Baby found after being reportedly taken in dad’s Jeep stolen from store was never in vehicle: HCSO

At 11:14 pm Houston Police received a call of a shooting at Doneraki Mexican Restaurant in the 300 block of Gulfgate Mall. Units arrived on the scene to find a male deceased in the parking lot. According to Houston Police investigators, a Liberty County Deputy assigned to the Liberty County District Attorney’s Office and a Plum Grove Officer were working at the restaurant. Earlier in the evening, they had a patron removed. The restaurant closes at 11 p.m. At 11:10 pm the male that was removed earlier entered the restaurant with a tire iron and caught the attention of the employees. They alerted the deputy who confronted the male. According to witnesses, the male raised the tire iron at the officer when he was only about an arm’s length away. The officer fired multiple times. At that time the male exited the restaurant and fell dead in the parking lot. Houston Police along with the Harris County District Attorney’s Office are on the scene investigating. Houston Police say there was security video of the incident. Neither of the two officers were injured.

LIBERTY COUNTY, TX ・ 9 HOURS AGO