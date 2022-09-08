ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waukesha, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ValueWalk

ESG Activism In 2022

ESG activism had a breakout year in 2021 but its highest profile examples in the proxy season just past were mostly failures. Our latest report, ESG Activism in 2022, examines whether that trend is likely to continue. First, the backlash. After building up steam for several years, ESG activism is...
ECONOMY
ValueWalk

These Are The 10 Biggest Social Money Cryptocurrencies

Social tokens are the new emerging trend in the crypto market. In simple words, they are a cryptocurrency that a person, creators, influencers, brands or organizations can use to monetize themselves. These tokens help to eliminate the middlemen, allowing creators to keep all their earned money, as well as retain...
MARKETS
ValueWalk

Is DocuSign On The Verge Of A Major Reversal?

After hitting fresh 52 week lows earlier this week, it’s looking like shares of e-signature company DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) are set to finish out the week with a bang. They’re currently up 17% in Friday’s pre-market session and they’ll be eclipsing a month’s worth of candles if this is where they open. While they’ll have a long way yet to go before we can call this a trend reversal, it’s not a bad start.
STOCKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Business
State
Wisconsin State
City
Waukesha, WI
Waukesha, WI
Business
ValueWalk

The Auto Market Is Slowly Recovering, These Stocks May Outperform

Auto stocks may be in favor again, as prices for used cars continue to plummet on excess supply. The auto market has been functioning at odds with economic laws recently, and at times prices of used cars have been higher than their new model counterpart. But as the money supply...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy