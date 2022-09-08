Only one application for a new parklet in Downtown Brenham was received during this summer’s application window. During their monthly meeting the Brenham Main Street Board learned that Mescalito Coffee at 100 East Alamo was the only business to submit an application for a parklet. Mescalito Coffee, which recently opened at their new location, is proposing to build a parklet on the side of their building on Park Street. The application will be reviewed by City staff before being presented to the City Council.

