intersection of Highway 60 at Interstate 25 will be revamped into a Double Diverging Interchange. For the construction of this new interchange in Johnstown, a closure of the overpass, along with the on and off ramps will be needed.
JOHNSTOWN, CO
CBS Denver

Rita Gutierrez-Garcia: celebration of life held in Longmont

Friends and family of Rita Gutierrez-Garcia gathered on Friday for a celebration of life at New Creation Church in Longmont. The remains of Gutierrez-Garcia were recovered in April. The mother of three was 34 years old when she was last seen near downtown Longmont around 2:30 a.m. on March 18, 2018, at a bar celebrating Saint Patrick's Day.Juan Figueroa Jr. was identified early in the investigation as a possible suspect in Rita's disappearance. In June of last year, Figueroa Jr. was indicted by a grand jury for the first-degree murder and kidnapping of Gutierrez-Garcia, even though her body had not yet been found. According to the grand jury indictment, Figueroa told a cellmate that he had strangled Gutierrez-Garcia and buried her in a place that he never plans to reveal to anyone.  Figueroa pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and kidnapping and a judge sentenced him to 48 years in prison for murder and 12 years for kidnapping.  Figueroa was arrested just 10 days after Rita disappeared for the 2017 sexual assault and attempted murder of another woman. Figueroa is currently serving a 93-years-to-life sentence in prison in Buena Vista for his conviction in that sexual assault case.  
LONGMONT, CO

