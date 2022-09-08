Read full article on original website
Mountaineers, Bison play to scoreless draw
The No. 17-ranked West Virginia University women’s soccer team played to a 0-0 draw with Bucknell on Sunday afternoon at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium in Morgantown. The Mountaineers (3-2-3) took 13 shots and placed six of them on goal but couldn’t manage to put the pieces together to find the back of the net. Bison keeper Jenna Hall and the Bucknell defense disrupted WVU’s offensive attack and fought to keep the match scoreless.
Quick Hits: Brown says “I apologize to our fans”
Week two didn’t go as Neal Brown had hoped. The coach’s West Virginia team entered its second game of the season as two-touchdown favorites and looked to give its home fans a show for the first time in the season. Four quarters and an overtime period later, those fans left a rainy Milan Puskar Stadium in disappointment.
Jerrod Calhoun: “The entire state looks up to” Bob Huggins
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. – Youngstown State men’s basketball head coach Jerrod Calhoun spoke with Gold and Blue Nation Saturday evening at the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame enshrinement ceremony. Calhoun coached under Bob Huggins for six seasons as an assistant coach. He was with the Mountaineers in 2010...
Jalon Daniels, Bryant lead Kansas over WVU 55-42 in OT
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP)Jalon Daniels threw three touchdown passes, including one in overtime, and cornerback Jacobee Bryant returned an interception for a score on the final play as Kansas beat West Virginia 55-42 in their Big 12 opener on Saturday night. Kansas (2-0, 1-0 Big 12) has won its first two...
Safety Saint McLeod enters transfer portal
Saint McLeod announced on Twitter Friday that he will enter the transfer portal. The sophomore safety will depart the program after playing eight games in his freshman season, earning two starts and making 22 tackles. He also added a tackle-for-loss and forced two fumbles. “I would like to thank West...
Late winner gives Yale edge over No. 23 WVU
MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — WVU men’s soccer got a dream start against Yale, but it all came crashing down in the final minutes. Max Rogers game-winning goal in the 88th minute to push the Bulldogs (1-0-2) to a 2-1 victory over the No. 23 Mountaineers (2-3) on Friday. That was Yale’s second straight goal of the game to hand West Virginia its third loss in its first five matches.
WVU, Kansas kick off Big 12 slate early in Morgantown
MORGANTOWN, W. Va — Big 12 football comes early as the West Virginia Mountaineers host Kansas at Milan Puskar Stadium on Saturday. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. ET on Big 12 Now on ESPN+. Jayhawk coach Lance Leipold makes his first trek to the Mountain State after taking...
Kansas looks to show improved squad in Morgantown
MORGANTOWN, W. Va — Kansas football makes its trip to Morgantown for the first time under Lance Leipold on Saturday as it looks to start its season 2-0. The Jayhawks opened their season with a shellacking of Tennessee Tech in Lawrence last Friday, taking down the FCS Golden Eagles by a 56-10 scoreline. KU was firing on all cylinders, gaining 506 total yards of offense in just 49 snaps.
WATCH: Best moments of Bob Huggins HOF speech
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. – West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins was officially enshrined as one of the newest members of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame on Saturday. Huggins spoke for roughly nine minutes, recalling his childhood, reviewing his career, and thanking those who have meant so much to him, both on and off the court.
Huggins officially enshrined by Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. – The son of a legendary high school basketball coach in Ohio, Bob Huggins has had a successful coaching career in his own right. Huggins, the owner of 916 wins as a college head coach, is one of just two coaches in NCAA men’s basketball history to win 300 or more games with two Division-I programs.
Andy Katz on Huggins: “He should’ve been in the Hall of Fame years ago”
MONTVILLE, CT – Veteran NCAA basketball reporter Andy Katz is well versed with Bob Huggins. In an interview with Gold and Blue Nation on Friday, Katz said he covered Huggins while the Bear was coaching at Cincinnati in the 1990s. More recently, Katz has reported on and analyzed Huggins’ teams at Kansas State and West Virginia for NCAA.com and Turner Sports.
