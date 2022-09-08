ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

Herald & Review

Auburn spins away from trouble to top Pleasant Plains 41-24

Auburn fought back from a slow start and rolled to 41-24 win over Pleasant Plains in an Illinois high school football matchup. Pleasant Plains started on steady ground by forging a 3-0 lead over Auburn at the end of the first quarter. The Trojans kept a 20-10 halftime margin at...
PLEASANT PLAINS, IL
Herald & Review

Halt: Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin pushes the mute button on Decatur Eisenhower's offense 63-0

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin's defense throttled Decatur Eisenhower, resulting in a 63-0 shutout on September 9 in Illinois football action.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Herald & Review

Blank check: Polo writes off Champaign St. Thomas More with nothing but zeroes 46-0

No points allowed and no problems permitted for Polo as it controlled Champaign St. Thomas More's offense 46-0 in a sterling defensive showcase in an Illinois high school football matchup.
POLO, IL

