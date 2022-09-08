ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Bleacher Report

Panthers' Baker Mayfield on Revenge Game vs. Browns: 'We Have 16 More Games'

Baker Mayfield isn't letting one game define his first season with the Carolina Panthers. While he told reporters he would have loved to defeat his former team in the season opener after a 26-24 loss to the Cleveland Browns, he also pointed out that, "despite people making this out to be the Super Bowl, we have 16 more games."
CLEVELAND, OH
Jordan Poyer, Bills Agree to Reworked Contract, Includes Up to $2M in Incentives

Jordan Poyer didn't get the contract extension he was seeking from the Buffalo Bills, but they did adjust his current deal so he can potentially earn more money in 2022. Drew Rosenhaus, Poyer's agent, told ESPN's Field Yates the Bills agreed to rework the All-Pro safety's contract for this season that increased the amount he can earn through incentives from $500,000 to $2 million.
Report: Ravens' Lamar Jackson May Be 'Pissed' About Leaked Contract Details

Baltimore Ravens star Lamar Jackson may not be too enthused when details of his contract negotiations with the team spilt out into the open. ESPN's Chris Mortensen reported Sunday that Jackson declined a six-year extension worth up to $290 million with $133 million guaranteed. Mortensen also included a note that "union sources framed the Ravens' talks with Jackson as 'good faith'":
BALTIMORE, MD
Bengals' Tee Higgins Out vs. Steelers With Concussion

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins suffered a concussion in Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers and has been ruled out the rest of the game, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. Higgins had two catches for 27 yards in the first half prior to the injury. Despite this setback, Higgins has...
CINCINNATI, OH
Mike Williams, DeAndre Carter's Chargers Fantasy Outlook After Keenan Allen's Injury

Los Angeles Chargers star receiver Keenan Allen suffered a hamstring injury in Sunday's game against the Las Vegas Raiders and was ruled out for the remainder of the contest. While Los Angeles is surely hoping Allen won't miss significant time, any potential absence for the 30-year-old will impact the team's passing attack. But what would it mean from a fantasy football perspective? Let's take a look.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Elijah Mitchell Ruled Out for 49ers vs. Bears With Knee Injury

San Francisco 49ers running back Elijah Mitchell suffered a knee injury in Sunday's season opener against the Chicago Bears and was ruled out for the remainder of the game, the team announced. Mitchell had six carries for 41 yards before exiting. It's a tough blow for Mitchell, who was in...
CHICAGO, IL
3 Takeaways from Browns' Week 1 Win

For the first time, the Cleveland Browns faced off against Baker Mayfield on Sunday afternoon. And in the process, they did something they had never done during the quarterback's four-year tenure with the team. The Browns pulled out a 26-24 victory over the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium,...
CLEVELAND, OH
Updated 2023 NFL Draft Order After Sunday's Week 1 Results

The Jacksonville Jaguars owned the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL draft in both 2021 and 2022. With the expected growth the franchise is hoping to see this season, it will be hoping to not end up with the top pick again in the 2023 draft. The season didn't...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Notable NFL Rookie Grades After Week 1 Debuts

Welcome to the NFL, rookie. This is your moment. "I was saying that pretty much every play. Like wow, I'm in the NFL," Houston Texans cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. told reporters Sunday. The leap from the collegiate to professional levels can be an eye-opening experience. Certain high-profile draft picks contributed...
NFL
Patriots' Bill Belichick Says 'Blame Me' If Joe Judge, Matt Patricia Fail as Coaches

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick has received plenty of criticism this summer for his decision to not hire an offensive coordinator and instead cede play-calling duties to Matt Patricia and Joe Judge. Both Patricia and Judge have never called offensive plays, and if they don't succeed this season,...
NFL

