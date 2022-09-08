Read full article on original website
Putin Claims Russia Has Weathered the Ukraine War – And He’s Not Entirely Wrong
President Vladimir Putin is publicly defending what has become for his country a quagmire in Ukraine, insisting Russia has lost nothing as a result of his devastating decision to invade six months ago. Speaking Wednesday at the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, where he also planned to observe ongoing military...
U.S. Treasury's Yellen Says Oil Prices Could Spike in Winter
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Sunday said Americans could experience a spike in gas prices in the winter when the European Union significantly cuts back on buying Russian oil, adding that a proposed Western price cap on Russia's oil exports is being designed to keep prices in check.
Europeans doubt Iran's intentions in nuclear talks sparking Tehran's ire
PARIS/VIENNA, Sept 10 (Reuters) - France, Britain and Germany on Saturday said they had "serious doubts" about Iran's intentions to revive a nuclear deal, comments that were rejected by Tehran and called "very untimely" by Moscow.
EU nations struggle to find joint approach on energy prices
BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union nations struggled to find common ground Friday on ways to shield the population from dramatically increasing energy prices that threaten to plunge millions into cold and poverty over the winter as Russia chokes off natural gas supplies. As tensions with Moscow mount over the war in Ukraine, the energy ministers of the EU’s 27 nations could not paper over differences on whether and how to impose a price cap on Russian natural gas, with ever-recalcitrant Hungary refusing to agree, saying it would go against its supply interests. Other countries differed on whether a price cap should apply only to Russia or to other producers, too. An immediate solution had not been anticipated at Friday’s meeting, but it indicated how Moscow’s gas restrictions and threat of a full cutoff has dominated the political agenda of a rich bloc of nations struggling to ensure basic services like heat and light.
Russia has warned against capping energy prices. But Europe is thrashing out the details regardless
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Wednesday sought to lay the groundwork for Friday's meeting with a five-point plan. This includes a price cap on Russian gas, a windfall tax on fossil fuel profits, a mandatory target for reducing electricity use and emergency credit lines for power companies.
Washington hits back at 'desperate' Putin after he slammed U.S. 'dictatorship'
The White House has hit back at Russian President Vladimir Putin after he described international sanctions, imposed on Russia following its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, as a danger to the world. Putin also said the U.S. was willing to sacrifice Europe, which is experiencing a cost-of-living crisis as energy prices...
Russian Forces Flee Ukraine’s Kharkiv Offensive In Stunning Rout (Updated)
Via TwitterRussia confirms what is clearly a frantic withdrawal toward Donbas as Ukraine’s counteroffensive steamrolls deep into occupied territory.
Russia Hits Dnipropetrovsk Power Sites: Governor
(Reuters) - Russian forces hit energy infrastructure in the central Ukrainian region of Dnipropetrovsk on Sunday, knocking out power supplies to several towns, the region's governor said. "Some towns and communities are without power. The Russians have hit energy infrastructure. They are unable to reconcile themselves to defeats on the...
Kharkiv offensive: Ukrainian army says it has tripled retaken area
Ukraine's military says its forces have retaken over 3,000 sq km (1,158 sq miles) during a rapid counter-offensive in eastern Ukraine. The remarkable advance, if confirmed, means Kyiv's forces have tripled their stated gains in little over 48 hours. President Zelensky put the figure at 1,000 sq km on Thursday...
Marketmind: Break on Through
A look at the day ahead in European and global markets from Tom Westbrook. After months of stalemate, the frontlines are suddenly fluid in fighting over Ukraine's east. Russia has hastily abandoned Izium, its bastion beneath Kharkiv, and lost control of the rail hub supplying its forces in the northeast.
Russian Nationalists Rage After Stunning Setback in Ukraine
LONDON (Reuters) - Russian nationalists called angrily on Sunday for President Vladimir Putin to make immediate changes to ensure ultimate victory in the Ukraine war, a day after Moscow was forced to abandon its main bastion in northeastern Ukraine. The swift fall of Izium in Kharkiv province was Russia's worst...
Ukraine Region of Kharkiv Reports Blackouts, Water Cuts After Russian Attacks, Governor Says
KHARKIV (Reuters) - Power blackouts and cuts in water supply hit several areas of Ukraine's northeastern region of Kharkiv on Sunday as Russian attacks hit infrastructure sites, the region's governor said. "The (Russian) occupiers have struck critical infrastructure in the city and region of Kharkiv," Olegh Synehubov wrote on Telegram.
U.S. Freight Railroads Prepare for Potential Strike Disruption
LOS ANGELES (Reuters) -Major U.S. freight railroads said on Friday they were preparing for a possible strike and service disruption a week before a deadline in protracted labor talks. BNSF, owned by Berkshire Hathaway, and CSX said they were taking necessary steps to secure the shipments of hazardous and security-sensitive...
Russian officials face fines after calling for 'impeachment' of President Putin
Several elected officials in Russia have been summoned by police after they called for the impeachment of Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Coal is making a comeback in energy-hungry Europe, sending prices soaring. 2 analysts lay out what's going on.
Coal is making a comeback as Europe races to find alternatives to Russian natural gas. The price of coal is 5 times higher than normal as countries try to secure energy supply for winter. Surging natural gas prices and a hydropower crunch are other factors, 2 top energy analysts explain.
Oil prices rise as supply uncertainty mounts
LONDON, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Oil prices rose on Monday as Iranian nuclear talks appeared to hit obstacles and an embargo on Russian oil shipments loomed, with tight supply struggling to meet still robust demand.
Queen’s death deepens UK’s downward spiral in global arena, US observers say
Boris Johnson scandals, energy crisis – not to mention Brexit – have undermined Britain’s influence
China's Xi to Visit Central Asia Sept 14-16 for Regional Meeting
BEIJING (Reuters) - Chinese President Xi Jinping will visit Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan on Sept. 14-16, the Chinese foreign ministry said on Monday, in what would be his first official trip to a foreign nation since China all but shut its borders due to COVID-19. The visit will coincide with a summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in the Uzbek city of Samarkand, and Xi will meet with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, a ministry statement said.
Dubai will be home to the world’s largest net-zero carbon urban tech district
Architectural practice URB has been commissioned to engineer the world’s largest Urban Tech District along the Al Jaddaf Creekside in Dubai. “Rising population, urbanization and impacts of climate change are increasing the need for cities to be resilient, liveable and smart. Thus the creation of sustainable cities is no longer a choice, it has become a necessity. This requires planners with experience in designing and delivering sustainable communities,” says URB on its website.
Exclusive: Biden to Hit China With Broader Curbs on U.S. Chip and Tool Exports
WASHINGTON(Reuters) - The Biden administration plans next month to broaden curbs on U.S shipments to China of semiconductors used for artificial intelligence and chipmaking tools, several people familiar with the matter said. The Commerce Department intends to publish new regulations based on restrictions communicated in letters earlier this year to...
