After hitting fresh 52 week lows earlier this week, it’s looking like shares of e-signature company DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) are set to finish out the week with a bang. They’re currently up 17% in Friday’s pre-market session and they’ll be eclipsing a month’s worth of candles if this is where they open. While they’ll have a long way yet to go before we can call this a trend reversal, it’s not a bad start.

STOCKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO