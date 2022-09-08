Read full article on original website
Public Comment Period at Monday Night’s St. Cloud City Council Meeting Regarding Sale of THC Edibles
(KNSI) — St. Cloud residents will have a chance to comment on an ordinance regarding the sale of THC edibles during Monday’s city council meeting. A proposal is expected to lay out an ordinance for how stores are to be licensed, and each application will be reviewed by the mayor’s office and police chief. All THC products must be held in secure bins behind the counter; products would be barred from using cartoon characters or packaging mimicking toys or other brands sold primarily to children. Offering samples or selling THC products at a discount would be prohibited, and self-service kiosks would be banned.
Firefighters: Lightning Likely Sparked Early Morning Shed Fire
(KNSI) — The St. Cloud Fire Department says lightning is likely to blame for a fire early Friday morning. According to a critical incident report, just before 1:45, fire crews were called to the 5800 block of Pleasant Lane for a shed fire. Officials say the shed was fully engulfed when they arrived. The fire did not spread to any other nearby structures. The shed contained multiple motorcycles along with yard equipment. Everything is considered a total loss.
St. Cloud Area Football Players Raising Money to Fight Cancer
(KNSI) – St. Cloud Area football teams will do their part to tackle cancer under the Friday night lights. Posters are being sold for $2 each before tonight’s football when the Tech Tigers host the Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm. The poster features the two teams with the phrase “rival on the field, united in the fight against cancer.” During halftime, the teams will “pass the helmet” to collect free-will donations.
Minnesota BCA Asks Parents to be Vigilant About Their Kids’ Online Safety
(KNSI) — The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is asking parents to be vigilant in keeping their children safe as a new school year starts. Superintendent Drew Evans says parents should talk to their kids about who they share photos with online. Evans says, “In particular, sextortion. Meaning that somebody sends a picture of themselves often to an individual that they think they can trust, and then they’re extorted in a way to either pay a ransom or some other type of activity.”
Rox Bring Back RBI Club For Second Year
(KNSI) – The St. Cloud Rox S.A.V.E. Foundation will be providing a free book once per month this school year to over 400 students at Lincoln Elementary. The RBI Club, which stands for Reading Books Independently, supplies materials to third through fifth graders. The school’s teachers will select from over 1,000 Scholastic titles.
Two Charged in Connection to Islamic Center Break In
(KNSI) — Two people have been charged after a break in and vandalism at the St. Cloud Islamic Center. According to the criminal complaint, an employee arrived at the Islamic Center just before 4:00 a.m. September 8th to see the front window was broken. Once inside, they noticed beer cans lying around, cigarette butts on the floor, and ceiling tiles that had been damaged. Officers say they found further damage, including a leather chair that had been slashed, papers strewn about, and a handle for turning on the water for washing feet was broken off and on the ground. Police also found a piece of paper on a desk with what appeared to be “LS” written in blood.
