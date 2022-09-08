ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
247Sports

WVU football: ESPN FPI updates predictions for the rest of the season

The second week of the season is over, and the Mountaineers are currently sitting at 0-2 on the season. With every team in the country now playing multiple games, ESPN has updated their predictions from the remainder of the season. How does ESPN's Football Power Index project this season to go? Right now, the model projects WVU to go 3.9-8.1 (down from 4.9-7.2 last week)
saturdaydownsouth.com

Fans call for Power 5 head coach to be fired after 0-2 start

It’s only Week 2, but college football fans are getting restless, especially in West Virginia where the Mountaineers are off to an 0-2 start. The latest example came when Neal Brown’s team lost to Kansas on Saturday, as the Jayhawks sealed the win with a Pick-6 in overtime. Many of the WVU fans were irritated with Brown after he made a video to reassure them following the season-opening loss last week to Pitt.
rockchalktalk.com

How to Watch: Kansas at West Virginia

After a strong showing vs Tennessee Tech, Kansas heads east to face off with the West Virginia Mountaineers. The Mountaineers are coming off of a loss last week vs Pittsburgh. Here’s how to watch:. The Numbers. Kansas (1-0 T-1st Big 12) West Virginia (0-1 T-last Big 12) Line: WVU...
247Sports

LISTEN: The Monday morning Q&A asks the Tough Questions™

West Virginia plays host to Towson at 1 p.m. Saturday, and that's far from the top of any fan's mind right now. This is the program's first 0-2 start since 1979, but the Mountaineers are 22-0 against FCS programs, so there's no need to look up the last 0-3 start. Right? The focus instead goes to the head coach, his tenure, his contract, his buyout and his boss. What do we have to say about all of that? Who starts in the secondary? Which freshmen can help? Why not whisky? All that and more of your questions and our answers are on the way once you press play. (Direct link: HERE.)
WBOY 12 News

BC Bank Best Thing We Saw Tonight: Elkins new field

ELKINS, W.Va. (WBOY) – The Best Thing We Saw Tonight was the Elkins Tigers playing their first game on the new turf. To christen the field and as part of a pre-game contest, golf balls were dropped onto the field from a helicopter. Not something you see at every high school football game!
voiceofmotown.com

Former West Virginia Head Coach Has Passed Away

Morgantown, West Virginia – Former West Virginia head coach Frank Cignetti, Sr. has passed away. The cause of death was not disclosed. Cignetti, 84, who coached the Mountaineers from 1976-1979, was 17-27 during his time in Morgantown. Frank Jr., who is the offensive coordinator at Pitt, posted the following...
247Sports

247Sports

