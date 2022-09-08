Read full article on original website
Related
‘Saturday Night Live’ Sets Season 48 Premiere
Saturday Night Live has set its return for its 48th season. The long-running NBC comedy show will premiere on October 1. It will be followed by shows on October 8 and October 15 as it kicks off with a trio of consecutive shows. No hosts or musical guests were announced. It comes as the show is facing a “year of change” going in to season 48. Deadline revealed back in May that Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant and Kyle Mooney were leaving the show at the end of season 47 along with Pete Davidson. It later emerged that Alex Moffat, Melissa Villaseñor and Aristotle Athari would...
NFL・
10 Times Female Actors Were Promoting Their Film Or TV Show And The Interviewer Asked Them Something Completely Irrelevant And Inappropriate
A reporter asked Natasha Lyonne and Samira Wiley of Orange Is the New Black whether it was hard to get any work done on the set with all those "beautiful ladies" around.
‘Confess, Fletch’ Review: Jon Hamm Offers a Low-Key Spin on the Iconic Chevy Chase Role
An adaptation hoping to reclaim its protagonist from the performer who became synonymous with him in the ’80s, Greg Mottola’s Confess, Fletch may surprise moviegoers who only know Irwin Maurice Fletcher as the affably cartoonish sleuth played by Chevy Chase. Not only are the goofy disguises and many of the quips gone in this version, new star Jon Hamm (successor to would-be Fletches ranging from Jasons Lee to Sudeikis) is barely even trying to make us laugh, setting aside those chops in favor of easygoing charm. While the more mystery/less mayhem approach honors Gregory Mcdonald’s series of Fletch novels, it...
Anna Kendrick Had to Be ‘Rescued’ After Elevator Malfunction at TIFF
Anna Kendrick was truly trapped at the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival, thanks to a faulty elevator. The “Alice, Darling” actress shared an Instagram video of being stuck in an elevator on the way to her film’s premiere and press conference. “Ah, the classic ‘I’m behind schedule at this film festival because I had to be rescued from an elevator’ excuse #TIFF22,” Kendrick joked in the caption. “Pitch Perfect” co-star Brittany Snow commented, “love u and this scary AF docu series” while fellow alum Anna Camp wrote, “Oh my god!!!!” Director Paul Feig added, “Oh my god! Anna! You are a rockstar.” Kendrick later told Entertainment...
RELATED PEOPLE
15 People Who Had A Much Worse Week Than You, Me, Or Anyone
Featuring food, dad texts, celeb social media snafus, and more.
Comments / 0