West Virginia plays host to Towson at 1 p.m. Saturday, and that's far from the top of any fan's mind right now. This is the program's first 0-2 start since 1979, but the Mountaineers are 22-0 against FCS programs, so there's no need to look up the last 0-3 start. Right? The focus instead goes to the head coach, his tenure, his contract, his buyout and his boss. What do we have to say about all of that? Who starts in the secondary? Which freshmen can help? Why not whisky? All that and more of your questions and our answers are on the way once you press play. (Direct link: HERE.)

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 2 HOURS AGO