COPENHAGEN, Denmark--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 12, 2022-- ATLANT 3D Nanosystems (ATLANT 3D), today announced the closure of their capital raise of 15M USD. The round was led by UK venture capital firm West Hill Capital and further supported by existing investors including leading Japanese corporation. The funding is the largest joint Series A round in Denmark outside of life sciences and software. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220912005049/en/ ATLANT 3D state-of-the-art technology is based on a unique microfluidics chemical reactor, named micronozzle, mounted on a dynamic platform that allows selective area direct atomic layer processing with more than potential 450 different materials with atomic resolution. (Photo: Business Wire)

BUSINESS ・ 21 MINUTES AGO