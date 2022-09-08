Read full article on original website
The historic Drumm Farm Center for Children in Independence, Missouri has been helping children since 1929CJ CoombsIndependence, MO
The historic building that housed Acme Brass and Machine Works was sold in 2001, but family members began a new businessCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Kansas City's downtown Commerce Tower has its place in history starting with a large banking company in the early 1900sCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
How We Can Keep Our Emotions in Check: A Chiefs Fan’s Survival GuideChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Super Bowl or Bust for ChiefsChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
2000 Vine: Brewed under pressure, KC’s first Black-owned brewery puts more than reputations on the vine
Editor’s note: This story is part of a series from Startland News highlighting entrepreneurs, businesses, and creators leading revitalization and redevelopment efforts in and around the historic 18th and Vine Jazz District. Click here to read additional stories from this series. A brewery under construction at 2000 Vine on Kansas City’s East Side comes from The post 2000 Vine: Brewed under pressure, KC’s first Black-owned brewery puts more than reputations on the vine appeared first on Startland News.
Kansas City's downtown Commerce Tower has its place in history starting with a large banking company in the early 1900s
Commerce Tower, Kansas City, Missouri.SakuraAvalon86 at English Wikipedia, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. Commerce Tower is a 30-story skyscraper in Kansas City, Missouri located at 911 Main Street. The building was constructed in 1965. It's also been known as the National Bank of Commerce Building and the Commerce Trust Company Building. The Commerce Tower was listed on the National Register of Historic Places on April 11, 2014.
kcur.org
What's the worst intersection in Kansas City? All of them
A triangle of seemingly unending chaos and a sign declaring “Old Westport” greets drivers at the intersection of Southwest Trafficway and Westport Road, where the two busy thoroughfares crisscross with both 43rd Street and Belleview Ave. Here’s what Kansas Citians say about this intersection: “Triangle of death.” “It...
The historic building that housed Acme Brass and Machine Works was sold in 2001, but family members began a new business
Acme Brass and Machine Works Building, Kansas City, Missouri.Brandon McCall, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The Acme Brass and Machine Works Building had a long family history associated with the operation of this business. Although the building pictured was sold, it's now a renewed family business called Acme Brass Custom Plating, Inc. at a different location.
familydestinationsguide.com
15 Best Restaurants in Overland Park, KS — Top-Rated Places to Eat!
Overland Park has always been teeming with life as one of the most populous cities in Kansas. No one would ever go hungry in this city given its diverse eateries highlighting various cuisines. If you love smoked food, you’re in for a remarkable adventure since many eateries are offering this....
Kansas City eatery lands on Bon Appetit’s list of best new restaurants
The only establishment in Missouri or Kansas to land on Bon Appetit's annual ranking can be found tucked away in Brookside.
KCTV 5
Casey’s to open second-ever non-fuel store in Overland Park
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - Casey’s is bringing a unique store to Overland Park. The popular convenience store retailer and fifth-largest pizza chain in the United States announced Thursday its plans to open the second-ever non-fuel store in Overland Park. The store, located at 8055 Metcalf Avenue, will open...
KCTV 5
Kansas City artists leaves free Chiefs’ drawings across the city as act of kindness, form of unity
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV5) -- Driving in the Northland, you may have passed a house with Len Dawson on full display. On the porch of that house is an artist making the city better with the stroke of a pencil. “It was because of COVID. I was like, you know,...
The Bryant Building in downtown Kansas City built as an office building is now a 'carrier hotel'
The Bryant Building, downtown Kansas City, Missouri.Charvex, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. The Bryant Building is a skyscraper with 26 stories. It was used as an office building near 11th Street and Grand Boulevard in downtown Kansas City, Missouri. On September 27, 1979, it was listed on the National Register of Historic Places. It's also known as 1102 Grand now.
KCTV 5
Going With Grace: Kansas City Renaissance Festival
Join Grace as she showcases all the places that make KC such a cool place to live. Today she heads to the Kansas City Renaissance Festival in Bonner Springs, KS.
The historic Drumm Farm Center for Children in Independence, Missouri has been helping children since 1929
Andrew Drumm Institute in Independence, Missouri.25or6to4, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The Andrew Drumm Institute n/k/a Drumm Farm Center for Children built on a 370-acre working farm was an orphanage for boys. It's located in Independence, Missouri. In 1929, this facility provided education and support for boys who might otherwise be at a disadvantage.
This Restaurant Serves The Best Cinnamon Rolls In Missouri
Here's where you can find them.
KCTV 5
One dead following shooting in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City police are investigating the city’s 116th homicide of 2022. One person was shot and killed Sunday evening in the 7000 block of Jackson Avenue. The fatal shooting was reported around 8:45 p.m. on Sunday. The victim’s identity has not bee released.
kcur.org
Why a popular traveling tattoo artist made Kansas City into her new home base
Before Kinesha Glover — better known as Keno G — ever picked up a tattoo gun, she held a pencil. “I would sit around drawing portraits as a kid,” said Glover, a traveling tattoo artist with her home base at 2000 Vine in Kansas City. “I literally would sketch my siblings, my mom, my teacher, you name it. Doesn’t matter who I’m looking at, I’m sketching and drawing portraits.”
bluevalleypost.com
Crack Shack and Via 313 pizza to build on former Macaroni Grill site in Overland Park
Fried chicken chain The Crack Shack and Detroit-style pizzeria Via 313 are eyeing an early 2023 opening for a new multi-tenant restaurant building in Overland Park. Where exactly: The two restaurants are co-locating together in one building that will be constructed at 9292 Metcalf Ave. in the Regency Park Shopping Center.
KCTV 5
Silver Advisory canceled after subject located safe
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - A silver alert was canceled Saturday morning at 1:08 a.m. after a missing Independence man was found safe. 61-year-old William Wilson was located and safe early Saturday morning after an endangered silver advisory went into place Friday just prior to midnight. Wilson, who was reported to...
Dogs no longer allowed at popular Shawnee brewery
Ever since Transport Brewery opened up its doors, it has been a dog friendly establishment. But just a couple of days ago the brewery announced that dogs are no longer allowed.
lawrencekstimes.com
Long-awaited Taylor’s Donuts plans popup opening Saturday
Post updated to add more photos at 12:21 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9:. “Donut” freak out. Lawrence is getting another donut option, and it debuts Saturday. Recognized nationally for his baking prowess, Taylor Petrehn is having a “popup” opening for Taylor’s Donuts at 19th and Louisiana streets — a spinoff of his 1900 Barker Bakery and Cafe.
A Travel Website puts a city in Missouri on their “Worst” List
Missouri is filled with a bunch of great cities to explore with friends and family. So you'll be shocked to find out one of the cities that people absolutely love in Missouri made a travel website list of "The Worst Cities in the United States" ... Kansas City, Missouri ended...
lawrencekstimes.com
With a line wrapped around the corner, Taylor’s Donuts sells out within an hour
Taylor Petrehn’s projected “low-key” opening for Taylor’s Donuts wasn’t very low-key. The line started forming by 7:30 a.m., snaking down the street. Doors opened at 8 a.m., and all the donuts were gone within 41 minutes. Patrons purchased individual donuts for $3.75, a half dozen...
