My family and I had a fun filled weekend at the Alaska State Fair in Palmer. We ventured to Hatchers Pass to pay respects to a spot where we spread my grandmother’s ashes. After that we trekked to Rocky Lake campground and arrived at about midnight. It was dark when we arrived and we originally pulled into spot #8 but discovered our motorhome was just a bit too long for it. As we were getting ready to pull into the spot next to it I noticed the heart hanging on the post of #8. I didn’t look too closely at it as it was late and we needed to setup and get my daughter to bed. In the morning my husband went to walk our dog and noticed the heart. He brought it back to our motorhome and we looked up your website. I teared up as I held the quilted heart in my hand. My grandmother loved to quilt and so of course this reminded me of her. As I was reading the story behind the quilted hearts I knew I had to keep it. It has its permanent home in our motorhome and every time I look at it I think of her.

PALMER, AK ・ 4 DAYS AGO