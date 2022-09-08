Read full article on original website
Related
Oregon State's Top Performers at Fresno State
It took every second of Saturday’s sixty-minute, back-and-forth battle for Oregon State to come away victorious, but on the final play of the night, the Beavers took a decisive lead over Fresno State. The 35-32 win was the program’s first at Valley Children’s Stadium, snapping a six-game losing streak in Fresno, and it pushed the Beavers to 2-0 to open the 2022 season.
Oregon responds to Georgia loss with a 70-14 blowout win
Oregon head coach Dan Lanning highlights how the team was able to bounce back from its tough week one loss to Georgia by blowing out visiting Eastern Washington and what he learned from the 70-14 win.
Fresno State's Tedford, Haener address loss to Oregon State
Fresno State head coach Jeff Tedford and quarterback Jake Haener react to their heartbreaking 35-32 loss to Oregon State.
247Sports
49K+
Followers
370K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0