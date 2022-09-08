Read full article on original website
Related
Bleacher Report
Panthers' Baker Mayfield on Revenge Game vs. Browns: 'We Have 16 More Games'
Baker Mayfield isn't letting one game define his first season with the Carolina Panthers. While he told reporters he would have loved to defeat his former team in the season opener after a 26-24 loss to the Cleveland Browns, he also pointed out that, "despite people making this out to be the Super Bowl, we have 16 more games."
Bleacher Report
Jordan Poyer, Bills Agree to Reworked Contract, Includes Up to $2M in Incentives
Jordan Poyer didn't get the contract extension he was seeking from the Buffalo Bills, but they did adjust his current deal so he can potentially earn more money in 2022. Drew Rosenhaus, Poyer's agent, told ESPN's Field Yates the Bills agreed to rework the All-Pro safety's contract for this season that increased the amount he can earn through incentives from $500,000 to $2 million.
Bleacher Report
Lamar Jackson Will Be Ravens QB for 'A Long Time' After Contract Talks, Harbaugh Says
Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh isn't concerned about Lamar Jackson's long-term outlook with the franchise after the two sides couldn't agree to terms on a new contract before the Friday deadline imposed by the star quarterback. Harbaugh told reporters Friday that Jackson will be with the Ravens "for a...
Bleacher Report
Video: Le'Veon Bell KOs Adrian Peterson in Boxing Fight Between Former NFL RBs
The boxing battle between two of the best running backs from this era of the NFL was won by Le'Veon Bell. The two-time All-Pro defeated Adrian Peterson via TKO in the fifth round at Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles. Bell, who spent last year with the Baltimore Ravens...
RELATED PEOPLE
Bleacher Report
Fantasy Alert: Saints WR Michael Thomas Will Play vs. Falcons After Hamstring Injury
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas' long-awaited return is reportedly imminent. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Sunday morning that Thomas will play against the Atlanta Falcons. ESPN's Adam Schefter first reported Saturday night that Thomas was expected to be active for Sunday's season opener. The wideout had been listed...
Bleacher Report
ESPN: Commanders' Chase Young to Return Before Midseason; Brian Robinson Eyes Week 5
The Washington Commanders are reportedly hopeful they can have star edge-rusher, Chase Young, back in action "before the midpoint" of the 2022 season as he recovers from a torn ACL and MCL suffered last year, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. The team also believes rookie running back Brian Robinson—who was...
Bleacher Report
Report: Steelers' T.J. Watt Believed to Have Suffered Torn Pec Injury vs. Bengals
Pittsburgh Steelers star T.J. Watt is believed to have suffered a torn pec during Sunday's 23-20 overtime victory against the Cincinnati Bengals, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk reported the Steelers are holding out hope that it's only a partial tear, which would allow Watt to return...
Bleacher Report
Report: Ravens' Lamar Jackson May Be 'Pissed' About Leaked Contract Details
Baltimore Ravens star Lamar Jackson may not be too enthused when details of his contract negotiations with the team spilt out into the open. ESPN's Chris Mortensen reported Sunday that Jackson declined a six-year extension worth up to $290 million with $133 million guaranteed. Mortensen also included a note that "union sources framed the Ravens' talks with Jackson as 'good faith'":
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bleacher Report
Bengals' Tee Higgins Out vs. Steelers With Concussion
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins suffered a concussion in Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers and has been ruled out the rest of the game, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. Higgins had two catches for 27 yards in the first half prior to the injury. Despite this setback, Higgins has...
Bleacher Report
Mike Williams, DeAndre Carter's Chargers Fantasy Outlook After Keenan Allen's Injury
Los Angeles Chargers star receiver Keenan Allen suffered a hamstring injury in Sunday's game against the Las Vegas Raiders and was ruled out for the remainder of the contest. While Los Angeles is surely hoping Allen won't miss significant time, any potential absence for the 30-year-old will impact the team's passing attack. But what would it mean from a fantasy football perspective? Let's take a look.
Bleacher Report
Matt Ryan, Colts Rally from 17-Point Deficit to Tie Davis Mills, Texans in Week 1
The Indianapolis Colts looked like they were on their way to a disappointing loss to the Houston Texans on Sunday, but veteran quarterback Matt Ryan had other plans. The 37-year-old helped lead a comeback that saw the Colts score 17 points in the fourth quarter to force overtime, which ended in a 20-20 tie.
Bleacher Report
Elijah Mitchell Ruled Out for 49ers vs. Bears With Knee Injury
San Francisco 49ers running back Elijah Mitchell suffered a knee injury in Sunday's season opener against the Chicago Bears and was ruled out for the remainder of the game, the team announced. Mitchell had six carries for 41 yards before exiting. It's a tough blow for Mitchell, who was in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL power rankings Week 2: Cardinals, Bengals, Patriots, Packers plummet after Week 1 losses
Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season is almost in the books and several teams made statements in their games, for good and bad. There's a new No. 1 in our NFL power rankings after the first week and a lot of shuffling in the order. ...
Bleacher Report
Way-Too-Early NFL Overreactions After Week 1
Assumptions are always dangerous. That's even more true when formulating hot takes after Week 1 of the NFL season. The opening Sunday in the NFL is one of the most intoxicating Sundays of the entire football calendar. After months of speculation and analysis of offseason moves, we finally get to see teams on the field and have real results to talk about.
Bleacher Report
3 Takeaways from Browns' Week 1 Win
For the first time, the Cleveland Browns faced off against Baker Mayfield on Sunday afternoon. And in the process, they did something they had never done during the quarterback's four-year tenure with the team. The Browns pulled out a 26-24 victory over the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium,...
Bleacher Report
Updated 2023 NFL Draft Order After Sunday's Week 1 Results
The Jacksonville Jaguars owned the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL draft in both 2021 and 2022. With the expected growth the franchise is hoping to see this season, it will be hoping to not end up with the top pick again in the 2023 draft. The season didn't...
Bleacher Report
Notable NFL Rookie Grades After Week 1 Debuts
Welcome to the NFL, rookie. This is your moment. "I was saying that pretty much every play. Like wow, I'm in the NFL," Houston Texans cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. told reporters Sunday. The leap from the collegiate to professional levels can be an eye-opening experience. Certain high-profile draft picks contributed...
Russell Wilson returns to Seattle: Live stream, time, TV info, odds for Broncos at Seahawks
Russell Wilson makes his debut for the Denver Broncos against his former Seattle Seahawks team. Here's everything you need to know about the matchup.
Bleacher Report
Cowboys' Dak Prescott to Undergo Surgery on Thumb Injury; Will Miss 'Several Weeks'
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott will undergo thumb surgery and miss "several weeks" after exiting Sunday's 19-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with an injury, team owner Jerry Jones told reporters. ESPN's Todd Archer, citing multiple sources, reported that Prescott "is expected to miss 6-8 weeks and the injury...
Bleacher Report
Patriots' Bill Belichick Says 'Blame Me' If Joe Judge, Matt Patricia Fail as Coaches
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick has received plenty of criticism this summer for his decision to not hire an offensive coordinator and instead cede play-calling duties to Matt Patricia and Joe Judge. Both Patricia and Judge have never called offensive plays, and if they don't succeed this season,...
Comments / 0