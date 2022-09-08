ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harris County, TX

Baby found after being reportedly taken in dad’s Jeep stolen from store was never in vehicle: HCSO

By Privacy Policy
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

PLUM GROVE OFFICER AND LIBERTY COUNTY DEPUTY UNINJURED IN OFFICER INVOLVED SHOOTING

At 11:14 pm Houston Police received a call of a shooting at Doneraki Mexican Restaurant in the 300 block of Gulfgate Mall. Units arrived on the scene to find a male deceased in the parking lot. According to Houston Police investigators, a Liberty County Deputy assigned to the Liberty County District Attorney’s Office and a Plum Grove Officer were working at the restaurant. Earlier in the evening, they had a patron removed. The restaurant closes at 11 p.m. At 11:10 pm the male that was removed earlier entered the restaurant with a tire iron and caught the attention of the employees. They alerted the deputy who confronted the male. According to witnesses, the male raised the tire iron at the officer when he was only about an arm’s length away. The officer fired multiple times. At that time the male exited the restaurant and fell dead in the parking lot. Houston Police along with the Harris County District Attorney’s Office are on the scene investigating. Houston Police say there was security video of the incident. Neither of the two officers were injured.
LIBERTY COUNTY, TX
KWTX

Houston armed suspects wanted in eye care store robbery

HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - The Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division needs the public’s assistance identifying the suspects responsible for an aggravated robbery. An unknown man entered a eye care store at around 2:10 p.m. Sept. 2 in the 5800 block of San Felipe asking about sunglasses. While showing...
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Harris County, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Harris County, TX
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jeep Cherokee#Kia Optima
iheart.com

Teen Defends Family With Shotgun Killing 2 Intruders Breaking Into Home

A Texas teenager armed with a shotgun fought off three men who tried to break into his family's home on Friday (September 9) night. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said that three armed men wearing masks tried to force their way into the house. An adult female, two 17-year-old males, and a 12-year-old boy were home at the time.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

LIBERTY COUNTY OFFICER INVOLVED SHOOTING

Houston Police are on the scene of an officer-involved shooting at 300 Gulfgate Center Mall. Early reports are a Liberty County Deputy and another officer from an agency in Liberty County were working an extra job at the Doneraki Mexican Restaurant when a patron was asked to leave. That patron returned with a tire iron and was shot by one or both officers. The suspect is dead on the scene. The officers were not injured.
LIBERTY COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Jeep
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

Fuddruckers destroyed by fire in Willowbrook area, officials say

A Fuddruckers in northwest Harris County was destroyed by fire on Sunday, according to firefighters. Houston Fire Department crews said they responded to a building fire on FM 1960 near Breton Ridge at about 2:30 a.m. Upon arrival, HFD said they found heavy fire and smoke coming from a Fuddruckers...
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy