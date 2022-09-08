Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Best Small Town in Michigan For A Weekend GetawayTravel MavenSaugatuck, MI
Psychologists explains signs that you might be in a toxic relationshipBella SmithSpring Lake, MI
This Giant Michigan Antique Store is a Must VisitTravel MavenGrand Rapids, MI
Popular restaurant chain opens new location in MichiganKristen WaltersGrand Rapids, MI
Related
7 vehicles, including a $70k Tesla damaged following single-car crash
Multiple vehicles were damaged at a used car dealership following a crash on Saturday night, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department.
Fox17
Teen driver in serious condition after crash that closed down US 131
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — An 18-year-old from Grand Rapids suffered serious injuries after a crash that shut down southbound US 131 for over an hour. Michigan State Police say that the female driver lost control of her vehicle and struck a traffic attenuator. The car rolled, ejecting the driver.
1 hurt in Crockery Twp. rollover crash
A Grand Rapids woman is in the hospital after an early Sunday morning crash in Crockery Township.
Shooting in Grand Rapids leaves four people injured, police say
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Police are investigating a shooting in Grand Rapids early Sunday morning that left four people injured. The injuries the four adults sustained in the Sunday, Sept. 11 incident were not life-threatening, according to a Grand Rapids Police Department news release. Around 3:15 a.m., Grand Rapids...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Deputies: Missing Cedar Springs man found
Deputies are looking for a missing man in Cedar Springs.
Car hits tree, rolls over multiple times in Ottawa Co.
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — A woman is injured after a serious crash in Ottawa County, the Sheriff's Office says. The crash happened near Wilson Road and 130th Avenue around 4:30 a.m. in Crockery Township. Police say a 28-year-old Grand Rapids woman was driving a 2013 Mercedes Benz, going west...
927thevan.com
Police Chase Ends in Jenison with Crash, Arrest
GEORGETOWN TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Sept. 9, 2022) – A fugitive from justice has been captured in Jenison. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Michael Tamminga, the department was notified by an undisclosed “neighboring police agency” that the suspect “had a confrontation” with officers and was reportedly armed. Once the suspect fled that neighboring jurisdiction, a chase involving a number of area law enforcement entities ensued, with a vehicle reportedly stolen in Georgetown Township.
Four shot on Blue Bridge in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Four people are injured after a crowd turned hostile in Grand Rapids, police say. Officers were near the Blue Bridge around 3:15 a.m. when they heard multiple gunshots. On the bridge, there was a "large disorderly gathering," officials described. Police found four adult victims who...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KDPS: One dead after shooting
One person is dead after a shooting in Kalamazoo early Sunday morning, according to Kalamazoo Public Safety Officers.
Arson suspect arrested after Ottawa County house fire
GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, MI – The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office arrested a suspect Friday, Sept. 9 after a fire damaged a house. Police responded at 5:37 p.m. to a report of a white Dodge pickup truck driving recklessly through a Georgetown Township neighborhood, a news release said. There were...
Ottawa Co. Sheriff: Suspect leads police on chase in stolen U-Haul, rams squad cars in neighborhood
GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Law enforcement in Walker and Ottawa County say what started as a stolen motorcycle investigation lead to a multi-county crime spree that involved the suspect swimming in the Grand River and stealing a U-Haul truck to evade police. The incident began around 1:20 p.m. when...
Man shot by officers amid chase involving stolen U-Haul
What started as an investigation into a stolen motorcycle turned into a chase that spanned two counties and included a stolen U-Haul truck and also involved officers from two departments firing shots before the suspect was finally caught, authorities say.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Dramatic end to U-Haul chase that sent suspect and deputies to hospital
A suspect and two Ottawa Co. deputies went to the hospital Friday after the suspect led several departments on a chase that spanned across several counties.
Deputies search for 20-year-old missing from Kalamazoo
The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help searching for a missing 20-year-old man.
WWMTCw
Police identify man shot and killed at Grand Rapids restaurant
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The victim from a Sunday shooting at La Petite Chateau in Grand Rapids has been identified as Jose Garcia Rivas, 31, according to Grand Rapids Police Department. The death of Rivas has been ruled a homicide after an autopsy was completed by the Kent County...
Gas main leak causes fire in Kalamazoo
A gas main leak caused a fire in Kalamazoo on Thursday.
927thevan.com
Bicyclist Injured After Incident with Motor Vehicle in Hudsonville
HUDSONVILLE, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Sept. 10, 2022) – A 61-year-old Hudsonville man is expected to recover from injuries suffered when his bicycle was struck by a motor vehicle in his hometown on Saturday morning. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Matthew Wildfong, the unnamed cyclist was attempting to cross 32nd...
One Man Left Dead After Deadly Crash in Mason County
One man is dead after a deadly crash in Mason County. Devon Newberry Adair of Rothbury was hit head-on by another vehicle after attempting to avoid a deer in the road. The 33 year-old was driving a Yamaha motorcycle when he lost control and was hit by a 2003 Toyota Camry.
WWMTCw
Suspect in Kalsee Credit Union robbery arrested
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo officers arrested a 42-year-old man Friday who is accused of robbing a Kalsee Credit Union earlier in the week. Crime on Tuesday: Police look for suspect in Kalamazoo armed bank robbery. He was taken into custody near the intersection of Milham and Westnedge avenues around...
abc57.com
Two injured in crash in South Haven Thursday morning
SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. - Two people were injured in a two-vehicle crash in South Haven on Thursday morning, according to South Haven Area Emergency Services. At 10:40 a.m., emergency responders arrived to the intersection of 70th Street and 109th Avenue (Pullman Road) for the incident. Witnesses helped remove the injured...
Comments / 0