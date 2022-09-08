ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Daily Mail

Inside the Queen's enduring bond with Michelle Obama: Former First Lady formed special friendship with Her Majesty that began when they broke 'rubbish' royal protocol - and blossomed into 'gossip' sessions and 'sleepovers' at Buckingham Palace

It was a moment that could have doomed a relationship of the utmost diplomatic importance, and certainly could have put an end to any hope of a friendship between a long-reigning Monarch and a 'nervous' First Lady. Yet when Michelle Obama broke strict royal protocol by putting her hand on...
WORLD
The Hill

The Hill’s Morning Report — Mar-a-Lago documents drama rattles some in GOP

Secrets and eyes, politics and whys. Former President Trump’s cartons of U.S. classified and intelligence documents, now in the hands of the Justice Department, present legal and political challenges for Attorney General Merrick Garland and his team as they ponder a court deadline this week that’s akin to three-dimensional chess for the executive branch.
NFL
The List

Inside Melania Trump's Latest Job At Fox News

Before Melania Trump moved into the White House as first lady, long before becoming mother to Barron Trump and wife to Donald Trump, she worked as a model. She started out in Milan and Paris, where she may not have made it to supermodel status, but was still well-regarded. Her representative from Milan told Mary Jordan, who wrote the book "The Art of Her Deal: The Untold Story of Melania Trump," that Melania "was a beautiful, professional lady," via Vanity Fair. She ended up moving to New York, where she continued to model and, notably, met Donald. After marrying the future president in 2005, she appeared on the cover of Vogue wearing the dress that she wore to marry him, via E! News.
POTUS
Salon

Abraham Lincoln, master inventor: The true story of the only president to ever patent an invention

When you think of Abraham Lincoln, your mind probably conjures up an image of a tall, lanky man with a chinstrap beard and a stovepipe hat. Perhaps you also think of the 16th president's most famous accomplishments — winning the Civil War and freeing the slaves — or of his early life, much of which was spent reading and writing even when his family wanted him engaged in physical labor. Like many daydreaming youths throughout history, Lincoln yearned to do great things with his mind, even though his peers insisted that he pursue work through his hands.
POTUS
POLITICO

Trump judges are on a tear

A decision by a judge appointed by former President Donald Trump to temporarily halt a Justice Department investigation into Trump’s handling of classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate triggered an avalanche of criticism from across the legal spectrum, including attacks from conservatives who served in the Trump administration. “It...
POTUS
The Independent

Trump news – live: Hillary Clinton mocks Melania as Trump border wall charity fraud case ramps up

A Florida federal judge has tossed out the wide-ranging lawsuit ex-president Donald Trump filed against Hillary Clinton and a host of other figures associated with the investigation into whether his presidential campaign had improper ties to the Russian government.Speaking of legal trouble, the fallout continues in a case where New York prosecutors allege We Build the Wall Inc, a nonprofit that aimed to fund Donald Trump’s signature border wall, ripped off its donors. Kris Kobach, a current Kansas attorney general candidate and former board of directors members with the group, resigned from his position, announcing the move the day...
FLORIDA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Trump-Appointed Judge’s ‘Originalist’ Claim Is Absurd

During her confirmation hearing to become a federal judge in July 2020, Aileen Cannon, like virtually every GOP nominee, described herself as an “originalist.” Originalists claim to be paragons of judicial restraint, devoted to limiting the scope of their rulings, thereby not veering into the role assigned to the democratically elected branches of government to make laws and decide political and social policy. But Judge Cannon’s recent ruling in Donald Trump’s case against the United States government—ordering the partial shutdown of an investigation into the purloining of national security materials by the former president who appointed her—demonstrates that conservative jurisprudence...
POTUS
Fox News

American Historical Association president gets schooled by the woke mob

The West has two great ancient pillars and exemplars of what it is to be a historian. Herodotus and Thucydides, who wrote in Greece about 2,500 years ago, set standards that are still with us today. Thankfully, neither scribe ever served as the president of the American Historical Association. With their commitment to truth and honesty, neither would have lasted 10 minutes.
GREECE
MSNBC

New evidence emerges of Team Trump politicizing the Justice Dept.

The last time Geoffrey Berman generated national headlines, it was in the wake of his firing. In June 2020, the then-U.S. attorney in Manhattan was ousted under highly unusual circumstances, which then-Attorney General Bill Barr and the Trump White House struggled to explain. There was no obvious reason to fire...
POTUS
NBC News

Trump wants a special master, but he should be careful what he wishes for

Unsurprisingly, the Department of Justice decided Thursday to appeal the appointment of a special master to review the documents the FBI seized from former President Donald Trump’s home at Mar-a-Lago. Trump had scored a significant tactical victory when a U.S. district court judge agreed Monday to appoint the special master, preventing the further review and use of those documents in the government’s investigation until the special master’s review is complete.
POTUS

