Mayor Bronson says Golden Lion Hotel will likely be claimed by State of Alaska DOT for highway improvements
While liberal Anchorage Assembly members are pressuring the Mayor’s Office to use the Golden Lion hotel property to house homeless people, the mayor says that the Alaska Department of Transportation is going to take the property via imminent domain, in all likelihood, to improve traffic patterns at 36th Avenue and New Seward Highway.
Weather Lab: Students from Alaska Native Cultural Charter School learn why Anchorage saw record rainfall in August
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) -The school year is just getting started, but the students at Alaska Native Cultural Charter School are already getting important lessons about science, language, and culture. In this week’s weather lab the fourth graders are learning how meteorologists monitor the weather across the large state of Alaska,...
Bycatch Task Force to make initial recommendations at September meeting
The state’s Bycatch Review Task Force is preparing its first recommendations. On a recent visit to Kodiak, Gov. Mike Dunleavy said the group would make a series of preliminary proposals at its Sept. 20 meeting in Anchorage. “We’re looking at the science, we’re looking at all kinds of data,...
Anchorage School District braces for tough decisions on budget cuts
The Anchorage School District faces a budget deficit of at least $68 million next year as federal pandemic funding runs out. This year, the district is using federal pandemic funding to fill its budget gap, which was $67 million. In fiscal year 2021-2022, the projected gap was just $20 million. Over the last several years, the district has faced declining enrollment along with flat funding from the state.
Still shorthanded, ASD releases update on bus driver staffing
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - School bus services strained by a lack of drivers are “on track to be fully staffed” later this fall, according to a letter sent to parents from Anchorage School District. Four new drivers will begin working for the district on Monday, Sept. 14, but...
Pierce absent and Dunleavy infrequent on debate stages as Walker and Gara rack up miles
In the first two weeks since Kenai Peninsula Borough Mayor Charlie Pierce said he would resign from his position to focus on his run for governor, he has failed to appear at any candidate debate or forum. At a Wednesday event hosted by the Kenai and Soldotna chambers of commerce, 15 minutes by car from […] The post Pierce absent and Dunleavy infrequent on debate stages as Walker and Gara rack up miles appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
Mayor Bronson says conflicts with the Anchorage Assembly are to be expected
Governor Mike Dunleavy and Alaska Department of Public Safety Commissioner James Cockrell announced two leadership changes on Aug. 31, after Deputy Commissioner Leon Morgan announced his retirement after 25 years of state service. Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson interview with Alaska's News Source Senior Reporter Lauren Maxwell. Updated: 7 hours ago.
Bronson administration to close Centennial campground on Sep. 30 as rec center shelters become available
Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson plans on closing a city-run campground — which has become a makeshift homeless camp — at the end of the month. Since late June, after the Sullivan Arena mass shelter was closed, homeless residents have slept in tents and cars at the Centennial Park Campground in Northeast Anchorage. The Bronson administration bussed people to the campsite from Sullivan, and waived camping fees.
Out of the Darkness Community Walk
Small landslide forces evacuation of Anchorage apartment complex. Dunleavy said that the PFD payout would be $3,284 — the largest payout in the 41-year span of the PFD. Mayor Bronson says conflicts with the Anchorage Assembly are to be expected. Updated: 20 hours ago. Since taking office in July...
PFD amount to be announced by Gov. Dunleavy on Thursday
Palmer, Alaska (KINY) - The 2022 Permanent Fund Dividend amount will be announced Thursday in Palmer. At 1 p.m., Gov. Mike Dunleavy will announce the amount of the 2022 Permanent Fund Dividend in Palmer. The event will be held at Three Bears Alaska, 8151 East Palmer-Wasilla Hwy. The governor's Facebook...
Anchorage police suspected illegal gambling at arcade but closed the case
Mayor Bronson says conflicts with the Anchorage Assembly are to be expected. Since taking office in July of 2021, Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson and the Anchorage Assembly have clashed over a variety of issues, but the mayor says his often-rocky relationship with the assembly isn’t affecting the bedrock of city business.
Anchorage police investigating Sand Lake homicide
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Police located a deceased female in the Sand Lake neighborhood on Sunday, and her death is being investigated as a homicide, according to an online report. At 8:11 a.m. police received a call from an adult male, who made suggestions that he wanted to harm himself,...
Mat-Su school board bans trans students from using bathroom of gender they identify with
PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - The Matanuska-Susitna Borough School District School Board voted to suspend a policy that previously allowed transgender students to use the gendered bathroom which corresponds with their own gender identification. The school board’s vote on the agenda item was 5-1. Board member Dwight Probasco was the lone...
Nonprofit pulls plug on low-income housing project in Independence Park
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A project to put low-income housing in Anchorage’s Independence Park neighborhood has been pulled after the charity behind it said opposition from the neighborhood turned nasty. Prince Nwankudu, President of Revive Alaska Community Services, said the Comfort Home Project got off to a bad start...
Former Wasilla lawmaker Vic Kohring dies in Glenn Highway crash
Vic Kohring, a former Alaska lawmaker who was caught up in a corruption scandal that roiled the state Legislature more than 15 years ago, died on Tuesday in a vehicle crash. Alaska State Troopers say the 64-year-old Wasilla resident was driving a minivan that collided head-on with a semi-truck after crossing the center line of the Glenn Highway north of Palmer.
Igloo City: Alaska’s Igloo Resort Town That Never Was
For decades, travelers driving the rustic road between Anchorage and Fairbanks, Alaska have been captivated by a large concrete igloo which locals lovingly refer to as the “Parks Highway Igloo.” The Parks Highway Igloo was supposed to be the centerpiece of a resort town called Igloo City, but building code infractions prevented the building from ever being completed. Now the Parks Highway Igloo sits silent and abandoned—adorned with graffiti when it isn’t covered in a fresh coat of snow.
Cancer claims 4-time Iditarod champion Lance Mackey
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Lance Mackey, one of mushing’s most colorful and accomplished champions who also suffered from health and drug issues, has died. The four-time Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race winner died Wednesday from cancer, his father and kennel announced on Facebook. He was 52. Officials with...
Death considered suspicious in Nikiski leads to arrest
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - A Nikiski resident was found dead Tuesday, a further investigation lead troopers to believe the death was suspicious. State Troopers were asked Tuesday evening at 9:02 pm to conduct a welfare check at a residence in Nikiski. When Troopers arrived they located 49-year-old Nikiski resident Jeryl...
Windy and wet for much of the state
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A strong and large area of low pressure brought high winds and high rainfall amounts to parts of Southcentral Alaska on Thursday. Rainfall for Anchorage was at .19 inches by 6:30 p.m Thursday evening. Portage reports 1.95 inches and Cordova was dumped on with 2.69 inches of rain. Prince William Sound should be aware that additional heavy rain is coming, and 4-6 inches of rain is still possible for Valdez and Cordova through Friday.
Big Lake, AK USA
My family and I had a fun filled weekend at the Alaska State Fair in Palmer. We ventured to Hatchers Pass to pay respects to a spot where we spread my grandmother’s ashes. After that we trekked to Rocky Lake campground and arrived at about midnight. It was dark when we arrived and we originally pulled into spot #8 but discovered our motorhome was just a bit too long for it. As we were getting ready to pull into the spot next to it I noticed the heart hanging on the post of #8. I didn’t look too closely at it as it was late and we needed to setup and get my daughter to bed. In the morning my husband went to walk our dog and noticed the heart. He brought it back to our motorhome and we looked up your website. I teared up as I held the quilted heart in my hand. My grandmother loved to quilt and so of course this reminded me of her. As I was reading the story behind the quilted hearts I knew I had to keep it. It has its permanent home in our motorhome and every time I look at it I think of her.
