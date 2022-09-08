Read full article on original website
Hudson Star-Observer
Three games to watch: Local rivals set to clash in soccer and volleyball
New Richmond will see Hudson in soccer and River Falls in volleyball, while the Hudson football team faces a big game against Menomonie. The Tigers face a big test when they host the defending Big Rivers Conference and Division 1 state runner-up Raiders. New Richmond will be looking to beat Hudson for the first time as members of the BRC after going 0-2 against the Raiders in their debut season in the conference last year.
Hudson Star-Observer
New Richmond knocks Eau Claire Memorial from ranks of unbeatens
Seamus Scanlan threw a pair of first quarter touchdown passes and the New Richmond defense did the rest as the Tigers handed Eau Claire Memorial its first loss of the season with a 14-10 victory Friday night in New Richmond. Scanlan hooked up with Catcher Langeness for an 80-yard touchdown...
Hudson Star-Observer
Updated: Little Brown Jug going back to River Falls (23 photos)
After two years in the Hudson trophy case, the Little Brown Jug will spend at least the next year in River Falls after the Wildcats defeated the Raiders 27-14 in the 105th meeting between the two teams Friday night in Hudson. River Falls wins Little Brown Jug (23 photos) Both...
Hudson Star-Observer
Somerset responds by doubling up Prescott
The ability to respond to what the opponent did during the game was huge for the Somerset football team Friday night. Prescott tied the game with four minutes left before Somerset responded with a 73-yard drive that produced the winning touchdown, giving Somerset its first Middle Border Conference win of the season, 16-8. Somerset and Prescott are now among the four teams in the middle of the MBC standings with 1-1 records.
WEAU-TV 13
SportScene 13 for Friday, September 9 (Part 1)
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - SportScene 13 has football highlights from the Chippewa Valley. North beats Superior for their first conference win since 2014. We also have Memorial vs New Richmond, Chippewa Falls vs Menomonie, Osseo-Fairchild vs Mondovi, Colfax vs Boyceville and more.
Hudson Star-Observer
Panthers’ diversity wears down Osceola
Shutouts in Middle Border Conference football are rare, but that is what the St. Croix Central defense achieved at Osceola on Friday. The Panthers bounced back from their first loss of the season to earn a 28-0 win at Osceola Friday night to move to 1-1 in the MBC. They host Prescott this Friday. Prescott lost 16-8 to Somerset in Friday’s round of MBC games.
Hudson Star-Observer
Margaret “Peg” Timmerman
Margaret “Peg” Timmerman, age 100, of River Falls, Wisconsin passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 3, 2022 at Christian Community Home in Hudson, Wisconsin. Margaret was born April 3, 1922 in Mound, Minnesota; the daughter of W. W. and Mabel (Hanson) Pepper. She was raised near Ingram, Wisconsin along the Little Jump River. When faced with the challenge of continuing her education, she moved away from home to work so she could attend and graduate from West High School in Minneapolis. She then went on to study and receive her teaching certificate. She completed her teaching certificate at the college in River Falls, Wisconsin. While there she would meet the love of her life and on April 9, 1944, she walked down the aisle with Albert Timmerman and said “I do”. She loved being a wife and homemaker. Peg and Al made River Falls their home and would be further blessed with five children. Peg was self-driven and determined. She loved children and dreamed of becoming a teacher. Impressively, after the children were raised, she went back to school to fulfill her dream. She furthered her education by receiving her master’s degree in education from the University Wisconsin – River Falls. She taught grade school at North Hudson Elementary for nearly 20 years. Making a difference in a child’s life by teaching them fundamentals gave her the utmost pleasure.
Hudson Star-Observer
Dr. Gerald Arnold Emholtz
RIVER FALLS - Dr. Gerald Arnold Emholtz passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 4, 2022, in Waunakee, Wisconsin. He was born March 26, 1930, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Jerry’s parents were Arnold and Hattie (Miller) Emholtz of Osseo, Minnesota. He was baptized and confirmed in the Maple Grove Evangelical Church which is now Immanuel United Methodist Church of Corcoran. Jerry attended elementary and high school in Osseo. He graduated from Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter, Minnesota in 1952 with a Bachelor of Science degree. Jerry joined the United States Air Force and received his wings in 1954 and flew jet fighters but logged many hours in the P51 which by far and away was his favorite plane to fly. He returned home to serve in the Minnesota Air National Guard. Jerry was married in 1954 to Jean Kirkvold and they had three children. He returned to his studies in 1960 and received his Doctor of Chiropractic degree in 1963. Jerry lived and practiced in River Falls, Wisconsin. He served in various offices in the Northwest District Chiropractic Association and served on the State Board of Directors for six years. Jerry served as president and received the Chiropractor of the Year award for the state of Wisconsin. He was a member of Ezekiel Lutheran Church, served on the church council and frequently was seen ushering on Sundays. Jerry was a member of Lions Club since 1965, worked with the Boy Scouts, and was a member of the American Legion of River Falls. He was an avid bridge player involved with the River Falls men’s bridge league, senior bridge, barn bridge and three bridge clubs in Destin, Florida.
Family says Ethan Glynn "successfully breathed on his own for 4 hours"
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. -- Family members reported Friday that the teenage football player who was paralyzed during a game one week ago has been making significant progress.Last Friday, 15-year old Ethan Glynn suffered a devastating injury during the season opening football game against Chaska. Ethan's parents have been posting updates through a blog on CaringBridge. In their first post on Saturday, they said their son "suffered a severe neck & spinal cord injury that has left him paralyzed from the shoulders down."The latest update said:Ethan had another good night last night. Yesterday evening they tested him to see how he did breathing without the vent…he...
Southern Minnesota Man Killed in Fiery Crash Overnight
New Prague, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Scott County Sheriff's Office is indicating that alcohol may have contributed to a deadly and fiery single-vehicle crash early today. Deputies responded to a report of a crash around 12:50 AM along a rural road east of Cedar Lake near New Prague. A news release says they found a pickup truck fully engulfed in flames and the woman near the vehicle.
Have You Ever Made a Visit to Wisconsin’s Most Underrated Town?
When I hear things like "underrated" it makes me wonder if it's rated too low or not enough. I mean, to underrate something means there are reviews and opinions on the subject but not enough love to make it a favorite. So when it's underrated that means public opinion is...
This Restaurant Serves The Best Cinnamon Rolls In Minnesota
Here's where you can find them.
Motorcyclist Killed in Crash on Minnesota Freeway
Edina, MN (KROC-AM News)- A crash on a Twin Cities freeway claimed the life of a motorcyclist from Lakeville Wednesday morning. The State Patrol says 51-year-old Tammee Ponder was traveling west on Hwy. 62 at France Ave. in Edina when her motorcycle drifted from the left lane to the left shoulder around 6:40 a.m. The crash report says the bike then struck a guardrail, causing Ponder to be thrown from her motorcycle and land left of the roadway.
Northfield Woman Killed in Crash With FedEx Truck
Northfield, MN (KROC-AM News) - Authorities have identified the victim of the deadly traffic that occurred Tuesday afternoon near Northfield. The Dakota County Sheriff's Office says 82-year-old Carol James of Northfield was driving a car that crossed over the center line on a rural road and collided head-on with a tandem trailer FedEx semi-truck. She was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.
ccxmedia.org
Maple Grove Council Considers Housing Plan with 50-Foot Wide Lots
A housing proposal in Maple Grove is pitting a push for affordability versus having too small of lots. The joint proposal by PulteGroup and Lifestyle Communities would develop a 161-acre site north of County Road 81 and west of Fernbrook Lane and the Elm Creek Park Reserve. The project, called Rush Hollow, would include a wide range of single-family homes and townhomes, targeting everyone from move-up buyers to those seeking their first home.
MyPillows Last Mall Store In Minnesota Has Closed
Mike Lindell the CEO of 'MyPillow' grew up in Chaska, Minnesota, and founded the company back in 2004. The manufacturing plant was based in Minnesota and he saw the company grow by leaps and bounds from initially just being available online to being sold at big box retailers and eventually their own stand-alone stores at malls.
Minnesota Man Shoots Himself and the Exiting Bullet Hits Nearby Woman
This is such a sad and tragic story for all those involved in the town of Wyoming, MN after a man shoots himself and the exciting stray bullet hits a nearby woman. The incident happened on September 1st around 6 PM when officers from the Wyoming Police Department were called to check out a report of a person with a gunshot wound, when they arrived they found two people had been shot, one a male with a life-threatening gunshot wound, the other a female with a less serious wound.
Man dead after car crashes and catches fire in Cedar Lake Township
SCOTT COUNTY, Minn. -- A 70-year-old man is dead after a crash and a car fire just south of the metro area.The crash took place shortly after midnight on Saturday, on 240th Street East just west of Cedar Lake Drive in Cedar Lake Township.When deputies with the Scott County Sheriff's Office arrived, they found a pickup truck fully engulfed in flames. The sheriff's office says the driver failed to turn and left the road; he ran into a line of trees, which caused the vehicle to light on fire.The passenger of the vehicle, a 67-year-old woman, had been able to get out and suffered non-life-threatening injuries.The driver, Dennis Wayne Ensfield of New Prague, was declared dead on the scene.The sheriff's office says alcohol may have been a factor in the crash. The crash is under investigation.
Two Minnesota Jane Doe Cases Are A Part Of DNA Doe Project
Two Minnesota cases: A New Brighton Jane Doe case from 2000 and a Bone Lake Jane Doe Case from 1993 are a part of the DNA Doe Project. The DNA Doe Project is a non-profit that uses investigative genetic genealogy to identify John and Jane Doe's unidentified remains. They have cutting-edge techniques that help with cases where the DNA was highly degraded or of low quantity.
Police: Man shot in Brooklyn Park McDonald's parking lot
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. -- Shots were fired at a McDonald's in a north Minneapolis suburb Saturday night, resulting in one man going to the hospital.Officers were dispatched to the McDonald's at 1480 85th Avenue North after several 911 calls reporting shots fired.Police say they found a car that had been shot and a man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound inside it. The victim was transported to the hospital.Multiple spent shell casings were found in the parking lot.The incident is under investigation.
