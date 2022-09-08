Read full article on original website
kwhi.com
RIBBON JONES CROWNED WASHINGTON CO. FAIR QUEEN
The queen of the 154th Washington County Fair was crowned Saturday night. Ribbon Jones was named fair queen after selling 3,666 tickets for $146,655. That sets a new individual ticket sales record, which had stood since 2018 when Hanna Warmke sold 4,288 tickets for $128,640. Jones is representing Washington County...
kwhi.com
ONE PARKLET APPLICATION RECEIVED BY CITY OF BRENHAM
Only one application for a new parklet in Downtown Brenham was received during this summer’s application window. During their monthly meeting the Brenham Main Street Board learned that Mescalito Coffee at 100 East Alamo was the only business to submit an application for a parklet. Mescalito Coffee, which recently opened at their new location, is proposing to build a parklet on the side of their building on Park Street. The application will be reviewed by City staff before being presented to the City Council.
KBTX.com
Caldwell organizers, businesses gearing up for 37th Annual Kolache Festival
CALDWELL, Texas (KBTX) - It’s that time of year again! The Caldwell Chamber of Commerce is hosting the 37th annual Kolache Festival Saturday. It starts at 9 a.m. at the Polka Pavilion and concludes at 3:30 p.m. with the state championship kolache bake show awards and ceremony. The festival...
kwhi.com
NEW SUBDIVISION COMING TO ROUND TOP
The Fayette County Commissioners Court has granted conditional approval to a new real estate development project. “The Estates at Astoria” is going to be located on Highway 237 near Round Top on a 62 acre development that will be the future home to 22 luxury estate parcels. Each parcel will be from two to five acres a piece.
KBTX.com
College Station City Council to discuss proactive rental inspections at Thursday meeting
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - At their meeting on Sept. 8, the College Station City Council will hear from renters and apartment managers about what some of the options are for proactive rental inspections. News 3′s Donnie Tuggle, who has been keeping up with this story, joined First News at Four...
KBTX.com
James McCoy Taylor arrested in College Station
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police arrested Texas singer, songwriter, and reality TV contestant James McCoy Taylor early Saturday morning in the Northgate district and was booked into the Brazos County Detention Center on charges of Driving While Intoxicated and Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon. Taylor, 36, of...
KBTX.com
Another change is coming to FM 2818 this week in College Station
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Be kind to College Station drivers. Last week was a really rough week and it could be another one this week. The Texas Department of Transportation says work crews are slated to switch southbound traffic on FM 2818 (Harvey Mitchell Parkway) to a new configuration beginning Sunday night from Jones Butler Road to FM 60. Traffic will remain in this configuration until the Spring of 2023.
KWTX
‘I had no clue this was coming’: Daughter restores her parent’s 1933 Dodge Coupe with help from family friends
CHILTON, Texas (KWTX) - Back in 1978, Larry Jenkins’ 1933 dodge coupe stopped running. Now, almost 44 years later, his daughter with the help of family friends restored the classic. “What happened is the best thing that could’ve happened. She got it. She spent god knows how much money,...
kwhi.com
WASHINGTON CO. SHERIFF WARNS OF SCAMMERS IMPERSONATING LAW ENFORCEMENT
Washington County Sheriff Otto Hanak is warning residents of scam callers who are pretending to be local law enforcement officials and threatening arrest unless they receive payment. Hanak said the sheriff’s office was notified this (Friday) morning that an elderly couple was called by someone claiming to be Washington County...
wtaw.com
Fourth Person And The Third Member Of A Hearne Family Dies From A Wednesday Night Crash
The Texas department of public safety announced Saturday the death of a third member of a Hearne family from a head on crash Wednesday night at the north city limits of Hearne. The nine year old daughter of Brittany Smith of Hearne did not survive critical injuries after the vehicle...
wtaw.com
A Man Awaiting Seven Criminal Trials In Brazos County Courts Is Arrested For Abandoning Puppies
A Bryan man who is awaiting seven criminal trials in Brazos County courts returns to jail on charges of leaving five puppies in a laundry basket outside a convenience store three months ago. 28 year old Tyler Thayer remains in jail following his arrest September 1 on the new charges...
KBTX.com
Two men arrested following gunfight in Milam County
MILANO, Texas (KBTX) - Milam County’s Sheriff says an ongoing feud between two men in Milano resulted in a gunfight and one of them in the hospital Saturday morning. Deputies received calls about gunshots Saturday at 1:45 a.m. in the area of Avenue A and 4th Street. An investigation...
'Feud shooting' near Milano Elementary School ends in 2 men arrested
Police said Cain had shown up that morning armed and in a clown mask, his AK47 visibly strapped around his torso as he circled around Little's residence on a motorcycle.
KBTX.com
A sweet spot returns to A&M’s campus
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Along with the newly renovated Aggie Park comes a new sweet spot. Texas A&M’s former campus creamery was a sentimental location for the Moore family. “A perfect spot for our family. My wife and I graduated from A&M, our three kids graduated from A&M,...
wtaw.com
Bryan Police Arrest A Landowner For Interfering With A BTU Tree Trimming Crew
Bryan police report a BTU tree trimming crew was threatened twice by a landowner. According to the BPD arrest report, the crew left the first time after 67 year old Dwight Rabe threatened them with a gun. The crew was not able to retrieve their equipment until after Rabe went...
35-Year-Old Justin Thomas Killed In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Brenham (Brenham, TX)
Authorities responded to a motor vehicle crash in Brenham that killed a Washington County man. The crash was reported to have happened at around 10:45 p.m, on [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Texas Drivers.
fox44news.com
Brazos County Inmate attempts escape from hospital, remains in custody
BRYAN, Texas (FOX 44) – Today around 4:44 p.m., an inmate from the Brazos County Detention Center attempted to escape from custody while at the hospital. The inmate is identified as 29-year-old Andrew Jones. While the inmate was being discharged from the hospital, he attempted to flee from a...
kwhi.com
BRENHAM POLICE ARREST TWO THURSDAY
Two people were arrested Thursday in separate incidents by Brenham Police. Brenham Police report that Thursday afternoon at 4:15, Cpl. Jimmy Ha responded to the 800 block of South Market Street in reference to a call of unwanted solicitors on the property. Contact was made with Rodessa Marie Vidal, 55 of Washington, as well as two others subjects who were all checked through Communications. Vidal showed to have an active warrant for her arrest for Criminal Trespass and was taken into custody and transported to the Washington County Jail.
Police in Hearne searching for 15-year-old last seen on August 30
Police in Hearne are searching for a 15-year-old girl who was last seen on August 30. It is believed that Tia could be in Bryan/College Station or Houston.
KBTX.com
Multiple car burglaries in Bryan after Labor Day weekend
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan Police reported multiple vehicle burglaries in several Bryan neighborhoods today, and they believe the crimes started over Labor Day weekend. When holidays like Labor Day roll around, authorities said its common for thieves to come out and try to tug on people’s car doors. On Sept. 7, Bryan PD received six reports of vehicle burglaries which all happened in different areas in Bryan.
