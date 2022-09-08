It is always a unique homecoming for St. Teresa head football coach Mark Ramsey when the Bulldogs face off against Central A&M in Moweaqua, as they did on Friday in Week 3. Ramsey started coaching at Moweaqua High School during the 1983 season and after Central A&M High School opened, Ramsey led the team to the school's first state title in 1997.

DECATUR, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO