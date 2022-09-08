It took every second of Saturday’s sixty-minute, back-and-forth battle for Oregon State to come away victorious, but on the final play of the night, the Beavers took a decisive lead over Fresno State. The 35-32 win was the program’s first at Valley Children’s Stadium, snapping a six-game losing streak in Fresno, and it pushed the Beavers to 2-0 to open the 2022 season.

FRESNO, CA ・ 14 HOURS AGO