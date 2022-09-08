ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Operation London Bridge: The Monarchy’s Careful Plan For The Hours Following The Queen’s Death

By Marie Rossiter
Simplemost
Simplemost
 3 days ago

The death of Queen Elizabeth II at the age of 96 brought an end to the U.K.’s longest reign by a monarch in history, and people around the world are mourning the loss of a queen they’d known most if not all of their lives.

The queen has been in delicate health over the past few months, including battling through a COVID-19 diagnosis in February and various mobility issues that have had other members of the royal family stepping in her shoes for official functions, including at Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee celebration on Feb. 6, which marked her 70th year on the throne.

Given Elizabeth’s historic reign and advanced age, questions about what would happen after her death were common in recent years. However, the monarchy has long had a plan in place, based on tradition and protocol. Known as Operation London Bridge, this plan involved a series of protocols that take effect to ensure a smooth transition of power to the next person in line for a seat on the British throne, her oldest son, Charles.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35iBA2_0hnZo4nD00
Jane Barlow/Pool via AP

What is Operation London Bridge?

According to a highly-detailed piece published by The Guardian, the advanced protocol following Queen Elizabeth’s death would have been set into motion with the code phrase, “London Bridge is Down,” from the queen’s private secretary, Sir Christopher Geidt. Geidt would call Prime Minister Liz Truss — whom Elizabeth met with at Balmoral days before her death — and use the code on secure lines.

A 10-day official period of national mourning was set to begin following her death, as part of the plan.

There will also be a number of events quickly following Queen Elizabeth II’s death, including:

  • Immediately following Queen Elizabeth’s death, Charles becomes king. His brothers and sister will kiss his hands in a symbolic gesture of the transfer of power.
  • A royal footman in mourning clothes will come out of Buckingham Palace and pin a black-edged notice to the gates. That same, single-page notice will be posted on the official palace website, which will have a dark background.
  • A radio alert will go out at the BBC to notify the press.
  • Radio stations also have a network of blue “obit lights” to indicate a national catastrophe.
  • All TV programming will stop, and news broadcasters will wear dark suites and black ties to mark the solemn occasion.
  • Flags across Great Britain will come down and bells will toll to honor the queen. They will stay down for 24 hours, and then Charles will officially ascend the throne. He will likely address the nation on the evening of Elizabeth’s death.

What is Operation Unicorn?

Due to the fact that Elizabeth’s death happened in Scotland, rather than England, the plan being carried out is a slightly altered one called Operation Unicorn. In this case, most details remain the same but some logistics change, according to The Guardian.

In the case of Operation Unicorn, Elizabeth’s body will be driven to the Palace of Hollyroodhouse, the royal family’s ceremonial residence in Scotland, which is located about 100 miles south of Balmoral in Edinburgh. After temporarily being there, the queen’s body will then be driven to Edinburgh’s St. Giles Cathedral, according to The Guardian, to lie in state for 24 hours in which the public can pay respects.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2E74r2_0hnZo4nD00
AP Photo/Schaber

Her body will then likely be flown to London and the lengthy period of memorials and tributes to her at Buckingham Palace will begin. Despite Elizabeth being the monarch who truly saw her country into the modern world, the circumstances around her passing will be treated with the same type of circumstance and revery used for the late monarchs of old Britain.

“There is no concession to modernity in this,” a palace official told The Guardian.

Comments / 0

Related
RadarOnline

Queen Elizabeth Laid Down The Law Months Before Her Death, Set Time Limit For King Charles' Reign

The late Queen Elizabeth was nervous that her family, including her son Charles, would not rise to the occasion following her death which led to her having a series of private meetings where she laid out a specific plan on how to move forward, RadarOnline.com has learned. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Queen Elizabeth passed away on Thursday at 96 years old.But before her recent passing, Her Majesty not only continued her royal duties as the Queen but she also issued a series of royal decrees in an effort to shape the monarchy and United Kingdom for years following her death.“Her...
POLITICS
Cheryl E Preston

King Charles III may consider allowing Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to become part-time Royals

Kng Charles Prince Harry Meghan MarkleThe list screenshot. When King Charles III was the Prince of Wales it was rumored that in the event of the death of the Queen he might be open to changes where his son Prince Harry was concerned. The late Elizabeth Ii refused the request of the Prince and Meghan Markle to have their duties reduced so they could become part-time working Royals.
RadarOnline

Inside Her Will: Did Queen Elizabeth Leave Any Of Her $447 Million Fortune To Estranged Grandson Prince Harry?

The monarchy as a whole might be worth $88 billion, but Queen Elizabeth was rich on her own. With her family's ongoing feud continuing after her death, RadarOnline.com is breaking the door open on her estimated $447 million and how it might be divided among the royals, including her estranged grandson Prince Harry.Elizabeth — who passed away on Thursday at the age of 96 — had been wealthy her entire life. Like King Charles, she was born into royalty. When her mother, the first Queen Elizabeth, died in 2002, she acquired $85 million. Her personal bank account grew another $12 million after...
CELEBRITIES
RadarOnline

New Revelations: Prince William 'Jumped In Car To Confront' Harry After Brother 'Slammed Phone Down On Him' Over Meghan Markle Bullying Claims

No brotherly love here. A heated Prince William went to confront his brother Harry after the latter "slammed the phone down on him" over allegations Meghan Markle was bulling Palace staff members, according to a new French TV documentary about the once close brothers-turned-enemies.Radar has learned William allegedly called Harry to discuss the accusations about his bride, but the Duke of Sussex didn't want to hear it. As a result, Harry hung up on his older brother, causing William to go into a tailspin."[William] called Harry directly, and Harry slammed the phone down," Pierrick Geais, a royal author who wrote...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Liz Truss
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
Footwear News

Meghan Markle Wears Black Mock-Neck Dress & Pumps That Honor Mourning Dressing Traditions for Queen Elizabeth’s Floral Tribute at Windsor Castle

Meghan Markle the Duchess of Sussex and her husband Prince Harry arrived at Windsor Castle today to pay their respects for the recently deceased Queen Elizabeth II. Dressed in black and blue, the couple attended alongside Prince William and Kate Middleton Princess of Wales. Markle sported a black A-line mock-neck dress with a mid-length skirt and sleeves. The duchess wore opaque black tights, offering her more coverage. The American actress wore a gold bracelet and silver stud earrings, accessorizing minimally. Prince Harry accompanied his wife in a dark blue two-piece suit that he wore with a white button-up shirt tucked into his...
WORLD
Daily Mail

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry pay tribute to the Queen by turning the front page of their website black - just like the online domains of the Royal Family and Kate and Prince William

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have paid tribute to the Queen by turning the front page of their website black. Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest reigning monarch who was on the throne for 70 years, has died at the age of 96, Buckingham Palace announced today. Following the sad news,...
ENTERTAINMENT
Tyla

Paddington pays tribute to the Queen after she dies aged 96

Paddington Bear has paid tribute to the Queen following her death on Thursday (8 September) after spending more than 70 years on the throne. A tweet shared by the fictional bear on Thursday evening sweetly read: “Thank you Ma’am, for everything.”. The Queen’s passing was confirmed by the...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Entertain#Linus Celebrities#British Royal Family#Great Britain#Monarchy#Operation London Bridge#Uk#Guardian
The Independent

Where will King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla live?

Queen Elizabeth II had a number of residences, including Buckingham Palace, Balmoral and Windsor Castle.However, after her death at the age of 96 on Thursday, the question is where will the newly crowned King Charles III and the Queen Consort, Camilla, be based? Since their marriage in April 2005, the royal couple has lived at Clarence House in London and Highgrove in Gloucestershire.There has not yet been any official announcement from Buckingham Palace or Clarence House on where they will live but it is strongly suspected the new King will want to reside at Buckingham Palace.The central London royal...
U.K.
Daily Mail

Expecting somebody? Frogmore Cottage is pictured days before Harry and Meghan are due to return to Britain after keeping it as a permanent base - amid claims couple 'won't see' Queen in Balmoral

Locals caught a peek inside the gates of Frogmore Cottage today - just days before Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are due to return to Britain. The Sussexes recently renewed their lease on the property in Windsor, in an unexpected move that sparked speculation that they may have plans for more frequent visits to the UK in future.
U.K.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
BBC
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Royals
Page Six

Queen Elizabeth’s iconic jewelry, crowns and tiaras — and who will inherit them

Whether it was one of her dazzling diamond tiaras or the simple pearl earrings she was almost always seen wearing, Queen Elizabeth II — who died at the age of 96 on September 8, 2022 — always made a regal style statement when it came to her jewelry. While some of the pieces that come to mind when remembering the late Queen are part of the Crown Jewels, she also owned an extraordinary private collection of gems — and her royal jewelry box is worth millions. In fact, one diamond piece — the Cullinan III and IV Brooch — is estimated at a whopping...
BEAUTY & FASHION
BBC

Queen's lying-in-state and funeral plans outlined

Details of the timetable of official events are beginning to be revealed following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest ever reigning monarch. Here's what we expect to happen in the days ahead, including the journey of the Queen's coffin from Scotland, her lying in state and the state funeral on Monday 19 September.
U.K.
TMZ.com

Prince Harry Arrives in Aberdeen as Queen Elizabeth's Death Announced

Prince Harry has officially joined the rest of The Royal Family on a grim day for all who loved Queen Elizabeth. Harry touched down earlier Thursday, and he was spotted apparently traveling solo in the backseat of a chauffeured vehicle. It had previously been reported his wife, Meghan, would be joining him on his trip to the Scottish estate, but she was not seen.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Queen’s coffin is taken to the ballroom at Balmoral

The Queen’s coffin has been placed in the ballroom of Balmoral castle for members of staff to pay their respects.It has been draped in the Royal Standard and will remain at Balmoral for 48 hours before eventually being brought back to London for her funeral, according to reports. It is currently in the ballroom where she is said to have danced as a young girl and spent her summers with Prince Phillip. She and Phillip spent every August to October at Balmoral, hosting the famous “Ghillies Ball” to thank her staff and servants each year. Her funeral is expected to...
U.K.
Fast Company

British royals by the numbers: Queen Elizabeth leaves behind a fortune with a murky future

Queen Elizabeth II died yesterday at age 96, after reigning for seven decades. Charles, her oldest son, became the new King of the United Kingdom immediately upon her death. Interestingly, Charles’s succession to the crown has also led some leaders of Commonwealth countries, particularly in the Caribbean, to call for the removal of the British monarch as their head of state. After 70 years, the Queen’s death is causing quite a shakeup—and it could have implications for the royal family’s “brand,” too. To what extent? It’s far too early to say, but we do have a general idea of what’s at stake—at least monetarily speaking.
U.K.
Simplemost

Simplemost

16K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Make the most out of life.

 https://www.simplemost.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy