Pizza Chain Closes Final Location in TownGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
All New Pizza Festival Coming SoonGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
If You're Driving to San Diego on I-10 From Phoenix, Expect Detours at the SR-85 Exit to Gila BendMark HakeGila Bend, AZ
How to avoid “sextortion”: Pinal officials to offer tips at documentary screening this weekendJeremy BerenPinal County, AZ
Select Arizona families receive free pool fences in joint effort to promote water safetyJeremy BerenPhoenix, AZ
KTAR.com
New York woman sentenced 4 months in prison for disrupting flight diverted to Phoenix
PHOENIX — A New York woman was sentenced to four months in prison for interfering with flight crew members on a flight that diverted to Phoenix. Kelly Pichardo, 32, of the Bronx, was also ordered to pay restitution to American Airlines in the amount of $9,123 as the flight from Dallas to Los Angeles was diverted to Phoenix as a result of the altercation, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Arizona said in a press release.
AZFamily
'You don’t ever get to speak to me again': New Arizona law protects crime victims from abusers
BUCKEYE, Ariz. — After waiting nearly two years, an Arizona mother is about to see a state law that bears her name go into effect. Dubbed “Kayleigh’s Law," the statute will allow victims of dangerous crimes, including sex crimes, to petition courts for what amounts to a lifetime restraining order against their assailant.
ABC 15 News
One dead, bystander injured in shooting at north Phoenix strip mall
PHOENIX — Police say one man is dead and a woman is hurt after a shooting at a strip mall in north Phoenix Saturday afternoon. Police were called around 4:15 p.m. for a report of a shooting at the strip mall near 19th Avenue and Bell Road. When they...
AZFamily
Growing number of copper thefts could impact Arizona’s 911 system, CenturyLink warns
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Telecommunications company CenturyLink says ongoing theft of its copper wire lines has cost nearly $1 million in damages around the Valley this year alone. The hefty price tag isn’t the only concern. The company also says it could result in outages to 911 services.
2 arrested for allegedly shooting woman at short-term rental house in Scottsdale
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Editors note: The above video aired in an earlier broadcast. Police in Scottsdale have arrested two people in connection with a shooting at a short-term rental house in Scottsdale early Friday morning. The incident occurred in the area of East Hubbel Street in Scottsdale around 4...
azbigmedia.com
Angry at other states, Arizona towns, tribes rethink water cuts
WASHINGTON – Faced with deep cuts to the water supply, and angry that other states are not doing their share, tribes and local governments in Arizona are increasingly talking about backing off earlier offers to give up some water. The Gila River Indian Community said in August that it...
AZFamily
Power restored for thousands after storms caused massive outages in metro Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - More than 15,000 people were without power throughout metro Phoenix late Sunday night into early Monday morning as monsoon storms continue to make their way through the Valley. SRP reported the outages on their website. At the peak of the storm system, a total of 21 outages left 15,800 people without power in the Valley including 10,500 in the Mesa and Apache Junction area.
AZFamily
Multiple people injured after a shooting at a strip mall in north Phoenix
Man armed with samurai sword dies after being shot by police in west Phoenix. A man armed with a samurai sword was shot by Phoenix police outside of the Cactus Park precinct near 39th Avenue and Cactus Road Saturday afternoon. An 18-year-old man is dead after a shooting at a...
AZFamily
Police release graphic video of Phoenix mass shooting that left 3 dead, 2 officers hurt
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — New graphic video released Friday shows a mass shooter opening fire at a north Phoenix hotel parking lot late last month, which left three people dead and five others hurt, including two police officers. The video shows the suspect, later identified as 24-year-old Isiah Williams,...
Security footage shows shooter as he fired 200 rounds during Phoenix rampage
PHOENIX — The Phoenix Police Department has released new security footage documenting a shooting rampage that killed two people and wounded others near 26th Avenue and Deer Valley Road. Isaiah Williams, 24, allegedly dressed himself in tactical gear and fired up to 200 rounds around a Phoenix hotel before...
santansun.com
Valley food banks getting some additional help
With one in nine Arizonans lacking reliable access to a source of nutritious, affordable food, food insecurity continues to grow along with the cost of living in the Valley. And access isn’t the only food issue facing Arizonans: More than half are expected to face a diet-related illness by 2030, such as heart disease or diabetes, according to state officials.
Man arrested for DUI after hitting multiple cars Sunday morning
Scottsdale police arrested a man for DUI Sunday morning after they say he was involved in two different crashes.
AZFamily
DCS: Neglect found following 3-year-old boy’s drowning at Phoenix home
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A recent report from the Department of Child Safety shows the agency was called to a Phoenix home four times before a 3-year-old boy drowned in January. The drowning near 21st Avenue and Bell Road was the first child drowning of 2022. A neighbor of the boy said he tried to tell his parents they needed to keep a better eye on the children.
KTAR.com
US renames sites in Arizona, other states with Native American slur
PHOENIX – Nearly 70 geographical features in Arizona were renamed Thursday by federal officials to replace a word considered derogatory toward Native American women. The Interior Department completed a yearlong process of changing out the names of nearly 650 mountain peaks, lakes, streams, springs and other components of the federal landscape that contained the word “squaw.”
KTAR.com
Phoenix police investigating 3 students after lockdown at Central High School
PHOENIX – Phoenix police are investigating three male students after a fight broke out and reports of a possible shooting put several high schools on lockdown Friday afternoon. Central High School and nearby schools in Phoenix were locked down, but police who swarmed the area found no evidence of...
KTAR.com
Silver Alert issued for 62-year-old woman in Chandler with cognitive disability
PHOENIX — A Silver Alert was issued Thursday for a 62-year-old woman in Chandler with a cognitive disability. Shirlie Whalen left her sister’s house near Chandler Boulevard and Country Club way at midnight to get cigarettes from a nearby Circle K and never returned. Whalen was driving a...
azbigmedia.com
Mint Cannabis brings first 24-hour dispensary to Arizona
Mint Cannabis will soon be the first dispensary in Arizona, and one of a handful of dispensaries in the country, to have the ability to offer 24-hour service, 365 days per year to those 21 and older. “The Mint is well known for innovation and pushing the envelope in the...
AZFamily
Crane operator rescued at Intel campus in Chandler
CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A crane operator was rescued after getting stuck hundreds of feet in the air after suffering a medical emergency early Friday morning. Chandler fire crews responded to the Intel Ocotillo campus west of Dobson and Ocotillo roads around 5 a.m. Video from the scene shows crews using another crane to rescue the worker and they were able to successfully bring them down safely. The man’s status is unknown. No other information has been released. Arizona’s Family is working on learning more details.
scottsdale.org
Sissoo tree battle lines drawn in Scottsdale neighborhood
The battle of the Sissoo trees in the upscale Arcadia at Silverleaf neighborhood has escalated into a court battle. Tom LaPorte, a homeowner in the neighborhood, which is part of the larger DC Ranch subdivision, has filed a lawsuit in Maricopa County Superior Court against the homeowner’s association for its efforts to get rid of the trees.
