Kansas City, MO

Startland News

2000 Vine: Brewed under pressure, KC’s first Black-owned brewery puts more than reputations on the vine

A brewery under construction at 2000 Vine on Kansas City's East Side comes from
KANSAS CITY, KS
CJ Coombs

Kansas City's downtown Commerce Tower has its place in history starting with a large banking company in the early 1900s

Commerce Tower, Kansas City, Missouri.SakuraAvalon86 at English Wikipedia, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. Commerce Tower is a 30-story skyscraper in Kansas City, Missouri located at 911 Main Street. The building was constructed in 1965. It's also been known as the National Bank of Commerce Building and the Commerce Trust Company Building. The Commerce Tower was listed on the National Register of Historic Places on April 11, 2014.
KANSAS CITY, MO
kcur.org

What's the worst intersection in Kansas City? All of them

A triangle of seemingly unending chaos and a sign declaring “Old Westport” greets drivers at the intersection of Southwest Trafficway and Westport Road, where the two busy thoroughfares crisscross with both 43rd Street and Belleview Ave. Here’s what Kansas Citians say about this intersection: “Triangle of death.” “It...
KANSAS CITY, MO
CJ Coombs

The historic building that housed Acme Brass and Machine Works was sold in 2001, but family members began a new business

Acme Brass and Machine Works Building, Kansas City, Missouri.Brandon McCall, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The Acme Brass and Machine Works Building had a long family history associated with the operation of this business. Although the building pictured was sold, it's now a renewed family business called Acme Brass Custom Plating, Inc. at a different location.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CJ Coombs

The Bryant Building in downtown Kansas City built as an office building is now a 'carrier hotel'

The Bryant Building, downtown Kansas City, Missouri.Charvex, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. The Bryant Building is a skyscraper with 26 stories. It was used as an office building near 11th Street and Grand Boulevard in downtown Kansas City, Missouri. On September 27, 1979, it was listed on the National Register of Historic Places. It's also known as 1102 Grand now.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CJ Coombs

The historic Drumm Farm Center for Children in Independence, Missouri has been helping children since 1929

Andrew Drumm Institute in Independence, Missouri.25or6to4, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The Andrew Drumm Institute n/k/a Drumm Farm Center for Children built on a 370-acre working farm was an orphanage for boys. It's located in Independence, Missouri. In 1929, this facility provided education and support for boys who might otherwise be at a disadvantage.
INDEPENDENCE, MO
