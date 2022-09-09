Pasadena woman shares creative creations on YouTube channel to help others with disabilities

Zebreda Dunham has never let physical challenges stop her - and her resilience is inspiring others. From playing power soccer in her wheelchair to sharing her creative creations on her YouTube channel to help others with disabilities, the 44-year-old says the word "can't" is not in her vocabulary.

"I pretty much was determined to figure out a way to do whatever I needed to have done," said Dunham. "I don't really see it as being labeled as having a disability. I feel normal."

A self-described "MacGyver," Dunham is well known for her work creating and adapting a wide range of tools. Her apartment is packed with toolboxes and supplies of every kind.

"Anything in these boxes can help me create a masterpiece," said Dunham.

The Pasadena City Council recently honored her for her work to help others facing similar challenges. From a light switch helper to a spoon pulley to help her eat, Dunham is always thinking of ways to make life a little easier. Her message: never give up.

"If you are a person with a disability and you need something, think outside the box or talk about it," said Dunham. "Somebody else might have an idea that might help you with it."