One of the three people charged with an assault outside of a Lima bar in January gets prison time for the crime. 22-year-old Nicholas Williams was sentenced to four to six years in prison on one count of felonious assault. On January 22nd, Lima police officers were called to J's American Pub around 1 o'clock in the morning. They found Bradin Fisher-Jones in the parking lot with serious injuries to his face and body. He was taken to a Toledo hospital for treatment. Before sentencing prosecutors played a video of the incident that was placed on Facebook. Through a letter, Williams said he was sorry for what he did, but the judge said he could have just walked away instead of doing what he did.

LIMA, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO