Paxton-Buckley-Loda outduels Bloomington Central Catholic in spellbinding affair 28-25
The end of regulation merely triggered time for more action, before Paxton-Buckley-Loda topped Bloomington Central Catholic 28-25 in OT for an Illinois high school football victory on September 9. Both teams were blanked in the first and second quarters. Paxton-Buckley-Loda jumped in front of Bloomington Central Catholic 22-14 going into...
Auburn spins away from trouble to top Pleasant Plains 41-24
Auburn fought back from a slow start and rolled to 41-24 win over Pleasant Plains in an Illinois high school football matchup. Pleasant Plains started on steady ground by forging a 3-0 lead over Auburn at the end of the first quarter. The Trojans kept a 20-10 halftime margin at...
Halt: Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin pushes the mute button on Decatur Eisenhower's offense 63-0
Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin's defense throttled Decatur Eisenhower, resulting in a 63-0 shutout on September 9 in Illinois football action. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Week 3 high school notebook: St. Teresa's Jeremy Walker and Ja'Carrion Jones had big moments
It is always a unique homecoming for St. Teresa head football coach Mark Ramsey when the Bulldogs face off against Central A&M in Moweaqua, as they did on Friday in Week 3. Ramsey started coaching at Moweaqua High School during the 1983 season and after Central A&M High School opened, Ramsey led the team to the school's first state title in 1997.
Blank check: Polo writes off Champaign St. Thomas More with nothing but zeroes 46-0
No points allowed and no problems permitted for Polo as it controlled Champaign St. Thomas More's offense 46-0 in a sterling defensive showcase in an Illinois high school football matchup. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect...
St. Teresa football bowls over Central A&M with six rushing TDs to win CIC opener
MOWEAQUA — In a battle between two ranked Central Illinois teams, St. Teresa, the No. 2 team in Class 2A, ran over Central A&M, ranked No. 3 in Class 1A, 48-7 on Friday in the Central Illinois Conference opener for both teams. St. Teresa running back Royce Harper ran...
