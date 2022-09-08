Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
hometownstations.com
Art and car show displays Lima's unique talent for a good cause
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - It was a combination of interests that brought two shows together today at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church. An art show and car show cruise-in entertained all ages as a chance to bring the hobbies together. Classic and antique cars from church members, and from people outside Allen County, showed off the hard work of the owners. They even got some unique cars to show up despite the rain.
hometownstations.com
Lima's Railroad Heritage on full display in West Central Ohio
Lima's railroad heritage was explored today at Lincoln Park and the Allen County Museum. An open house was held at the Lincoln Park railroad exhibit and small town classic depot. It was in conjunction with a diesel-powered train excursion, from Springfield Ohio, operated by the Ohio rail experience.
hometownstations.com
The Gardens at Wapakoneta hold 2nd annual "Family Fun Day"
A sunny Saturday made it a perfect time for seniors and their families to have some fun at the Gardens at Wapakoneta. The facility held their 2nd annual "Family Fun Day" which consisted of bounce houses, games, face paintings, great food, and fellowship with one another. The event was free and open to the public. The creator of the event says this is a way for seniors to connect with their families and the younger generations. These activities help bring an already tight-knit community even closer.
hometownstations.com
Celebration of life held to honor Lima native William White
William White was a beloved figure in Lima, and a celebration of life was held today to honor his impact. White passed away in late July after a six-year battle with ALS. He was a former Lima Senior football player who went on to play for Ohio State. From there, he went on to play for the NFL for 11 years. The service included touching tributes from friends and family members along with worship songs. White's son tells us his father was a man of faith, and everyone can take some wisdom from his legacy.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
hometownstations.com
Spencerville Bearcat Invitational: Anna's Steinke, W-G's Pfau, Jackson Center's Reichert & Shawnee's Williams Takes Home Top Prize
Hello, I'm Tony Quach and I am from Los Angeles, CA. I recently graduated with my master's in journalism from USC and I'm excited to be the Sports Reporter for Your Hometown Stations. Have a story idea? Email me at aquach@wlio.com!
hometownstations.com
Lincoln Park reunion sparks nostalgia and more on Lima's east side
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Lincoln Park was a neighborhood that spanned from Bellefontaine Avenue to North Street -- and for years -- it was a playground for kids. Generations of families called the Lincoln Park area home and that special bond has been celebrated each summer for years. Friends returned to Lincoln Park from the Lima area from around the state, and as far away as Texas on Sunday.
hometownstations.com
Food Coalition announces resource fair, distribution at Hancock County Fairgrounds
Press Release from United Way of Hancock County: FINDLAY, OH (Sept. 12, 2022) — Several community agencies and nonprofits will gather on Sept. 15 at the Hancock County Fairgrounds to provide resources and information to community members. Resources will range from physical and mental health to workforce development and individual and family needs.
hometownstations.com
Newly formed community development group holds a day of service
Volunteers were up and at it on a Saturday morning to lend a helping hand to the newly formed Lima Community Development Corporation. Their first project was to spruce up Momma Dot's kitchen with a fresh coat of paint. The hope is that this will start a wave of change on Lima's south side.
IN THIS ARTICLE
hometownstations.com
Department of the Army conducting routine training in Shawnee this weekend
A routine training exercise is taking place on the south side of Lima this weekend. The Department of the Army 304th Engineer Company will be conducting a vehicle rescue exercise on the north side of Apollo Career Center on Sunday. The training includes patrolling and looking for unexploded ordinates. These exercises are an essential part of their mission in the event they needed to be mobilized. The weapons will not be fired during the training and there is no danger to the public.
hometownstations.com
Buckeye Paws brings some happiness and smiles to OSU Lima students and faculty
Students, faculty, and staff at Ohio State Lima received some top-notch quality time with man's best friend!. Friday, Brienne the yellow lab and Violet Mae the Bichon Frisé from the certified therapy dog program "Buckeye Paws" visited OSU Lima to bring some unconditional love. The Buckeye Paws program was developed prior to COVID-19 to promote mental and emotional well-being for health care providers at the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center and began one week before COVID-related restrictions began in March 2020. In March of this year, Buckeye Paws was expanded to provide mental health support to all students, faculty, and staff throughout the Ohio State University, and the response has been incredibly positive.
hometownstations.com
A Lotta Love Pet Rescue holds adoption event
Customers at Tractor Supply Company on Lima's east side had the chance to play with and even go home with a few furry friends. The cats ranged from tiny kittens to several years old, and only required a $30 donation to be adopted to their forever home. The organization is A Lotta Love Pet Rescue and they have partnered with the Humane Society in Toledo to provide a low-cost spay and neuter for community cats. They provide everything these animals need to live their best life and have another chance.
hometownstations.com
Lima City Council have busy agenda ahead of them this Monday
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Lima City Council will be voting to create a permit system for people who have portable on-demand storage units or pods. Council has received a lot of complaints that people have been using the pods to store belongings on their property. For a 60-dollar fee, an individual can get a permit to have a pods unit on their property for no longer than 30 days. There can not be more than two units on one property. There are also rules about where the pods can be placed on the property in the city.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
hometownstations.com
St. Marys woman fatally struck in Auglaize County Sunday
AUGLAIZE COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - A St. Marys woman is dead after being struck by a vehicle early Sunday morning. The Wapakoneta post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol reports 38-year-old Sandra Wills of St. Marys was pronounced dead at the scene. The pedestrian crash in Auglaize County happened just after midnight. The patrol reports Wills was laying partially in the north lane of Lambert Road just North of US 33 when she was struck by an SUV driven by 17-year-old Landon Plattner.
hometownstations.com
Williams sentenced to 4 to 6 years in prison for bar assault in January
One of the three people charged with an assault outside of a Lima bar in January gets prison time for the crime. 22-year-old Nicholas Williams was sentenced to four to six years in prison on one count of felonious assault. On January 22nd, Lima police officers were called to J's American Pub around 1 o'clock in the morning. They found Bradin Fisher-Jones in the parking lot with serious injuries to his face and body. He was taken to a Toledo hospital for treatment. Before sentencing prosecutors played a video of the incident that was placed on Facebook. Through a letter, Williams said he was sorry for what he did, but the judge said he could have just walked away instead of doing what he did.
hometownstations.com
Allen County flags flown at half staff in remembrance of 9/11 attacks
It was a day that changed American history and rocked the core of the nation. It was 21 years ago today (9/11) that terrorist attacks took the lives of thousands as four jet airliners were high-jacked and used as missiles against the United States. Two planes took down the Twin Towers and another striking the heart of the Pentagon.
hometownstations.com
Ongoing investigation for fatal car crash in southern Mercer County
MERCER COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - A fatal crash investigation is underway in Mercer County. Around 4:30 pm dispatch received a report of a crash at the intersection of US Route 127 and State Route 119. When a 2015 Kenworth semi driven by Roel Villarreal of Edinberg, Texas was struck by a 2007 Jeep Cherokee driven by Bradley Wendel after the vehicle failed to stop for the stop sign.
hometownstations.com
Grand Jury clears Deputy Izak Ackerman of any wrongdoing in June fatal shooting
The Allen County deputy who shot and killed a man following a chase back in June was cleared of any wrongdoing by a grand jury. The Allen County Sheriff's Office says that Deputy Izak Ackerman was determined to be justified in his actions for the shooting of Quincey Pritchett by the grand jury. The sheriff's office is conducting a mandatory internal review of the findings which is expected to be complete by the beginning of next week and after they will hold a press conference to talk about it.
Comments / 0