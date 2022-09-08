ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holland, MI

Holland, MI
Holland, MI
927thevan.com

Police Chase Ends in Jenison with Crash, Arrest

GEORGETOWN TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Sept. 9, 2022) – A fugitive from justice has been captured in Jenison. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Michael Tamminga, the department was notified by an undisclosed “neighboring police agency” that the suspect “had a confrontation” with officers and was reportedly armed. Once the suspect fled that neighboring jurisdiction, a chase involving a number of area law enforcement entities ensued, with a vehicle reportedly stolen in Georgetown Township.
JENISON, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Four shot on Blue Bridge in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Four people are injured after a crowd turned hostile in Grand Rapids, police say. Officers were near the Blue Bridge around 3:15 a.m. when they heard multiple gunshots. On the bridge, there was a "large disorderly gathering," officials described. Police found four adult victims who...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
927thevan.com

Bicyclist Injured After Incident with Motor Vehicle in Hudsonville

HUDSONVILLE, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Sept. 10, 2022) – A 61-year-old Hudsonville man is expected to recover from injuries suffered when his bicycle was struck by a motor vehicle in his hometown on Saturday morning. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Matthew Wildfong, the unnamed cyclist was attempting to cross 32nd...
HUDSONVILLE, MI
WWMTCw

Suspect in Kalsee Credit Union robbery arrested

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo officers arrested a 42-year-old man Friday who is accused of robbing a Kalsee Credit Union earlier in the week. Crime on Tuesday: Police look for suspect in Kalamazoo armed bank robbery. He was taken into custody near the intersection of Milham and Westnedge avenues around...
KALAMAZOO, MI
abc57.com

Two injured in crash in South Haven Thursday morning

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. - Two people were injured in a two-vehicle crash in South Haven on Thursday morning, according to South Haven Area Emergency Services. At 10:40 a.m., emergency responders arrived to the intersection of 70th Street and 109th Avenue (Pullman Road) for the incident. Witnesses helped remove the injured...
SOUTH HAVEN, MI

