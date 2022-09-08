ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bryan, TX

kwhi.com

RIBBON JONES CROWNED WASHINGTON CO. FAIR QUEEN

The queen of the 154th Washington County Fair was crowned Saturday night. Ribbon Jones was named fair queen after selling 3,666 tickets for $146,655. That sets a new individual ticket sales record, which had stood since 2018 when Hanna Warmke sold 4,288 tickets for $128,640. Jones is representing Washington County...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TX
kwhi.com

ONE PARKLET APPLICATION RECEIVED BY CITY OF BRENHAM

Only one application for a new parklet in Downtown Brenham was received during this summer’s application window. During their monthly meeting the Brenham Main Street Board learned that Mescalito Coffee at 100 East Alamo was the only business to submit an application for a parklet. Mescalito Coffee, which recently opened at their new location, is proposing to build a parklet on the side of their building on Park Street. The application will be reviewed by City staff before being presented to the City Council.
BRENHAM, TX
kwhi.com

NEW SUBDIVISION COMING TO ROUND TOP

The Fayette County Commissioners Court has granted conditional approval to a new real estate development project. “The Estates at Astoria” is going to be located on Highway 237 near Round Top on a 62 acre development that will be the future home to 22 luxury estate parcels. Each parcel will be from two to five acres a piece.
ROUND TOP, TX
KBTX.com

James McCoy Taylor arrested in College Station

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police arrested Texas singer, songwriter, and reality TV contestant James McCoy Taylor early Saturday morning in the Northgate district and was booked into the Brazos County Detention Center on charges of Driving While Intoxicated and Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon. Taylor, 36, of...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Another change is coming to FM 2818 this week in College Station

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Be kind to College Station drivers. Last week was a really rough week and it could be another one this week. The Texas Department of Transportation says work crews are slated to switch southbound traffic on FM 2818 (Harvey Mitchell Parkway) to a new configuration beginning Sunday night from Jones Butler Road to FM 60. Traffic will remain in this configuration until the Spring of 2023.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
kwhi.com

WASHINGTON CO. SHERIFF WARNS OF SCAMMERS IMPERSONATING LAW ENFORCEMENT

Washington County Sheriff Otto Hanak is warning residents of scam callers who are pretending to be local law enforcement officials and threatening arrest unless they receive payment. Hanak said the sheriff’s office was notified this (Friday) morning that an elderly couple was called by someone claiming to be Washington County...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TX
KBTX.com

Two men arrested following gunfight in Milam County

MILANO, Texas (KBTX) - Milam County’s Sheriff says an ongoing feud between two men in Milano resulted in a gunfight and one of them in the hospital Saturday morning. Deputies received calls about gunshots Saturday at 1:45 a.m. in the area of Avenue A and 4th Street. An investigation...
MILAM COUNTY, TX
KBTX.com

A sweet spot returns to A&M’s campus

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Along with the newly renovated Aggie Park comes a new sweet spot. Texas A&M’s former campus creamery was a sentimental location for the Moore family. “A perfect spot for our family. My wife and I graduated from A&M, our three kids graduated from A&M,...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
kwhi.com

BRENHAM POLICE ARREST TWO THURSDAY

Two people were arrested Thursday in separate incidents by Brenham Police. Brenham Police report that Thursday afternoon at 4:15, Cpl. Jimmy Ha responded to the 800 block of South Market Street in reference to a call of unwanted solicitors on the property. Contact was made with Rodessa Marie Vidal, 55 of Washington, as well as two others subjects who were all checked through Communications. Vidal showed to have an active warrant for her arrest for Criminal Trespass and was taken into custody and transported to the Washington County Jail.
BRENHAM, TX
KBTX.com

Multiple car burglaries in Bryan after Labor Day weekend

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan Police reported multiple vehicle burglaries in several Bryan neighborhoods today, and they believe the crimes started over Labor Day weekend. When holidays like Labor Day roll around, authorities said its common for thieves to come out and try to tug on people’s car doors. On Sept. 7, Bryan PD received six reports of vehicle burglaries which all happened in different areas in Bryan.
BRYAN, TX

