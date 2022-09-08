Saturday Night Live has set its return for its 48th season. The long-running NBC comedy show will premiere on October 1. It will be followed by shows on October 8 and October 15 as it kicks off with a trio of consecutive shows. No hosts or musical guests were announced. It comes as the show is facing a “year of change” going in to season 48. Deadline revealed back in May that Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant and Kyle Mooney were leaving the show at the end of season 47 along with Pete Davidson. It later emerged that Alex Moffat, Melissa Villaseñor and Aristotle Athari would...

