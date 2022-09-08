Read full article on original website
Who is Alice Roosevelt Longworth? White House wild child and original ‘wit of Washington,’ says historian
The U.S. has had its fair share of rebel teens in history, but an original American wild child grew up in the White House. Alice Roosevelt Longworth, the eldest daughter of 26th President Theodore Roosevelt, was of fascination to the entire nation and remains so to this day. Beautiful, intelligent,...
Inside the Queen's enduring bond with Michelle Obama: Former First Lady formed special friendship with Her Majesty that began when they broke 'rubbish' royal protocol - and blossomed into 'gossip' sessions and 'sleepovers' at Buckingham Palace
It was a moment that could have doomed a relationship of the utmost diplomatic importance, and certainly could have put an end to any hope of a friendship between a long-reigning Monarch and a 'nervous' First Lady. Yet when Michelle Obama broke strict royal protocol by putting her hand on...
Trump, Obama, Bush and Clinton Share 9/11 Tributes on Tragic Anniversary
Biden touted Sunday the recent killing of Ayman al-Zawahiri, who became the leader of Al-Qaeda after Osama bin Laden was killed in 2011.
The Hill’s Morning Report — Mar-a-Lago documents drama rattles some in GOP
Secrets and eyes, politics and whys. Former President Trump’s cartons of U.S. classified and intelligence documents, now in the hands of the Justice Department, present legal and political challenges for Attorney General Merrick Garland and his team as they ponder a court deadline this week that’s akin to three-dimensional chess for the executive branch.
Inside Melania Trump's Latest Job At Fox News
Before Melania Trump moved into the White House as first lady, long before becoming mother to Barron Trump and wife to Donald Trump, she worked as a model. She started out in Milan and Paris, where she may not have made it to supermodel status, but was still well-regarded. Her representative from Milan told Mary Jordan, who wrote the book "The Art of Her Deal: The Untold Story of Melania Trump," that Melania "was a beautiful, professional lady," via Vanity Fair. She ended up moving to New York, where she continued to model and, notably, met Donald. After marrying the future president in 2005, she appeared on the cover of Vogue wearing the dress that she wore to marry him, via E! News.
Ted Cruz nails something fundamental about Donald Trump and 2024
Ted Cruz's relationship with Donald Trump has been, um, interesting to watch over the past few years.
Trump can only serve 4 more years. The reason why has a long and sordid history
Trump can't serve more than twice because of the 22nd Amendment to the Constitution. The amendment's history is rooted in money, race and politics. Here's a look at how it came about.
Jake Tapper Slammed for Suggesting Biden Invite Trump to Queen's Funeral
"I think that the clever move is to invite him and see if he goes," the CNN personality suggested for an awkward situation facing President Joe Biden.
Stephen Colbert Spots Trump’s Biggest Legal Problem
The "Late Show" host also shared his one key wish for the former president.
Video shows Trump boarding jet with boxes days after being told of missing docs: Report
Newly resurfaced video from May 2021 shows former President Donald Trump loading a private jet with several boxes just days before he was reportedly first told about the missing documents.
Abraham Lincoln, master inventor: The true story of the only president to ever patent an invention
When you think of Abraham Lincoln, your mind probably conjures up an image of a tall, lanky man with a chinstrap beard and a stovepipe hat. Perhaps you also think of the 16th president's most famous accomplishments — winning the Civil War and freeing the slaves — or of his early life, much of which was spent reading and writing even when his family wanted him engaged in physical labor. Like many daydreaming youths throughout history, Lincoln yearned to do great things with his mind, even though his peers insisted that he pursue work through his hands.
WATCH: Hillary Clinton trolls Clarence Thomas over 'retiring' and mocks Melania Trump
Hillary Clinton poked fun at several well-known politicians and conservatives, particularly trolling former first lady Melania Trump and Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas for controversial news stories that emerged over the summer.
Donald Trump Could Meet the Same Fate as Steve Bannon Over Fundraising
The former president may also face a criminal investigation for allegedly defrauding his supporters who donated to his Save America PAC.
Trump judges are on a tear
A decision by a judge appointed by former President Donald Trump to temporarily halt a Justice Department investigation into Trump’s handling of classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate triggered an avalanche of criticism from across the legal spectrum, including attacks from conservatives who served in the Trump administration. “It...
Trump news – live: Hillary Clinton mocks Melania as Trump border wall charity fraud case ramps up
A Florida federal judge has tossed out the wide-ranging lawsuit ex-president Donald Trump filed against Hillary Clinton and a host of other figures associated with the investigation into whether his presidential campaign had improper ties to the Russian government.Speaking of legal trouble, the fallout continues in a case where New York prosecutors allege We Build the Wall Inc, a nonprofit that aimed to fund Donald Trump’s signature border wall, ripped off its donors. Kris Kobach, a current Kansas attorney general candidate and former board of directors members with the group, resigned from his position, announcing the move the day...
Trump-Appointed Judge’s ‘Originalist’ Claim Is Absurd
During her confirmation hearing to become a federal judge in July 2020, Aileen Cannon, like virtually every GOP nominee, described herself as an “originalist.” Originalists claim to be paragons of judicial restraint, devoted to limiting the scope of their rulings, thereby not veering into the role assigned to the democratically elected branches of government to make laws and decide political and social policy. But Judge Cannon’s recent ruling in Donald Trump’s case against the United States government—ordering the partial shutdown of an investigation into the purloining of national security materials by the former president who appointed her—demonstrates that conservative jurisprudence...
American Historical Association president gets schooled by the woke mob
The West has two great ancient pillars and exemplars of what it is to be a historian. Herodotus and Thucydides, who wrote in Greece about 2,500 years ago, set standards that are still with us today. Thankfully, neither scribe ever served as the president of the American Historical Association. With their commitment to truth and honesty, neither would have lasted 10 minutes.
Video of Trump Defying Royal Protocol When Meeting Queen Resurfaces
Those revisiting the incident from Trump's visit to the U.K. in 2018 branded him a "worldwide embarrassment" for his actions.
New evidence emerges of Team Trump politicizing the Justice Dept.
The last time Geoffrey Berman generated national headlines, it was in the wake of his firing. In June 2020, the then-U.S. attorney in Manhattan was ousted under highly unusual circumstances, which then-Attorney General Bill Barr and the Trump White House struggled to explain. There was no obvious reason to fire...
Trump wants a special master, but he should be careful what he wishes for
Unsurprisingly, the Department of Justice decided Thursday to appeal the appointment of a special master to review the documents the FBI seized from former President Donald Trump’s home at Mar-a-Lago. Trump had scored a significant tactical victory when a U.S. district court judge agreed Monday to appoint the special master, preventing the further review and use of those documents in the government’s investigation until the special master’s review is complete.
