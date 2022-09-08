Read full article on original website
WVU football: ESPN FPI updates predictions for the rest of the season
The second week of the season is over, and the Mountaineers are currently sitting at 0-2 on the season. With every team in the country now playing multiple games, ESPN has updated their predictions from the remainder of the season. How does ESPN's Football Power Index project this season to go? Right now, the model projects WVU to go 3.9-8.1 (down from 4.9-7.2 last week)
FAN POLL: Results Are in for WVU vs Kansas Predictions
Mountaineer fans feel good about tonight's game.
How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of WVU vs Kansas
Getting you set for the Mountaineers' clash with the Jayhawks.
Neal Brown Gets the 'Disappointment' and 'Frustration' From the Fans
WVU is off to a discouraging 0-2 start to the season.
Sunday Morning Thoughts: Trouble Brewing in Morgantown
West Virginia's loss to Kansas spells trouble for Neal Brown.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Fans call for Power 5 head coach to be fired after 0-2 start
It’s only Week 2, but college football fans are getting restless, especially in West Virginia where the Mountaineers are off to an 0-2 start. The latest example came when Neal Brown’s team lost to Kansas on Saturday, as the Jayhawks sealed the win with a Pick-6 in overtime. Many of the WVU fans were irritated with Brown after he made a video to reassure them following the season-opening loss last week to Pitt.
rockchalktalk.com
How to Watch: Kansas at West Virginia
After a strong showing vs Tennessee Tech, Kansas heads east to face off with the West Virginia Mountaineers. The Mountaineers are coming off of a loss last week vs Pittsburgh. Here’s how to watch:. The Numbers. Kansas (1-0 T-1st Big 12) West Virginia (0-1 T-last Big 12) Line: WVU...
Mountaineers Now Postgame Show: West Virginia Loses to Kansas
Recapping WVU's loss to Kansas.
LISTEN: The Monday morning Q&A asks the Tough Questions™
West Virginia plays host to Towson at 1 p.m. Saturday, and that's far from the top of any fan's mind right now. This is the program's first 0-2 start since 1979, but the Mountaineers are 22-0 against FCS programs, so there's no need to look up the last 0-3 start. Right? The focus instead goes to the head coach, his tenure, his contract, his buyout and his boss. What do we have to say about all of that? Who starts in the secondary? Which freshmen can help? Why not whisky? All that and more of your questions and our answers are on the way once you press play. (Direct link: HERE.)
WVU Safety Enters the NCAA Transfer Portal
West Virginia safety will not return to Morgantown
Daily Athenaeum
Pride of West Virginia member marches in nationally recognized drumline
For many marching band members across the United States, performing on the biggest stages at the highest level would be a dream come true. For Ty Slaugenhoup, a junior at WVU and quad drummer for the Pride of West Virginia, the dream became a reality. Slaugenhoup was able to be...
Vol Fans Make Presence Known at Pittsburgh Pirates Game
This weekend the Vols will take on the Pittsburgh Panthers in what is Tennessee's farthest regular season road trip this season. But that isn't stopping Tennessee fans from making the trip to see the Big Orange play in their first Top-25 matchup in a little under two years. The game ...
BC Bank Best Thing We Saw Tonight: Elkins new field
ELKINS, W.Va. (WBOY) – The Best Thing We Saw Tonight was the Elkins Tigers playing their first game on the new turf. To christen the field and as part of a pre-game contest, golf balls were dropped onto the field from a helicopter. Not something you see at every high school football game!
voiceofmotown.com
Former West Virginia Head Coach Has Passed Away
Morgantown, West Virginia – Former West Virginia head coach Frank Cignetti, Sr. has passed away. The cause of death was not disclosed. Cignetti, 84, who coached the Mountaineers from 1976-1979, was 17-27 during his time in Morgantown. Frank Jr., who is the offensive coordinator at Pitt, posted the following...
WDTV
5th Quarter: Week 3 Highlights
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - It’s week 3 of high school football! 5 Sports’ Casey Kay and Tyler Kennett share highlights from around the region:
SportsZone Highlights: Buckhannon-Upshur at Philip Barbour
PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WBOY) – Buckhannon-Upshur (2-1) defeated Philip Barbour (1-2) by a final score of 26-22. Buckhannon-Upshur faces John Marshall next week, and Philip Barbour will take on Liberty.
SportsZone Highlights: Lewis County at Elkins
ELKINS, W.Va. (WBOY) – Lewis County (2-1) defeated Elkins (0-2) by a final score of 47-7 in the first game on Elkins High School’s new field. Lewis County faces Roane County next week, and Elkins will take on Robert C. Byrd.
Former WVU basketball player and Detroit man found guilty in drug conspiracy case
Two men have been found guilty of a drug conspiracy that stretched from Detroit to Morgantown, selling methamphetamine, cocaine and fentanyl, announced United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld.
